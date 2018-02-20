Auburn National Bancorporation - This Dividend Contender Just Doubled Its Dividend Growth Rate
by: DGI Journeyman
I have a soft spot for community banks due to their lack of institutional following and their conservative payout ratios.
Auburn National Bancorporation is the one community bank I hold in my personal dividend growth portfolio.
The latest dividend increase could signal a doubling in the dividend growth rate going forward.
One of my favorite areas of the stock market in which to look for possibly fairly- or undervalued dividend stocks is the community banking sector. These banks, which are underfollowed by both the Seeking Alpha