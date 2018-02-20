Zymeworks: Buy The Dip
by: Jonathan Faison
Summary
The stock had quite a volatile year so far.
It appears especially appropriate for readers who prefer situations with limited downside and significant upside potential.
The company possesses multiple therapeutic platforms that could create more value in 2018.
Current partnerships add significant credibility to the story.
ZW25 has a decent shot at carving out its own niche in HER2+ cancer.
In 2018 so far shares of Zymeworks (ZYME) rose by as much as 75% before round tripping back down to below the $10 level.
Figure 1: ZYME daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz Elite