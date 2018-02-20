Horizon Global: An Out-Of-Favor, Growing Business At 5x Normalized EPS
by: John Rolfe
Summary
Horizon Global Corporation trades at 7x run-rate cash EPS and 5x normalized cash EPS.
The debt and equity markets are sending conflicting signals about the future of the business; the debt market, with more up-to-date information, is decidedly more optimistic.
Management is currently in the penalty box, but upcoming earnings call should provide much-needed clarity on remediation plan.
The bull case for Horizon Global Corporation (“Horizon,” “HZN,” or the “Company”) is straightforward. The business trades for a 7x multiple of current cash EPS. If the Company can hit its operating targets, it is