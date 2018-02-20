Six Flags Entertainment's (SIX) CEO Jim Reid-Anderson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 20, 2018, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Purtell - SVP, IR

Jim Reid-Anderson - Chairman, President and CEO

Marshall Barber - CFO

Analysts

Barton Crockett - B. Riley FBR Inc.

Mark Zhang - Oppenheimer

James Hardiman - Wedbush Securities

Mike Swartz - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Tyler Batory - Janney Capital Market

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.

Ryan Sundby - William Blair

Chris Prykull - Goldman Sachs

Presentation

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Six Flags' Q4 Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Regina and I will be your operator for today's call. During the presentation, all lines will be