Travelport's (TVPT) CEO Gordon Wilson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Majid Nazir

Thanks very much Denise, and good morning, everyone. Many thanks for joining us on our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which together with the slide presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on our website at ir.travelport.com.

Following the completion of today's call, a replay will also be available on our website where it will remain for a period of one year. Participating today is Gordon Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bernard Bot, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to highlight that throughout today's call, we’ll discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our earnings press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, you’ll find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures with comparable GAAP measures as required by the SEC.

I'd also like to remind participants that the following discussions and responses to your questions reflects management’s views only as of today, and will include forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today’s conference call. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results are included in today’s press release and our filings with the SEC.

So, with that introduction now concluded, let me now hand the call over to Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

Thanks, Maj. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Travelport's fourth quarter and full year 2017 results.

I'd like to start by saying that 2017 has been a good year of execution for Travelport. We've delivered on the promises we made to our stakeholders in terms of our financial and other results. Our investments in differentiation and diversity in our chosen specialism of travel distribution are delivering technology led enhancements to our market position.

We lead our industry in the depth and breadth of air, car, hotel and other travel content that we distribute and manage. We settle more international commercial payments in travel than anyone else.

At our mobile capabilities in travel are second to none. We've achieved our results despite the commencements during the second half of the year of a well-publicized client launch in the Pacific region. This volume we are making up to a whole series of new client wins in faster growth markets around the world.

Travelport is by some considerable margin leading industry in facilitating the way in which airlines and others wish to deliver their content to through intermediaries. Due to the investments we've had the foresight to make in our platform. And last by no means least, our balance sheet and cash generation have both continued to strengthen.

As an overview what we'll cover in today’s call, I'm going to start with the highlights of 2017 before turning the call over to our CFO, Bernard Bot, who will provide you with more in-depth information on our quarter four results. I’ll then return to set out our guidance for 2018, but also to reaffirm our confidence in the 2020 target we gave for our business at our Investor Day which is held in May last year.

For those who are following our slide presentation, please now turn to Slide 5. In 2017, our revenues increased by 4% to $2.45 billion. Our adjusted EBITDA increased by 3% to $590 million, and our adjusted net income increased by 17% to $181 million and this has driven adjusted income per share to $1.44 for the full year.

These numbers include a 12% reduction in Technology Services revenue to $106 million. This is due entirely to the sale of our Indian Development Operation, IGTS, in April last year and the result actually masks the year-over-year growth in services we provide to airlines such as Delta and Emirates in this space. The sale of IGTS was part of a series of successfully delivered improvements that we made to our operating model in technology last year.

In our Travel Commerce Platform which makes them 96% of our revenue, growth was 5% and this comprised a 3% growth in the revenues we earned from airline to distribution and an 11% year-over-year growth in our beyond debt revenues which includes car, hotel, rail and total distribution, digital advertising, mobile application services and our Commercial Payments business, eNett.

Beyond Air revenues have now grown to represent 27% of our Travel Commerce Platform revenues and we believe this provides us with a significant competitive advantage.

As we described during the course of last year, our investments in technology have facilitated a wider array of content and faster search response times without compromising the quality of bookability in our air, hotel and car rental capabilities.

This alongside our progressive implementation of next-generation APIs, have resulted in our implemented new business during 2017 hitting a company record over 50% higher than the new business we implemented in 2016.

And as I mentioned in my introduction, this new business more than offset the loss of one travel agency that rode off progressively from July to the end of the year. We are confident of this loss being replaced on a full-years basis in 2018, so with growth weighted towards the second half as we continue to ramp up the new wins we secured.

Turn to Slide 6, let me take you through some of the key highlights of the year. First, during 2017, we've broadened and expanded our content. Travelport is now implemented over about 250 airlines with ability to merchandise their content on our platform that means to sell the full range of value they offer with descriptions, images, fares, families and branded fares and in tailored offers.

We believe this is today five times more than our next nearest competitor and the 250 airlines represent approximately 75% to the total air booking made in our system. This is so important for our travel agency customers, because their ability to inform their consumers of the products available to encourage ad sales of ancillaries or upsell of [indiscernible] higher specification product. It's an essential part of their value equation for both the consumer and indeed the airline themselves.

As all of you heard from a number of North American airline CEOs, but they all now have a basic economy product to compete with the low cost carriers, so I’m pleased to report our 50% or more of their customer to look at this product, trade up to the next one which includes a bag or a seat assignment or similar attribute yielding an additional $30 to $40 per sector in revenue and Travelport is instrumental in making this happen to those consumers, you buy through a travel agency whether online or offline.

Travelport will accelerate our capabilities even further, having announced last year that we have been certified at the highest level by IATA, the airline association body in terms of our ability to source, display and transact using their industry standard next generation API or the NDC API at this note. Just as we were the first a year ago to achieve this accreditation for Level 1.

Travelport is now the only one of our peers to have achieved Level 3 accreditation as an aggregator or distributor. And we've achieved this because of our investment in our technology and our focus on distribution of our business.

Secondly in 2017, we recorded record new business. These wins were particularly noticeable within the online travel sector and across multiple markets, including the fastest growing travel economies of Asia, Latin America and parts of Europe.

A crucial point to make here is that many of these accounts were historically single credit to a sole GDS competitor and they selected to move significant business through Travelport based on our content, the quality of operation, the speed of our search, and our end market support.

Even I'm sure we call names such as Yatra and MakeMyTrip in India, Traveloka in Indonesia. Travelgenio, Tripsta and Travix in Europe, Despegar in Latin America. These clients who're all amongst the largest agencies in the industry in their regions, but these have implemented or entered into a significant share of wallet growth space with Travelport in 2017.

Next is Beyond Air, which again delivered double-digit revenue growth. Our Beyond Air activities grew to revenues $640 million for the full year, that’s nearly double what it was in 2012. The bit is shown on the slide for hotel room nights booked at $68 million and car rental days sold at a $106 million are both again all time records for our company, and this growth was achieved by having a much broader range of content available for our customers, matched the industry-leading point of sale in API solution, making use of data and analytics to enable the sale and attachment of more of these products for our customers.

In mobile, as we see in more and more travel experiences moved to this channel from start to end. I'm delighted that Travelport is in the best position possible within the industry embedded within this script.

Our award-winning apps have now reached new heights. We have airline apps that we build and run that carries which is easyJet, Etihad and Singapore Airlines and corporate travel management applications, which we built and run through lines of BCD Travel, which in turn have the highest consumer rating in that category in both the Android and the Apple app stores.

Next, our commercial payments business eNett. Well as part of our Beyond Air revenues, we’re consistent with our practice of calling it out. eNett is a bit comes ahead of our guidance of the year with 29% revenue growth to $194 million. The team continues to make great strides in expanding the share of wallet with several of the largest online travel agencies in the world. The management continues to build in this business.

And finally our investment innovation, alongside an early leadership in NDC, our investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data and machine learning have also enabled to take only one-third of our average response time for a fully priced innovative search inquiries to the flight. This is a major lead forward and we name from a number of customers who would deal automated that our speed and quality of search are the benchmark.

If they were not, that the online challenges we are winning and growing our share of wallet rate would not be moving that business in Travelport. It might be an interesting though, that in January this year 2018, our peak shopping request rate increased by about 70% compared to January 2017, and that we've been able to our investments in technology operating model improvements to handle this increase without a significant increase in operating costs.

In summary, as well as delivering on or exceeding our guidance on all financial growth target in 2017, we continue to lead in content, our investments in superior technology are beginning to pay off in the form of new client wins, our payments business continues to growing well, and we lead our considerable capabilities in car and hotel distribution, as well as the provision to our industry of path to handle the mobile travel economy.

And with that, I'd like to hand you over to Bernard for some more detail on the quarter before I return to discuss our outlook.

Bernard Bot

Thank you, Gordon. Hello, everyone.

I'm first going to take you through the drivers of our trading performance in the fourth quarter before moving to our usual analysis of the summarized financial.

Starting with the Slide 8, the revenue generated by our Travel Commerce Platform grew by 6%, growth in the platform reflected strong pricing and beneficial way segment booking mix in air, and strong growth Beyond Air which grew to 30% of our platform's revenue in the quarter.

Reported segments which comprise Air, Hotel, Car and other travel booking were stable year-on-year, absorbing 3 percentage point of impact from the loss of the Pacific-based agency Gordon mentioned.

Turning on the growth by channel, air revenue in the quarter was up $12 million or 3% year-on-year for revenue and beyond air increased by $20 million 14%. In particular, our payments business eNett turned in a strong performance in the fourth quarter with revenue growth of 46% year-on-year, upping into reach growth of 29% for the full year.

The eNett benefited from the continued high rate of new customer implementation that we’ve secured but even more so from the share of wallet growth that is achieving with key OTI customers in Europe and the Asia Pacific. And last our technology services business declined 12% for the quarter. This was the anticipated given our divestments of the IGTS in the early part of 2017.

Excluding IGTS revenue of $6 million in Q4 2016, technology services show good growth in quarter benefiting from new business from Delta Air Lines and ongoing growth in IT solutions [indiscernible]. Overall our net revenue for the quarter increased by 5%.

Looking geographically, the United States which makes up 25% of our platform showed stable revenue. Our international businesses, which collectively represent the remaining 75%, performed more strongly in the quarter. Higher yielding International segment growth of 1% coupled with strong international Beyond Air performance drove 8% year-on-year revenue growth.

International segment growth reflected our progress and share gains at several major agency customers helping to absorb five percentage points of impact and segment growth for the Pacific base agency roll out as you can see the reported segment table on this slide.

Segment reach in term most notable was Asia-Pacific which showed revenue growths of 3%. Putting aside the Pacific base agency roll off, our underlying business grew revenues by 17% and segment by 11%. We continue to grow significantly in several key markets including India, Indonesia and Thailand, which together make up over half of the Asian market. In India, the second largest GDS market after the United States, we grew our air share by over 200 basis points in the quarter alone.

In Asia overall, we grew our air market share by over 100 basis points and our calculations are that we now have 40% plus of air market share in the online travel channel in this region. In Europe, revenue was up 13% with reported segments growing 3%. This was largely driven by growing share of business in the OTA expense. We outperformed the market of several key countries in the quarter, including Greece, Spain, Sweden and Russia and parts of Eastern Europe. This was partly offset by a softer performance in the U.K. and France.

In Latin America and Canada, we grew our revenues by 6%, these segments have grown by 7%. This was in part driven by share gain in several mainstay Latin American countries. Finally our revenues in Middle East and Africa were up 10% and 4% volume growth, with the market backlog providing wealth and support following several quarters of micro and sociopolitical uncertainties weighing down on the region.

And I'm pleased to report that 2018 has started well. In the month of January with the exception of the Pacific, for obvious reasons we have seen good year-on-year growth in volumes in every region in which we operate across the globe.

On the next slide I have shown what happens to our net revenue minus commissions. For completeness, commissioned in this analysis include the amortization of customer loyalty payments which are agency commissions paid upfront at the exception or modification of contract.

First, and starting the conference bridge from Q4 2016, it is necessary to rebase for the disposal of IGTS. We then need to account for the migration away of the Pacific based agency. Setting these two factors apart, the remainder of the business showed an increase of over 4% year-on-year in line with our expectations.

This was the result of positive impact of volume, mix and yield, which is only partly offset by higher travel execution cost as the business continued to pivot towards faster growing OTA customers. Our payment business eNett also contributed towards the increasing profits.

Moving to the summarizing income statement on Slide 10 and we have already discussed the underlying movements in net revenue and commissions. The sale of IGTS wrap up of new OTA business and the growth of eNett were among the major factors that impacted our margins.

In the quarter, this dilution was more than offset by lower technology costs, the positive cost impact from the sale of IGTS coupled to our ongoing efforts to optimize our technology operating model that resulted in a more efficient cost this year.

With regards to our SG&A expenses as we indicated in past calls, we would normally expect the rate of increase to be driven by investment in people and capabilities to enhance our platforms’ performance as well as to strengthen our data, mobile and payments proposition.

In the quarter, SG&A expenses were lower than the normal run rate mainly due to realized tax benefits, bad debt recovery and lower and full-year incentive accruals. You can therefore see that adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 6%. As a reminder, full-year adjusted EBITDA increased 3% which was in line with the 2% to 4% range we gave you at the start of the year.

Moving further down the income statement, depreciation charges decreased by $3 million year-on-year, largely due to catch up element of depreciation recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016. The amortization of customer loyalty payments were broadly flat in dollar terms.

Overall, we finished the fourth quarter with adjusted operating income of $83 million, up $9 million or 13% year-on-year. Adjustment to GAAP operating income totaled $30 million from $23 million lower than the prior year, which was highly due to a $12 million swing in the mark-to-market of unrealized FX derivative contracts together with lower restructuring charges. The resulting GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $52 million, up $31 million year-on-year.

Moving now to Slide 11, and you will see the bottom half of our summarized income statement. Interest expense decreased by $7 million or 21% due to the benefit from our debt repricings in January and August 2017, together with lower levels of term loan debt. This was offset by a higher LIBOR rate year-on-year. Overall, for the year, our interest charge was $28 million and 19% reduction.

Moving on to tax, which was flat year-on-year at $13 million. Our effective tax rate for the quarter and full year 2017 was just under 23%, in line with our usual expectation of a low- to mid-20s percentage.

The combination of low interest expense and stable taxes netted adjusted net income increased by 56% in the quarter to $44 million. This excludes any impact from the U.S. tax reforms that were signed into law at the end of 2017, which rose comprising no real credit to get taxes of approximately $24 million.

Adjustments to U.S. GAAP net income totaled $1 million, lower by $38 million as compared to the prior fourth quarter. This was primarily due to the $24 million benefit from the U.S. tax reforms, together with lower foreign exchange mark-to-market, and lower restructuring charges. Overall, U.S. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $45 million, higher by $54 million year-on-year.

Let’s now turn to Slide 12 to review cash flow and net debt, as well providing some associated commentary in 2018. Net cash provided by operating activity reduced in the quarter largely due to movements in working capital and higher tax payments in the quarter.

Overall, for the full year, net cash provided by operating activities increased 6% to $318 million, in line with our guidance. And I would expect 2018 to grow within the $320 million to $350 million range.

Our capital expenditure on property and equipment for the fourth quarter was up $1 million. On a full-year basis, total expenditure on property and equipment was $118 million, up $10 million on 2016. Within that amount, we increased spend on software development by $12 million, reflective of the enhanced capabilities being offered to our customers. From the capital lease repayments, our total capital expenditures for the year were down slightly and represented 6.6% of revenue.

For 2018, in terms of capital expenditures that sensitive revenue should be the same if not lower than in 2017, which is in line with our long-term target of trending down towards 6% of revenue. Overall the free cash flow was 5% for the quarter and it touched over $200 million from full year in line with our guidance.

In respect of usage of free cash flow except for the usual dividends and capital lease repayments, we also repaid $56 million of our term loans in the quarter, leading total term loan repayments for the year $224 million. We’ve provided some supplemental cash flow as we mentioned in the middle of the slide. Our interest payments in the quarter were up $2 million due to the phasing of payments made in the second half of 2016.

On a full year basis, our cash interest payments were down 19% to $110 million. And as we look to 2018, I anticipate that our cash interest payment will be in the region of $100 million reflecting lower debt together with the benefit of our term loan repayment in August of 2017. This includes the impact as of today of expected prices in the LIBOR rate, partly offset by the interest rate hedges that we have today.

Looking at cash taxes, there were up $30 million in the fourth quarter in line with our expectation due in remains in the phasing of tax payments made in 2016 together with the full year impact of interest deductibility restrictions in the U.K.

Full year cash taxes for 2017 was $43 million in total up from $21 million in 2016. And I would expect 2018 cash taxes should be around $45 million. Customer loyalty payments were down $7 million in the quarter and down $9 million for the year to $76 million.

For 2018, I would expect customer royalty payments to get similar level up to 2016 or around $85 million in line with our longer term guidance and are reflecting on our new business wins.

To quickly summarize on Slide 13 before I hand back to Gordon, we've had a strong quarter, revenue was up 6% in Travel Commerce and 5% overall. Within those numbers we observed 3 percentage points of impact from the large travel agency migration, thanks in part to some excellent new business wins.

This is testament to the powerful technology proposition that we’re continuing to provide to our customers. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was up 6% in the work that we have put in to optimize the technology operations contributed to a stable margin in this quarter.

I believe some of you were in the Investor Call with our CIO, Matt Minetola, earlier this month, who covered in detailed how our investments in technology over multiple years has given us the scale and capability to provide the best quality of service for our customers. For instance, that migration to private cloud environment has been in place for several years already and in the last 18 months we have further strengthened this by adding Azures' cloud capabilities via Microsoft.

This along with securing the highest levels of our penetration for our NDC API together with our deep and rich travel conference are only some of the reasons that we continue to win. This bodes very well for 2018 as we look to overcome the financial headwind from this sector agency that impacted us in the second half of 2017.

And finally, we have reduced our net debt to low level we had anticipated at this stage of our journey we will conduct a formal review of our capital allocation at the end of this year.

With that let me hand back to Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

Thanks, Bernard.

So looking forward, our business continues to prioritize the focus on invest in three key areas of content leadership, differentiated product and operational excellence in distribution which have characterized our strategic execution system in the market.

As outlined in my earlier remarks, we have momentum in all of these areas. And furthermore, they are underpinned by the successful interjet technology execution to revision we’ve outlined to you and also to our customers and our prospects.

We’re absolutely seeing the benefits of this strategy in our enhanced sales and off to an encouraging start in the first few weeks of 2018. This year, you will see us further expand some of the benefits of billing content with the mass content which has been the only player in our industry to have the largest and fastest growing Indian Airlines, Indigo, fully bookable with all of its content in our system.

In turn just as Bernard mentioned, India is now the second largest GDS market by air booking volume, widening the gap between itself and Germany, and it grew as a market volume by 17% in 2017 compared to growth of the under 3% in the world's largest market, the United States. We're beginning to add merchandising and the broader content into our platform also, the car rental and hotel chain.

Those of you who attended our Investor Day in May will recall the presentation made by Hopper using our data to engage its customers through its mobile app on the optimal time to buy airline seat, as its consumers turn themselves into qualified buyers.

Our big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence deployed in the support of these activates will only extend our reach and the value we can deliver, thus also enabling us to continue to drive down the time taken to search, a delivery for relevance and personalized search, and to do so within a steady cost envelope as we already demonstrated our ability to do this year.

Our mobile travel apps were downloaded over 38 million times last year, a 27% increase from 2016. And we continue to develop a mobile channel to market by travel agency, airlines, hotel and corporate customers.

And finally, our payments business, eNett, accelerated its growth through 2017 accelerated these growth through 2017 as it continued to grow share of wallet with a significant portfolio of the world's leading online travel agency to the customers. eNett delay is on cost to be at $500 million revenue business by 2021. Bringing this all together as we continue to focus in our strategic priorities and drive sales in higher growth areas with the focus on excellent customer service.

I'm confident we will deliver on our targets. I told you earlier about the roster it’s significant new wins that we won in 2017. Given that some of these deals were only signed and announced late in 2017. MakeMyTrip for example within August, Traveloka within November.

There is considerable growth to compensate ramp in 2018. Finally, our strong cash generation is pivotal to sustain a profitable growth over the longer term. Therefore our priorities are to read best in our business and to strengthen our overall financial position. Our net leverage ratio currently stands at just under 3.6 times and we anticipate reduce this further in 2018.

As Bernard mentioned we intend to fully review the company’s capital allocation at the end of the year in line with our commitment to do so in this timeframe. Within this, we’ll evaluate opportunities to increase returns to shareholders alongside the commitment to our strategic priorities. These are our exciting times to Travelport and indeed for all of our stakeholders.

Now let me turn to guidance for 2018, we expect the total net revenue to grow between 4% and 6%. This includes the impact of the aforementioned travel agency loss. We therefore believe that on a full year basis, we will more than overcome $85 million in revenue loss that this business represents. And as a result of our offsetting wins share of wallet improvements and all beyond their growth.

With relation to eNett, we’d expect this business to grow by at least 30% in revenue terms in 2018, which keeps us on track from our longer term target of $500 million in revenue by 2021. Our overall mix of business evolves in 2018 and as more new business becomes on-stream particularly in the second half of the year, we anticipate that full year EBITDA will be between 1% down and 3% up.

On a continuing basis, i.e., excluding the travel agency loss, which represented $45 million of EBITDA growth on an underlying basis will be between 8% and 11%. In terms of cadence through the year approximately two-thirds of the financial headwinds in the loss we’ve mentioned will be felt in the first half of 2018. Given this profile, and also the impact from earlier in 2018, we expect first quarter EBITDA to be around $150 million mark, before growth accelerate in subsequent quarters.

We should further be aware that our EBITDA guidance at the midpoint assumes a $5 million headwind, given the weakness of the U.S. dollar today relative to 2017, and this includes anticipated benefit from realized foreign exchange hedges.

We are guiding adjusted net income to increase up to 2% with adjusted net income per share growing by 1%. And finally, we anticipate our free cash flow will grow between 5% and 15%. Given our underlying trajectory in 2018, we remain confident of our ability to achieve the 2020 targets that we presented at our Investor Day in May last year, barring any exogenous factors such as foreign exchange movements.

Before I conclude and open to questions, I’d like to thank all the team at Travelport for their contributions to our 2017 performance, and to our ongoing efforts to fulfill the purpose of Travelport which is to develop and deploy technology to make experience of buying and managing Travel continually better.

Thank you very much for your attention. I’ll now open up the call to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ashish Sabadra

Just quickly on international RevPas. Those came in significantly higher than what you were expecting. You also talked about benefit from yields in the quarter. I was just wondering if you can talk about if what's driving that and also in particular if there was any benefit from IAG moving over to a private-channel model? Thanks.

Gordon Wilson

Obviously the large part of the growth in RevPas is due to our success in Beyond Air. And as we mentioned, eNett grew 46% in quarter four and which certainly helped us in that regard and will be helpful as we go into 2018.

That said, and our Air and business was up 3% in revenue terms as well and as we continue to grow with the online travel agencies and in the growth markets, which we focused on in Asia, Latin America, et cetera. There is generally speaking better way booking mix and this is essentially domestic marketplaces like United States and to a degree actually Australia which also has a large domestic component. So we're very confident that our RevPas will continue to be driven by improvements in air pricing.

Vis-à-vis IAG, there was very little impact of IAG for us in the fourth quarter and indeed the rest of the full year. Unlike, at least one of our competitors we had a full content deal with [Beyond Air] almost to the end of the year and we - contract would be on a different basis including their private channel capability which really came into effect on the 1st of December, so there is marginal impact of that deal on our numbers.

Going forward into 2018, and given our experience of the changing deals with airlines with Lufthansa model, IAG model or Air France KLM saying they're going to go at the same kind of way, and they are kind of overall net-net you know beneficiaries - beneficial to us I should say in terms of our pricing model, particularly with our footprint.

Ashish Sabadra

And maybe one quick question on the Flight Centre, the margins there when we think about the EBITDA impact was roughly in the range of mid 50% compared to the company average of mid 20%. Can you just talk about why the headwind is so much higher? And then, as you offset some of the headwinds going forward, is there opportunity for further margin expansion in the out years?

Gordon Wilson

Yes, I think and in terms of our Flight Centre, I mean, obviously the first thing is it was kind of an old contract which was due to get re-price, so even if we retain them as a customer, I don’t think the margin would have been where it was and if I'm honest about it, and I suspect that the margin is the compact to us, it will be fundamentally different from the margin that we had.

So again assisting an old kind of contract and also it's sort of late to the kind of the business mix that they do, a lot of kind of long haul you know foreign carrier EXA Australia kind of business. And so I think that's the way to think about that.

Obviously the LTA business that we're doing is generally speaking lower margin business. You know but obviously its high volume business and its high volume in particular in growth markets like Indonesia, India and so on.

In terms of your last question, the last part of your question I should say from a forward perspective, you have to bear in mind in our numbers that you know eNett is a lower margin business and always will be. So, absolute growth in eNett is great, but obviously on a margin basis you know it's a lower margin business than the GDS business per se, and hence we tend - we guide and continue to guide to basically stable EBITDA margin going forward.

Bernard Bot

This is Bernard, just to add a couple of details on the Flight Center. What we're - the number of 85 and the 45 drew the contribution margin that Flight Center had. Obviously when you talk about the 24%, 25% EBITDA margin, that includes basically all the OpEx that we also obviously have to cover.

Now and this is a contract coming off. Obviously we're looking also what the OpEx consequences of that are, but it's basically a contribution margin impact that we're noting at the $45 million. And if you look at our overall net revenue minus commissions at the 50%, and not unlike of what Flight Center contributed.

Operator

The next question will come from Matthew Pfau of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Matthew Pfau

First one, just wanted to touch on the revenue guidance for the year and thanks for the EBITDA expectation for the first quarter. But as we think about the revenue ramp, any more details you can give us on that, how we should think about the growth rates as [indiscernible] has come online and also as we lap the impact of Flight Center throughout the year, what is the sort of cadence you're expecting with revenue growth?

Bernard Bot

Now obviously, as Gordon highlighted you know, most of the beneficial impact is really going to come through Q3, Q4, probably, the first quarter is going to be the most challenging one. Revenue growth probably there will be in the - on the lower side of the range that we've given, maybe even a little bit outside of the range, more around the 3%. Then as these contracts come in, then we’re going to ramp up in - as of Q2 and Q3.

Gordon Wilson

And again, Matthew, we guided 4%, 6% revenue for the year. The underlying revenue growth is 7% to 10% - actually in the Travel Commerce Platform is 8% to 10%, because we still have a relatively lower growth in the Technology Services line.

Matthew Pfau

And then I just wanted to touch on you know as you've been the first of the major GSA to become level 3 certified aggregator, have you seen any positive impact from that and does that change discussions with any customers or potential customers at all?

Gordon Wilson

And yes and yes, I think the answer. We are heavily engaged at the moment with about five or six key airlines who we are actually working on implementing NDC API connectivity into the system. The challenge is basically how do you put that content alongside the more traditional content, because a lot of these more established airlines should we call and basically want to mix and match, some content from the API, some content from how they file fares traditionally.

And so we're working with them very well and progressively on that, we aim to have some first airline customers, big name customers, life you know at least on pilot with real bookings through the NDC API, in the middle of the year. And obviously it's a dimension in which we're talking to a number of our large scale customers about and it's helping in those kind of dialogs as well because there are - clearly a number of them it's very important for them to have add content which some of those airlines who don’t do full content deals anymore, they only make available to the NDC API connectivity.

Neil Steer

Just following on from the last question actually, in terms of the conversations we're having with carrier to aggregate the NDC content alongside traditional content. How are the airlines hoping to incentivize you, to incentivize the travel agents to actually then, upsell the ancillary products. I mean, making the content available just one part of the equation, actually incentivizing the agents that they want to sell some of those ancillary products is the other part and I'm not sure how that's actually happening?

Gordon Wilson

I think, its simple question, I think is yet to be proven out. I mean, obviously airlines have sticks and have carrots you know and I think, different airlines will use different elements within that armory so we say.

And echoing to what they want to try and drive, we’ve already seen, I think in terms of what IAG has done with its private channels has largely been based around the corporate travel marketplace that itself is trying to sort of segment out that car part to the market because I think, at the end of the day the value add with the corporate travel agencies good to them is very manifest and clear and all of those are negotiated corporate deals inclusive of any ancillaries whatever there maybe there.

In the lesser markets and the OTA marketplace and I think, progressively airlines are going to be moving and are moving to rewarding agencies based on value sold and the value sold isn't just particularly value sold, it’s the ability that the OTA can show to driven upsell our sale value whether it’s in a scenario that trading up to the next price up in the phase, lateral phase family and that’s how the remuneration is progressively moving and the number of negotiates by the way are not both if at all, they're very happy to be able to show that happy to able to show that value add.

But they got to be able to show it and to show that they got to have the content and say they’re going to put it into their work stream and their work play which is something we are already doing with a number of them in fact.

Neil Steer

Sorry to ask the question on the guidance, but in simplistic terms the revenue growth 4% to6%, but the adjusted EBITDA growth of minus 1% to plus 3%. The difference between those growth rates in the simplistic terms is that just full year unrealized effect of flight centers is something else going on there - and I presume the currency obviously, even if you strip out the currency impact on EBITDA you would still be expecting revenues or EBITDA to be growing slower than revenues, if you could just break that down, it would be helpful?

Bernard Bot

So, I mean in terms of just get all the numbers straight, 4% to 6% on revenue, adjusted EBITDA minus 1% to 3%. If you look at the - on the underlying basis 7% to 10% on revenue and 8% to 11% on EBITDA. So that basically already shows you what the moving parts are that if you strip out flight center you know basically there's a pretty good lock step between revenue and the movement of adjusted EBITDA.

I think if you look at the specific components of the results including flight center, obviously we'll have a bit of pressure on the gross margin, and continue to work on being very tight if you want to call that on our operating cost line, which we would see growing maybe in the 3% to 4% range, and then we may have a little bit of an uptick on the amortization of customer loyalty payments, as they are incur in the guidance for 2018 and that's basically the results of all the deals that we've agreed to. And it gives you a bit of a feels of the various moving parts.

Neil Steer

I don't want to get lost in the weeds here but in response to your previous question, it seems to suggest that the 45, 85 was more of a contribution margin and not actually applicable at the EBITDA level, but you're seeing now was just that [indiscernible] slightly continues.

Gordon Wilson

Sorry, let me make sure. The answer was to the question of Ashish that says, hey, the margin here is 45%, 50% against you EBITDA margin of 24%, 25%. And I just wanted to be very sure that that's an EBITDA margin for the full business, the margin that we're looking at Flight Center indeed is contribution margin.

And as you can imagine a lot of the elements in our business are fixed in terms of the cost. And if you look at the drive through of the Flight Center that there maybe a little bit of cost saving that the majority of that 45% mainly is really going to flow through as an EBITDA effect.

Matthew Broome

It looks like you're guiding to roughly flat CapEx growth in 2018. I just wondering if you could break out some of the puts and takes there, particularly in terms of sort of the investments in your existing platform as well as new initiatives?

Bernard Bot

So let me take a third, I'm sure that Gordon will chip in. I mean, so yes flat CapEx at around the $160 million, $170 million mark. I think as we've always said about 50% of that is ongoing CapEx in hardware and piece of maintenance that we need to do.

Then the 50% is really in the development and innovation and I think that what I'm particularly proud is that a lot of that is in true innovation that serves our customers be it in better search speed and bookability, be it the investments, we're making in the mobile space, data analytics and in payments.

And I would say the cadence that we had in this year is pretty much applicable also in 2018, and maybe compared to some of our peers there is relatively little that we need to let say recoup or to invest in making sure that there's things like systems stability that we’re able to absorb the much higher shopping requests that we get. We're really able to absorb that within the envelope that we've been spending until now.

Gordon Wilson

I think and - I just add to that. I mean just to reiterate you know about 50% of what we do is one of that it would keep in the doors open, but is still running and the other 50% is basically new products and new services that would include the finalization, there are a lot of whole new set of next generation OTAs are APIs, which our OTA customers now according to, one of the biggest OTA is on the flight and in the process of completing its work to do that as we speak which we hope to announce in the next few days in fact.

The other thing I would call out to you is that obviously as we move more to cloud computing and you will see and we hope to get a private cloud in our data center. We’ve had that a number of years now, and but what we’ve been pioneering for the last year is a hybrid cloud.

So I think we’re somewhat unique in the travel space into the how we work with Microsoft and there is a zero cloud and as you know we basically manage the distribution of where we do things because our private cloud and our data center and then there are public cloud you know through as your and now what that means from a cost basis and allocation point of view is obviously when you use a public cloud you're engaging in operating expense versus your private cloud, when you're engaging primarily in CapEx you know because you actually buy the hardware for the cloud.

So as the mix you know continues that's why the CapEx amount stays you know pretty much you know at the same you know as a percentage of the revenue because we actually is going into developing new products. And also, we have to deal with the switch to public cloud computing in OpEx which again we're very confident in managing because of the restructuring of our technology operations which we did during the course of 2017.

Matthew Broome

And I guess you now eNett had a strong quarter and your 30% growth guidance for 2018 is indicative of free acceleration. So I guess is this growth tracking ahead of what your expectations where at the Investor Day when you initially provided your 2021 guidance for this business?

Gordon Wilson

I think it’s basically on - as we said before, we have had some lumpiness as you know in terms of the relative growth rates of eNett, because there were some big customers who turned it on and then sort of retracted it because of things in their own business and then turn it back on again. And we're feeling pretty good about where we are at the moment. We got a very encouraging start indeed to the - with eNett.

So I think it's just - and there are some very, very big I think 8 out of 10 is the top OTAs on the planet are using eNett now for payments and the share of wallet opportunity with them is enormous. And we are beginning to see some real facts that was began to gain control towards the end of last year and we're confident of continuing to this year. So we're basically where we thought we would be but it's not a linear line each quarter.

Brian Essex

Bernard, maybe if you could maybe walk us through the progress with your technology transformation program, how much spending you had today and what’s left to progress on as we kind of looking to expectations for 2018?

Bernard Bot

So basically we've completed and for the full benefit we gave the range of $19 million to $23 million and we’ll be at the upper side of that. It's flowing through in 2018. So part of that was in 2017, probably in the range of high-single digit double-digit still impacting additionally in 2018 so that's obviously we're very happy with that. And we're through the restructuring charges that we have to cover.

Now, obviously we continue to look at our technology platform and I think the team there has a very good rate at which they are going to go with their OpEx for the coming quarters and contributed to the performance of the company, which basically is as they continue to chip away at their operating cost and making use of TCS in terms of making sure that the base of cost that they have is very tightly controlled and what they spend is really control them on development and things that make a different for our customer.

Brian Essex

And then maybe just on the eNett, real quick to follow up, basically guidance implying that it's going to be just about 10% of revenue in fiscal 2018, at what point might we expect a little bit more insight or with regard to some of the key drivers with eNett, its profitability, some of the KPI so that we can maybe more accurately get a sense of what this business can do and how much is contributing to your platform?

Gordon Wilson

No, so obviously, we didn't understand the question, as I think, we’ve got up - spelled out in other discussions and calls, it's always a balance between showing everything on the one hand and exposing them to all the rigor of the exposing them to all the rigor of the quarterly cadence and then on the other hand making sure that eNett can really focus on investment and growing within the cover of Travelport overall.

Now you will know the SEC rules as well as I do. And obviously once we're consistently above about 10% that that will require additional disclosure and maybe that we'll be very happy once we reach that and eNett has achieved that. And we'll definitely conform to the guidance that's provided by the SEC on that.

Brian Essex

And maybe just a follow-up real quick, as it relates to your 2020 targets that you highlighted at the Analyst Day, is it inherently I guess is - do you have the assumption that eNett margins will expand during that period - or is it a continuous investment to grow that business that might keep those margins relatively flat where they are now?

Gordon Wilson

We expect that they will - the margins will expand - drive between now and 2020. They’ll never get to the level of the GDS business, it’s just there are sort of intrinsic elements within the eNett business that we’re seeing some operating leverage already occurring for eNett, but we have historically been more keen on kind of establishing its footprints and broadening its product range out to its customers, but we expect between now and 2020 for that to be some modest increase in its EBITDA margin which as you know last year we told you to stay away [indiscernible] from the single-digit into the double-digit territory where of course it is still is.

David Togut

For 2018 guidance, could you help us understand how much of the revenue growth comes from let's say bookings growth in the Air business, price mix in the Air business, i.e. greater shift to away versus domestic booking?

Bernard Bot

I think the way to think about it is, obviously Flight Center has a what we pointed out a 4 percentage point negative impact on segment growth next year or this year. Obviously, that will be offset by both market growth and the amortization of share of wallet growth of customer plus new wins that we anticipate in 2018. Overall, we think - we’ll show stable segment growth, which basically excluding Flight Center would be low to mid-single-digit growth, so that's one.

If you then look at the pricing, obviously as you look at our revenue guidance, something must be coming out of pricing. And I think that's basically the combination of basically the new contracts we put in place at the beginning of the year, and as you alluded to the mix of business that are going to contribute to that growth.

So overall, in Air, we would anticipate to be, you know, low-single-digit growth. And then, a little bit higher growth in the Beyond Air, excluding eNett, and then eNett as we guided above 30%, and in the mix with a little bit of pressure on Tech Services due to the loss of IGTS, which still flow through in the first quarter, we get to the 4% to 6%.

David Togut

And then embedded in the 2018 outlook, could you quantify expected growth in commission expense?

Bernard Bot

So, obviously, the commission expense has a number of moving pieces. One is obviously always the payments-related commissions. And as I alluded in the answers of the quarter just now you think about 50% of the increase will come from eNett, and the rest will be from let's say the regular commissions.

And there you should expect probably the best way to think about it is a combination of normal inflation that we get around 3% to 4% and then probably something like the percentage on FX, which is a headwinds which in particularly it touches depth and the area of our cost line and then probably about a percentage on mix in terms of the change mix we have with increased OTAs.

David Togut

And then if you could break down the 46% revenue growth in eNett in 4Q, what was that on a constant currency basis?

Bernard Bot

On a constant currency basis - by a point of tailwind from currency, which obviously is slipping now in the New Year as the U.S. dollar weakens and some of the currencies that eNett operates and improves.

David Togut

Just a quick final question. You called out a 33% improvement in global average quick search response time. Could you give us what those numbers are both for the cap product and the regular search product or.

Gordon Wilson

So, the first what product - on the regular search product, what?

David Togut

Well, your peers differentiate between their cash and product where they pre-compute elements of the flight search and the regular search product which is not using cash in any pre-computation?

Gordon Wilson

Well, I mean of the cash is basically is milliseconds, captive, it’s actually going to cash in particular if you cash, and particularly if you put your cash out to the edge of the cloud, public cloud network, it’s super-fast.

And I would just call the retention on that in other terms Ibibo which is one of the big Indian OTAs, which now owned by MakeMyTrip which we power, talks about its mobile apps having sub-one second response times, which is due to the server that pre - whatever you’re going to call it pre-cash route as we do stick out into a cloud with them.

Overall David, it’s very difficult to sort of draw a comparison if you want to take what one GDS does against another response times, because you're not comparing an apple with an apple. If you've got a business which is 50% based in America, where you're doing basically domestic U.S. travel point to point, your response time is quicker.

Our response time overall in America is about 1.5 second, I think. If you're doing a computation of a journey - a full-fledged search ex-U.K. say to Thailand, where you've got multiple airlines and multiple itineraries, your compute time for that is longer, particularly where you’re not cashing.

And also I don’t know when people call this, are they measuring end to end or are they measuring within their own environment or that, it was fairly meaningless, so to say what you can only look at really I think is the kind of the step change in terms of the overall speed, are they collective, which we again we've said it’s down by a third year-over-year.

David Togut

Just so I understand, what is your global average trip search response times the number that's declined by 33%?

Gordon Wilson

So, we're not giving that out, because I think it’s fairly meaningless number and because of the - you've going to understand the balance 75% into our business is international, not U.S. domestic. But, it’s certainly well below 3 seconds.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you very much, and thank you everyone for your time today. I’m hoping you can tell we're excited and also confident about what lies ahead for Travelport. Our time book of business with customers is at record levels and is growing, and it hands a strengthening position in some of the world's largest and fastest growing geographies to travel and our fastest growing Beyond Air businesses.

It's a great endorsement to the investments we’ve been making to broaden our platforms, product capabilities and customers, and it will in turn support our longer term ambitions as new business converts to Travelport.

So we look forward very much to update you on our first quarter numbers when we reconvene in May.

