Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is the 4th largest multi-line regulated utility in the US, but recently has not been very rewarding to many investors - yours truly included. However, one result of the underperformance is the current price weakness is becoming an attractive additions to longer-term income-oriented positions.

A horse-drawn line truck, pictured circa 1902, of the Georgia Railway and Electric Company, a predecessor of Southern Company. The company has been serving the south since the 1880s.

Pick any one of the ten investment time periods calculated by Morningstar and SO will have underperformed on a total return basis - any of the ten. As a shareholder, I only wish I could claim just one period as a justification in the decision-making process, but it seems even that is a disappointment.

So, why would I be interested in SO currently?

As an income investment, at close to $44 a share, Southern offers an above average yield, with the commitment to continue its historic dividend growth. A review of fastgraph.com analysis shows the current yield to be among the highest yield at year-end (red line) over the past 20 years.

Which then begs the question: how safe is the dividend? In evaluating operating earnings, not including asset write-offs (think Kemper) or construction costs overruns (think Vogtle), Fastgraph's estimates would indicate consistent support for the dividend and its growth going out 3 years to 2020. Using these calculations and estimates for EPS and dividends, the table below estimates the payout ratio from 2014 (before the Kemper and Vogtle mess) to estimated 2020. As shown, the payout ratio remains well within both historic and generally acceptable sector levels.

Source: fastgraph.com, Guiding Mast Investments

With an A- credit rating and an A- S&P Quality Equity rating, SO management has a history of generating conservative returns for shareholders, just what utility investors are looking for in a core utility holding. However, Moody's has put SO on negative watch due to the impact of the tax reform act recently passed. As discussed in their comments below, most all US regulated utilities are struggling with the issue of how to pass the corporate tax savings along to ratepayers.

Tax reform is credit negative for US regulated utilities because the lower 21% statutory tax rate reduces cash collected from customers, while the loss of bonus depreciation reduces tax deferrals, all else being equal. Moody's calculates that the recent changes in tax laws will dilute a utility's ratio of cash flow before changes in working capital to debt by approximately 150 - 250 basis points on average, depending to some degree on the size of the company's capital expenditure programs. From a leverage perspective, Moody's estimates that debt to total capitalization ratios will increase, based on the lower value of deferred tax liabilities. The change in outlook to negative from stable for the 24 companies affected in this rating action primarily reflects the incremental cash flow shortfall caused by tax reform on projected financial metrics that were already weak, or were expected to become weak, given the existing rating for those companies. The negative outlook also considers the uncertainty over the timing of any regulatory actions or other changes to corporate finance polices made to offset the financial impact.

I would be remiss not to mention both the Kemper disaster and the ongoing controversy with the construction of the Vogtle plant. The Mississippi regulators have made a ruling as to what is allowed and included in their final Kemper review, and investors are awaiting an explanation as to the financial impact on SO. I would expect this to be further explained during the upcoming earnings report and conference call. As to the Vogtle construction plans, it remains an albatross and a drag on cash flow until its completion and in-service date comes and goes. Investors should expect more "bad" news until such time.

It would seem that although Kemper and Vogtle have been an embarrassment to what has been one of the best management teams in their sector, the eventual financial impact will be muted based on Southern's size of $44 billion in current market cap. Since the proverbial hit the fan with both these outsized power generating construction projects and reaching an all-time high in June and July of 2016, SO's market cap has already taken a $10 billion hit. It can be argued that the majority of negative financial impact from these construction projects could be subdued from here on out.

Management has stated that its capital expenditure program over the next few years will require equity raises that will dilute current shareholders. Management could issue upwards of $1 billion a year in various forms of additional equity and could impact earnings by as much as $0.06 per share a year, going out to the end of the Vogtle construction forecast in 2022. This is about double the rate of new equity Southern has issued in its recent history.

As a pure speculation, I would not be surprised to see some of the equity needs met by a spin-out of its natural gas properties. Much like a few of its peers, SO has built and acquired an interesting network of natural gas midstream assets that could be ripe for some form of tracking stock (remember those?) or MLP spin-out. However, with the tax law changes, the specific MLP benefits may not be as strong as before, but it remains a very viable option for management to raise a few billion dollars.

Of greater concern is the potential for a turn in the great relationship SO has experienced over the decades with its regulatory oversight committees. Historically, SO has been valued at a premium to its peers due to its accommodative regulatory environment and a stable underlying economic growth. Only time will tell if there is any long-term fallout to this strong underlying investment attribute for shareholders.

Even with current yield at 5.2%, I plan on waiting just a bit more to see if prices continue to soften, goosing up the yield. With continued bad news and current competitive yield fears and pressures, there is really little to expect a spike in SO share prices over the short-term. I don't expect much "new" news with the earnings call in a few days. During the next few years, investors should look towards the dividend, and its growth, to be a majority of their total returns.

So, while SO has underperformed in total returns in all 10-time periods, stock inclusion and additions at current levels based on its cash income, its income stability, and its income growth could be justified.

