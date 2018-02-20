Twilio: Strutting its stuff.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) reported the results of its Q4 operations the day before Valentine’s Day. It was a big Valentine for shareholders, and unlike chocolate and flowers, this gift ought to be one that stands the test of time and allows for continuous refreshes. Results were well above prior company guidance and First Call consensus expectations. Revenues reached $115 million, up 41% from a year ago and 11% above expectations. That was sequential growth of 15%, and while that may reflect a certain level of seasonality, it does suggest just how strong Q4 actually was. For a vendor with a subscription model, this kind of revenue performance is a substantial accomplishment. The company beat on "earnings” with a reported non-GAAP loss of $.03 compared to prior expectations for a loss of $.06.

The company increased its guidance substantially in terms of revenue, moving its expectations to $116 million at the mid-point compared to prior expectations of $108 million for Q1 and to about $510 million, up from a prior consensus of about $480 million. This forecast represents growth of about 28% at the mid-point. Is that kind of slowdown really likely? I simply don't think it is, and so far as that is concerned, the COO basically foreshadowed upsides in his commentary when asked about just how many large deals were closed in the past quarter. While I doubt that the company will grow 15% sequentially each and every quarter, given the 62% growth the company achieved in Q4 after excluding the Uber (UBER) relationship, the cadence of the growth slowdown implied by the guidance is more than a bit unreasonable.

Overall, this performance at the headline level, as well as additional qualitative indications, serve to enhance the thesis that Twilio is becoming a dominant player in providing cloud communications functionality for developers who use its technology to provide communications functionality within their applications.

I think the question that most investors or readers of this article might have is what’s next and can the shares still be bought. As it happens, the shares were up 35% last week, and while part of that was doubtless a product of the market recovery, and some of that may have been speculation about the investment revealed by Salesforce (CRM), a subject covered later in this article, most of it was related to the quarter and its guidance. Short answer from me-I think Twilio shares are still a bargain because I believe the estimates will move steadily higher through the year, because the bear case will continue to be negated by operational performance and because the valuation of this company is still below the valuation of other hyper-growth investment alternatives. If Salesforce does wind up acquiring the company that will just be so much langiappe. Simply put, the space in which Twilio leads, i.e. that of communications platforms as a service, is one of the fastest-growing opportunities in the IT pantheon these days and the company has built an under-appreciated competitive moat.

Twilio’s gross margins - a point of contention is more of an opportunity than a threat

One of the key issues that investors have looked at over the months when considering Twilio is that of operating leverage and in particular the company’s gross margin progression. Twilio has a business model that's a bit different than those used by most SaaS software vendors. Essentially, the company provides its developer/customers with what are called APIs (application programming interfaces) that facilitate the construction of an application. These applications can include voice, video, text messaging, chat, wireless and video. When users deploy their applications, Twilio charges on a per minute basis with different rates for receiving and placing calls through the Twilio network. And there are different rates for all of the different services listed above and then there are other services which are not charged for on a per-minute basis. Twilio is a premium priced solution and has been almost since it began offering services on a commercial basis. In some cases, particularly when comparing Twilio to competitors such as Nexmo offered by Vonage (VG) and Plivio, the difference can be as much as 50%. That being noted, however, Twilio’s success going forward will be in building a diversified set of offerings beyond just those of voice and messaging. These newer areas of the communications business are not commoditizing at this point. While there are many actual and potential competitors that Twilio faces, most of them either can’t or will not choose to spend $200 million/year (my projection of run rate spending by Twilio in terms of research and development by Q4 2018) in developing solutions strictly within the cPaaS space.

Many readers are probably aware of Twilio’s historic dependence on revenue streams coming from Uber and WhatsApp. These revenue streams were unusually profitable for Twilio in that the company did not renegotiate its pricing tiers with these customers while enjoying substantial leverage in terms of its own cost of goods. Management suggested to me that it was far too slow in providing better pricing tiers for Uber which ultimately found the economics of developing its own network compelling.

The upshot has been that Twilio has been reporting declining gross margins for some period of time now. Often in the world of tech investing, with many observers looking for a short position that will provide outsize profits, 1+1 can be added up to equal 3. And that's about what has happened here. Twilio’s GAAP gross margins have declined and were 52.3% last quarter compared to 57.8% in the year ago period during which the company’s contribution from Uber was at its apogee. This has lead to some commentators suggesting that the decline in gross margins is a function of increased price competition and foretells a story of decline and share losses for this company.

Management on this latest call made the point of suggesting that gross margins were basically under the control of the company and were not under pressure because of competitive pricing. And indeed, gross margins in fiscal Q3 were 52.3% GAAP, the same as they were in this quarter. Basically, while of course Twilio has serious price negotiations with its larger customers, it can, to a greater or lesser extent, control the mix of what it sells and it does control its focus on the deals it actually signs with enterprise customers. When looking at gross margins, it might be well to consider that last quarter Twilio closed enterprise deals with Domino’s Pizza Enterprise, 1-800 Flowers, Dansk and several other significant enterprises including the GSA which certainly has the potential to be an enormous customer as it builds out Login.gov. What's actually happening is that pricing for Twilio is not under some new level of pressure but that the company is selling larger deals which are at volume tiers that reflect the size of the commitments customers are making. So, what appears to be a decline in gross margins is nothing of the kind, but more an evolution of a company which has primarily sold very small deals to developers to a company selling much larger deals to enterprises.

Twilio management has stated on several occasions that its focus will be on maximizing growth and not in managing to maximize gross margins. Again, those negative commentators obviously are inclined to be skeptical about that kind of a claim. But it is hard to ignore the number of large enterprise deals the company was able to close last quarter while maintaining gross margins at a consistent level sequentially. Yes, there's price pressure in the space defined as voice/text. On the other hand, Twilio has clearly built a value proposition that resonates with users even at a premium price point. There will always be price competition in such a large and amorphous space as this is - but Twilio has the levers to insure that its gross margin realizations remain relatively consistent.

Twilio has recently started to offer applications services which crossed 10% of revenues last quarter. Application services are specific tools that help developers build their app. One of the more charmingly named services is called Twimlets which allow developers to provide their application with basic voice functionality without any programming. There are several other such services to which I have linked for those interested in this technology. But the point about applications services is that unlike deployed Twilio applications, the margins on these tools are typical of software, and while not specifically reported by the company are likely to offset gross margin pressure the company might face as it sells larger deals to larger enterprises.

At this point, Twilio has a large infrastructure of partners that offer Twilio powered applications that can be used for a variety of solutions. There are pre-built solutions using the technology and there are third-party developers who will customize something to suit the needs of a particular customer. Basically, Twilio is selling its technology through these developers and again based on the way these kinds of transactions are structured, they are going to enhance reported gross margins.

There are many discrete elements that are part of an analysis of Twilio’s path to profitability. Some of these can be seen in the Gartner SWOT study. While the name of the Gartner study is perhaps unfortunate, what it suggests is that the company needs to redirect its efforts away from those parts of its offerings that can be commoditized into more specialized areas where it has developed substantial and unduplicated capabilities. That's not terribly different than what one might expect when looking at a very high-growth space that has become dominated by an independent vendor.

The elements of a competitive moat

Many observers think of Twilio as a supplier of voice and text messaging APIs and wonder how a company can build a competitive moat offering such basic technology. That indeed has been Twilio’s mainstay since it started operations and it probably still accounts for the bulk of the company’s revenues. But the reason large enterprises choose Twilio is neither because it is a sales and marketing behemoth - it is not - or because they are unaware of the major price premium that the company charges for its services. One can go to a platform as basic as Quora and find out just how much cheaper Plivo or Nexmo can be. And this isn’t new news - one can find a price comparison chart dating back almost two years that has the message that Twilio is the high cost provider in the space.

Given that making an enterprise buy a communications platform is going to be done methodically and with much attention to detail, what is it that Twilio offers that has led to its capturing some of the enterprise deals that it has closed on recently? Part of the answer is that while the price of a platform is important, so too is the reliability and geographic scope of the service offering. Being the largest company in the space is, in itself, a significant differentiator for some of the larger enterprise buyers. Twilio offers potential customers something that it calls its Super Network. Twilio calls its Super Network a network of networks and is the technology that the company uses to ensure that its customers are never plagued by any network disruptions. I'm not going to try to adjudicate whether Super Network is really more reliable than offerings from Plivo and Nexmo although that is the claim Twilio makes. I really have no way of knowing if Twilio’s global number catalog provides customers broader choices or other functionality - although, again, that seems to be what users are buying.

The company is rapidly moving beyond simply enabling voice in apps. It offers what it calls an Engagement Cloud. The Twilio Engagement Cloud helps developers build multi-channel contact centers and substantially enhances the productivity of developers who use it. I have linked to some of the solutions that the offering enables. The company recently began offering what it calls Studio. Studio is a facility that allows developers to extend functionality and new channels by using a drag and drop paradigm that avoids tedious programming.

It also offers something it calls a programmable communications cloud. The programmable cloud includes some of the functionality listed above but in a more overarching set of specific solutions. The communications cloud includes a set of tools that allows developers to embed messaging, video and authentication capabilities into an application. Again, this particular set of functionality is all about increasing the productivity of developers who typically have needed to provision expensive communication infrastructure that then had to be customized and tested. I think the best example of a very sophisticated app built on this technology is the ride hailing app that Uber built in the time it was a Twilio partner. Basically, communications, besides the facility of voice, is all about context. A ride-hailing app needs to access payment data, location of the customer, location of the driver, a map, etc. It would be very tedious to try to put this in a single app without tools - and Twilio provides the tools. Even though that relationship has now frayed, it is a good illustration of what can be accomplished using Twilio APIs.

As might be expected, given that Twilio is the market leader and first to the market, it has a strong partner ecosystem and recently hired a senior executive to address partner opportunities. Many of the applications that developers want to build can be constructed using pre-built components that are available through the Twilio ecosystem.

At the end of the day, while there's a fair degree of commoditization in providing a voice communications platform, and prices for that service alone are declining at a mid-single digit rate according to Gartner, Twilio has been able to progress in new directions with new offerings - even at the network level itself - that should enable it to maintain its market share. The moat is all about features, geographic coverage and additional functionality. It appears to be getting broader and deeper.

A few days ago Salesforce, a long-time Twilio customer, announced it has made a significant although not a substantial investment in Twilio shares. The size of the investment - about 900k shares - is about 1% of the company’s current share base. It is not apparent, at least from the filing, as to when and under what circumstances Salesforce chose to make an investment in Twilio. The company said the recent filing was necessitated because of a “value threshold” which might suggest some recent purchase activity. Salesforce, along with Amazon (AMZN), and financial sources had invested in Twilio’s series E-round of financing in 2015. I assume that this investment is in addition to that, although it is not immediately apparent.

Needless to say, there has been some speculation that CRM will acquire Twilio and that, of course, could readily be the case. CRM offers what it calls a Platform Cloud which is a major revenue driver, having grown 34% last quarter. Twilio would easily fit into that offering. Since I own Twilio shares and recommend them, I'm more than a bit interested in how that plays out. But at the least, I think the investment is significant, not just because it might or might not be a harbinger of a merger. I do not have second sight and I have no way of knowing much more than the bald statement of the filing in that regard. I do think that what it does suggest is that Salesforce thinks that Twilio has proprietary technology and wants to ensure that it remains a part of the that company’s ecosystem. Does Twilio have proprietary technology and a significant competitive moat - I think Salesforce believes that and that is a pretty strong proof point for me.

Twilio profitability and the investment case for the shares

Twilio does have a somewhat different business model than some of the hyper-growth vendors about which I typically write. Not only does it have a significant level of cost of goods involved with operating its network and working with traditional communications, but it spends more on product development than on sales and marketing. Much of the company’s focus is on selling to developers rather than selling to business line managers and hence the focus on product development spend as compared to sales and marketing costs. Last quarter, spend on research and development was 28% of revenues on a GAAP basis, down from 30% the prior year. On the other hand, sales and marketing costs expanded by 55% year-on-year, compared to the 41% growth in reported revenues - although actually less than the 62% growth in revenues excluding those from Uber. On a GAAP basis, sales and marketing costs were 24% of revenues compared to the 21.7% of revenues reported in the prior year. General and administrative costs were 16% of revenues compared to 17% of revenues the prior year.

There were some signs of improving profitability at Twilio when financial results are looked at sequentially. Overall operating expenses were up by just 5% sequentially compared to a 15% increase in revenues. General and administrative expense was actually flat sequentially. It was this pause in expense growth that allowed the company to actually exceed its EPS target.

The company has indicated that it has resumed hiring at a significant level this quarter and much of those costs will be seen in the results of Q1/Q2 operations. Thus, it has forecast losses of about $.07 share in both Q1 and in Q2 as well. Beyond that point, the company is forecasting reaching breakeven non-GAAP profitability in Q3 and in Q4 as well, although the modeling the company has suggested is inconsistent with the revenue trajectory of the recent past. In modeling this company, the basic factor one needs to consider is what's called cohort analysis.

In the conversations I have had with management, the major issue in terms of expectations is the net cohort expansion rate. Most hyper-growth tech companies these days have a “land and expand” strategy. Twilio has one of the highest dollar-based net expansion rates of any of the companies I follow. Last quarter the net expansion rate was at 136% and it has been at 136%-137% excluding Uber for the last several quarters. Management is concerned that its older cohorts will not continue to rapidly expand their consumption of Twilio and the dollar-based expansion rate will decline.

I have no real way to evaluate that concern or to evaluate any seasonal factors that might influence quarterly revenue, On the other hand, the expansion of the company’s product offerings beyond its core business is obviously what might result in a different set of outcomes. For example, Studio, of which I wrote above, is just now going into general release. The company has indicated that it will be launching additional new products of significance to help developers with specific functionality throughout the course of the year. At this point, the company is not projecting a material sequential increase in its revenues in Q1 even though it added about 2,000 new active customer accounts last quarter. Given the revenue progression of new customers, it is typical that newer cohorts of users show very substantial revenue growth in their first year or two using the Twilio platform.

The company suggested that Uber’s revenue decline was slower than anticipated and that it might decline some more into the next couple of quarters. As Uber was just 5% of revenues last quarter, it is no longer a major factor in determining quarterly revenue performance. It is possible that declines in contributions from Uber, WhatsApp and particular seasonal factors might offset some sequential revenue growth from new customers. That said, after a quarter with such a dramatic revenue over-attainment, it would be reasonable to suggest that there's certainly a potential for continued sequential revenue growth through Q1 and Q2, much of which would likely fall to the bottom line.

Twilio is not yet cash flow positive on any sustaining basis. It was cash flow positive last quarter although much of that was related to stock-based compensation which is running at about 13% of revenues. Thus far, the company has not built a major balance of deferred revenues which is not surprising given its land and expand paradigm and its focus on sales to developers. As it achieves a greater level of sales enterprises, it is possible that deferred revenue balances will grow more significantly. The company has seen its depreciation and amortization expenses double year-on-year. While the company is likely to generate cash in the current year, it will be a couple of years more before the company might be valued based on a cash flow basis.

As mentioned, the company has forecast that Twilio will reach about $510 million in revenues this current year. As suggested above, this is likely to prove to be an overly conservative forecast. Overall, the company has forecast that it will have 96 million fully diluted weighted shares outstanding for the full year which yields a market capitalization of about $3.4 billion. With about $300 million of cash on the balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $3.1 billion and an EV/S ratio of 6X on projected revenues. If the company achieves revenue growth more consistent with the current trends shown in the latest reported quarter, the EV/S ratio might be something closer to 5.5X.

During the course of the conference call, the CFO talked about growing in the low 30% range for the indefinite future. Given the success the company had last quarter in closing enterprise deals with new names, I would be far more inclined to think the company will continue to over attain its forecast by a notable amount. Indeed, during the course of the conference call, the company COO essentially suggested that given the signings discussed in the company presentation, the visibility the company has for 2018 is excellent and potential upside in 2018 is considerable.

Most companies with growth rates that are sustainable in the mid 30% range actually sell for far more than 5.5X EV/S. And certainly, if there's some kind of consolidation transaction in which Salesforce bids for Twilio it will be at a highly significant premium. Twilio may not be a classical bargain. But compared to many other hyper-growth names it certainly is attractively valued at this point.