Alaska Air Group And Virgin America: What Is It Worth?
About: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), Includes: BA, DAL, EADSF
by: Chad Craig
Summary
ALK has increased its viability with the acquisition of Virgin America.
Using two methods of valuation and 1000 Monte Carlo iterations, my one year target price is $65.93.
ALK looks more promising down the road, once it has distance from the acquisition.
Highlights
Despite the acquisition, Alaska Air Group (ALK) doesn't offer solid value to investors, at least not at these price levels. This could change as ALK becomes more efficient and better integrated with