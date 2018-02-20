Transocean - The Deepwater Invictus. "Gross Tonnage: 68034: Deadweight: 62918 t: Length Overall x Breadth Extreme:238m × 42.04m: Year Built: 2014"

Investment Thesis

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is one of the best offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $12.8 billion as of 02/19/2018 - not including options that could add over $8 billion - now that the acquisition of Songa Offshore has been completed. Read my article here.

RIG is my significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I recommend accumulating the stock for the long term and ignoring the "noise." However, it is vital to trade a good part of your holding to take advantage of the volatility attached to the offshore drilling sector.

The offshore drilling industry is not doing especially great, and offshore drillers are grappling to survive while waiting for a potential recovery that appears to drift further away due to an unstable oil price environment, even if oil is beginning to get serious positive momentum lately.

However, the market is not dead, and we are witnessing signs of a rig market recovery appearing this year as this new fleet status seems to indicate.

Rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing; crude oil benchmark prices held relatively stable and had risen lately to new multi-year highs, albeit not sufficient enough to trigger further strong offshore activity.

The conclusion is that offshore drillers could be at the bottom and it is perhaps time to invest in this battered sector again for the long-term, using any weakness. The caveat is that this recovery comes at a cost and it is called sinking day rates to entice offshore drilling that would not have happened otherwise. Thus, it is essential to follow the slow recovery in this battled sector, one contract at a time.

Complete Fleet Status as of February 19, 2018.

Fleet status 02/19/2017. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction.

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available - - 2 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2 ("1") 12/40 4Q'20 Available - -

("1") "The company agreed with SembCorp Marine’s subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two, newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020." According to the Transocean.

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 706 1976/1994/ 2008 Semi 10/18 286 [Petrobras] Brazil 2 Jack Bates 1997 Semi 10/18 127 [ONGC] India

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 4/18 4/18 - 6/18 7/18 - 1/19 Shipyard for repairs N/D N/D [Dana Petroleum] [Enquest] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 3/18 3/18-5/18 5/18-10/18 N/D N/D [Repsol Sinopec] [Hurricane] [Zennor] UKNS 5x1m opt. 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 3/18 5/18 - 9/18 7/19 - 5/20 N/D N/D N/D [Aker BP] [Wellesley] [DEA norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 5/18 275 (~+50K for mobilization) [Husky Oil] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 10/18 9/19 - 4/22 N/D (110?) N/D [Statoil] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 10/18 260 [Suncor Energy] Canada 6 Songa Enabler 2016 - Semisub 2/18 - 3/24 457-424 [Statoil] Norway NS 7 Songa Encourage 2016 - Semisub 2/18 - 11/23 453-420 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Endurance 2015 - Semisub 2/18 - 6/23 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Equinox 2015 - Semisub 2/18 - 12/22 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 6/18 N/D [Fairfield En.] UKNS 2 Actinia 1982 Semi 5/19 101 [ONGC] India

6 - Continuation contract for 2 Jack-ups sold to Borr.

Note: The jack-ups were contracted at the time of their sale on May 31, 2017. The company will continue to operate the rigs until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

Jack-ups (Sold to Borr Drilling) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' JU Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Siam Driller (Borr Drilling Odin) 2013 JU 3/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand 2 Transocean Ao Thai (Borr Drilling Mist) 2013 JU 10/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand

7 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Note: Transocean retired six floaters on September 22, 2017.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 22 14 2 10 2 Cold stacked/idle 16 13 0 2 4 New builds rigs 2 2 - - - Total 49 29 2 12 6

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

The backlog distribution per year is the most impressive and stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Statoil. I have estimated the backlog at $2.45 billion for 2018.

It is clear from the graph below that Transocean is a ultra-deepwater player with over 65% of the backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater segment. However, with the acquisition of Songa offshore the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (North Sea) represents 32.4% of the total backlog as of Feb. 19, 2018.

I have estimated that the Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) backlog represents 50.8% of the total amount.

Note: These contracts are firm, and if terminated, they will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them very safe.

Transocean released its fleet status on February 19, 2018.

It was a busy fleet status which is an encouraging sign that indicates a recovery in motion.

1 - Drillships.

Transocean informed that, on February 12, 2018, the newbuild UDW drillship Deepwater Poseidon started operations on its ten-year contract with Shell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.The day rate expires in February 2028, is $519K/d.

started operations on its ten-year contract with Shell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.The day rate expires in February 2028, is $519K/d. The drillship Deepwater Asgard has been awarded a three-well contract plus a one-well option with Murphy Oil (MUR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The deal ends in June 2018. The day rate has not been disclosed.

has been awarded a three-well contract plus a one-well option with Murphy Oil (MUR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The deal ends in June 2018. The day rate has not been disclosed. The drillship Deepwater Invictus has been awarded a two-well contract extension with BHP Billiton in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig’s contract expires in March 2020.

has been awarded a two-well contract extension with BHP Billiton in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig’s contract expires in March 2020. The drillship Discoverer India , which has been idle since December 2016, has been awarded a five-well contract with CNR off the Ivory Coast. The deal starts in April and ends in November 2018. The day rate has not been disclosed. Please read my previous article on the issue here.

, which has been idle since December 2016, has been awarded a five-well contract with CNR off the Ivory Coast. The deal starts in April and ends in November 2018. The day rate has not been disclosed. Please read my previous article on the issue here. The drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 has been awarded a three-well contract plus five one-well options with Woodside offshore Myanmar. The gig is scheduled to start in April 2018 and expires in September 2018. The day rate for this contract has not been disclosed.

has been awarded a three-well contract plus five one-well options with Woodside offshore Myanmar. The gig is scheduled to start in April 2018 and expires in September 2018. The day rate for this contract has not been disclosed. The drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 has been awarded a six-well contract plus options offshore India. India’s Reliance is the operator, and the rig starts in July 2018 and ends in November 2019. The day rate for this contract has not been disclosed.

has been awarded a six-well contract plus options offshore India. India’s Reliance is the operator, and the rig starts in July 2018 and ends in November 2019. The day rate for this contract has not been disclosed. The 2010-built drillship Discoverer Luanda is now stacked.

is now stacked. The 2009-built drillship Discoverer Clear Leader has been idle since November 2017.

2 - Semisubs

The GSF Development Driller I will work for Quadrant Energy offshore Australia. The rig’s contract starts in April 2018 and ends in September 2018. The rig’s reactivation costs totaled $28 million; Transocean will book the expenses in 4Q 2017.

will work for Quadrant Energy offshore Australia. The rig’s contract starts in April 2018 and ends in September 2018. The rig’s reactivation costs totaled $28 million; Transocean will book the expenses in 4Q 2017. The Deepwater Nautilus has been awarded a one-well contract plus three one-well options with Shell offshore Brunei. The agreement ends in March 2018 and is followed with the new contract with Shell off Brunei starting in May and expiring in August 2018 with an undisclosed day rate.

has been awarded a one-well contract plus three one-well options with Shell offshore Brunei. The agreement ends in March 2018 and is followed with the new contract with Shell off Brunei starting in May and expiring in August 2018 with an undisclosed day rate. The Transocean Spitsbergen has been awarded a 22-well contract plus one three-well option and two one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea. The estimated backlog associated with the agreement is approximately $286 million. The deal is expected to start in July 2019 and end in April 2022.

has been awarded a 22-well contract plus one three-well option and two one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea. The estimated backlog associated with the agreement is approximately $286 million. The deal is expected to start in July 2019 and end in April 2022. The Paul B. Loyd, Jr. was awarded last December a one-well contract award in the U.K. North Sea. The contract with Repsol Sinopec is expected to end in March 2018 after which the rig will be working for Hurricane, until May 2018, and then Zenor Petroleum, until October 2018.

was awarded last December a one-well contract award in the U.K. North Sea. The contract with Repsol Sinopec is expected to end in March 2018 after which the rig will be working for Hurricane, until May 2018, and then Zenor Petroleum, until October 2018. The contract amendment for the Transocean Leader, that replaces the previous contract expiring in May 2019 is now for 210 days starting in July 2018 with EnQuest ending in January 2019. Previously, the rig will be under contract in the U.K. North Sea with Dana Petroleum from April until June 2018 in the U.K. North Sea

that replaces the previous contract expiring in May 2019 is now for 210 days starting in July 2018 with EnQuest ending in January 2019. Previously, the rig will be under contract in the U.K. North Sea with Dana Petroleum from April until June 2018 in the U.K. North Sea The Transocean Arctic has been awarded a three-well contract which also includes two one-well options with Wellesley from May to September 2018, and a four-well contract with DEA Norge from July 2019 until May 2020. The day rates have not been disclosed.

The company fleet is now down to 48 rigs with 16 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including seven rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped" and three rigs idle.

Commentary

Transocean's fleet status is demonstrating impressive strength despite an unfavorable offshore drilling environment. I commented yesterday on Noble's fleet status which, with only one contract announced, was not as exciting as Transocean's.

However, as I have explained previously, I believe the offshore drilling industry is about to emerge slowly from the worst contracting recession ever. Yet, while oil operators are about to increase their offshore drilling activities starting H2 2018, we will have to wait another year and more to see an increase in day rate.

The simple reason is that the offshore drilling industry is facing a considerable rig oversupply and most of the drillers are not willing to retire their old fleet fast enough. Nevertheless, the trend is starting to change (especially for the jack-up segment which is the most sensitive), and I recommend you to read my previous article on this issue here, where I explain in detail the reasons for the move.

If we assume a slow recovery, which is still debatable, Transocean is set to be the primary beneficiary given the company strong position in the Ultra-deepwater and deepwater segment, and a whopping $12.8 billion in contract backlog that provides the driller a definitive competitive advantage.

