Can Disney Stream Past Netflix?

Value Portfolio subscribers on February 5 received an alert to add Disney, along with three other stocks, to their portfolios. I will closely monitor Disney as long as it remains a Value Portfolio holding.

Investors remain sour on the company, but two major moves better align Disney with future growth.

I invest in companies with strong underlying fundamentals coupled with lagging stock prices, and Disney (DIS) fits the bill perfectly.

Recent Performance

The company's stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 40 percent in the last two and a half years:

DIS data by YCharts

Further, the company has underperformed Netflix (NFLX), which has substantially grown its original content programming and subscriber base:

DIS data by YCharts

What's Driving Underperformance?

Disney's underperformance has been attributed to the decline at ESPN, as this article discussed in August 2017:

Segment operating income for cable networks fell 23 percent due to a decline at ESPN, the company said. ESPN was hit with high programming costs related to the first year of a new NBA contract plus a contracting ad market in the fiscal third quarter. Ad revenue fell and ESPN had severance costs.

I pointed out on October 15 in Is It Time To Buy Disney? that:

Readers should note that ESPN is included in the Media Networks segment, which has continued to grow, despite the declining number of ESPN subscribers, and in addition, the company has seen strong growth in its other segments. This is a very important observation for long-term shareholders.

Interestingly, October 15 marked the 2017 bottom in Disney's stock.

Diversification and Growing Moat

I pointed out in the previous article that Disney's business is more diversified than many investors realize, and this will continue when Disney acquires 21st Century Fox. The importance of this acquisition cannot be overstated, but the following graphic from Recode lays it out in bare sight:

Content Is King

At the heart of it, the company that controls content will rule the future, because it is relatively easier for a content behemoth to offer streaming video product than Netflix to become a content behemoth.

In fact, Disney had already announced plans to unveil two streaming services: One focused on sports that will begin next year and one focused on entertainment that will become available in 2019. The second service, fueled by Disney’s existing content and now 21st Century Fox’s TV shows and movies, promises to be a formidable entrant into the streaming world.

Better Option Than Netflix

While Disney is growing its content lead, Netflix has grown its subscriber base, but this has not helped Netflix's bottom line, as Netflix's costs have grown in-step with revenues, keeping the bottom line only slightly profitable:

NFLX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Further, not only Netflix's total debt has increased, but its balance sheet has become increasingly levered:

Bottom Line

Content leadership, healthy balance sheet, shareholder-friendly management, and lagging investor sentiment present a good opportunity to add Disney to value-oriented, long-horizon portfolios. I will closely monitor Disney as long as it remains a Value Portfolio holding.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.