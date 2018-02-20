3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: February 19, 2018

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Merck KGaA looks to begin studies with a new compound in psoriasis

Company: Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY)

Therapy: M1095

Disease: Psoriasis

News: MKGAY's partner Avillion announced that they have submitted an IND to the FDA to initiate a phase 2 study in the treatment of psoriasis using their anti-IL-17 nanobody M1095. The two companies had signed a deal in 2017 that will require Avillion to develop and finance this agent through final marketing submission. However, it is unclear what financial terms the deal has.

Looking forward: IL-17 inhibitors are a recent addition to the rheumatology arsenal, and this developmental strategy might be able to extend that benefit further. And I know there is some fairly serious exciting development relating to these nanobodies, but I myself am not yet familiar with them (they're not yet making much of a splash in oncology that would catch my attention.

For now, this news may signal the beginning of a blockbuster in development, but it would be best to wait.

Photocure expands the use of their bladder cancer detector

Company: Photocure (OTC:PHCUF)

Therapy: Cysview

Disease: Bladder cancer

News: PHCUF announced that the FDA has granted supplemental approval for their optimal imaging agent Cysview (used in tandem with blue light cystoscopy) for use in flexible cystoscopes, allowing for the use of this technique in the ongoing imaging and evaluation of bladder cancer. This approval was based on positive findings from a recently published clinical trial showing that this technique could more easily detect the presence of tumors more often than white-light cystoscopy.

Looking forward: Being able to more carefully monitor and detect bladder cancer, both in the office setting and in surgery, has significant implications for patients, as these tumors, especially very small tumors, can be extremely difficult to detect. And if you can't see it, you often can't monitor or treat until it has become invasive, at which point the management becomes a lot more difficult. I'm not personally aware of other companies pursuing this approach for bladder cancer, so this approval could be a big boon for the PHCUF.

I expect that PHCUF will be able to translate this approval into a significant gain for their bottom line.

Apricus gets bad news from the FDA

Company: Apricus Biosciences (APRI)

Therapy: Alprostadil

Disease: Erectile dysfunction

News: APRI announced that the FDA issued a complete response letter detailing deficiencies leading to a decision not to approve their topical formulation of alprostadil for erectile dysfunction. Specifically, the FDA had manufacturing concerns, as well as some issues with safety findings for the current formulation. This came as a surprise to APRI, who indicated that they've worked hard to address the CMC concerns laid out prior to their resubmission back in August last year.

Looking forward: This is likely not the end of the road for this drug, although delays upon delays never help development along. Now, tiny APRI will have to work hard to catch up, and it will be at least 6 more months before a possible resolution to this issue.

I'm afraid in this context the 2/3 loss of market capitalization on this tiny biotech makes sense. Be wary of this security.

