Germany Has A Budget Surplus Problem: Should The United States Be So Lucky?

Maybe this idea needs to be challenged and changed and maybe the German situation is a place to start.

At least running a surplus is not consistent with most of modern economic thought.

The Germans have always been thrifty, but running a budget surplus in this day and age seems to be way out of line.

“Germany’s next government is expected to post a consolidated budget surplus of roughly €50 billion ($62 billion) between now and 2021 according to Finance Ministry calculations,” so writes Tom Fairless in the Wall Street Journal.

This is sure a different story from the one being told about the United States government that is expecting rising deficits in coming years.

Furthermore, according to Mr. Fairless, there are no plans for tax cuts or giving the money back to tax payers by any means.

Also, in the discussions Ms. Merkel just completed in pulling together her next government, “Ms. Merkel’s conservatives had to dissuade their left-leaning partners from raising taxes.”

In addition, it should be noted that Germany,

“...has among the highest taxes in the world and a habit of heavy state spending.” “The tax wedge—the share of wages that workers and businesses pay in ta and other mandatory levies—is 49.4 percent, second only to Belgium among the 35 nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.” “Total government spending, meanwhile, has risen around 10 percent since 2014. At 45 percent of gross domestic product, it is 9 percentage points higher than in the US.”

The German economy grew at a 2.2 percent pace in 2017 and its government has forecast that the rate of growth in 2018 will be 2.4 percent.

Note that these figures are showing a substantial increase from the 1.3 percent average rate of growth Germany achieved in the ten years previous to 2017.

German inflation, year-over-year, was 1.6 percent in 2017. This, too, is a substantial increase over the inflation that took place in the previous ten years.

“Traditionally, Germans have been in favor of hoarding resources rather than lowering government expenditures.”

This should be a model for those deficit fighting, fiscal disciplined Republican politicians that want the US to achieve smaller US deficits or even government surpluses in future years.

Whoops! I forgot that the Republican Congress just passed the tax reform bill that is going to result in higher government deficits and a growing federal debt over the next decade. Looks like America has lost most of its deficit hawks.

By the way, when was the last time that the United States achieved a budget surplus?

That’s right, it was under that Democratic President, Bill Clinton. And the economy grew at a pretty healthy pace during his administration as the government budget moved from a deficit to a surplus.

My point is, however, that we need to take a closer look at the German situation and see what we can learn from countries that run budget surpluses. Much of our economics does not allow for budget surpluses and growing economies and consequently, much of our government programs and policies do not incorporate balanced budgets or budget surpluses.

In the United States, government budgeting based upon deficit spending became the foundation of policy-making in the early 1960s and has been generally accepted by both Republican and Democratic administrations ever since.

And, with deficit spending as a foundation, this has led to an era of credit inflation that created the environment for further financial engineering and financial innovation that has produced an entirely new economic environment, one that we have not fully come to understand as of this time.

Furthermore, as we have found out, producing an era of credit inflation requires next to no discipline on the part of our politicians and, in fact, makes it extremely easy to reduce taxes or increase spending so that those holding political office can get re-elected in their next election.

Democracies seem to have an inbred propensity to create debt in order to “buy off” votes. And, it is even easier to do this if our economic theory supports continued undisciplined behavior.

The Germans have been criticized, over and over again, for their parsimonious ways. Perhaps it is time to put the criticism away and take another look at the government budget situation. Maybe balancing budgets along with restricted credit inflation might be a sound economic policy after all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.