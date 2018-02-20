Last night, on Market Adventures, I wrote my February 19th weekly watchlist piece. Within the piece, I discussed four different stocks that were/are on my watchlist for this upcoming week. The first stock on that list was DineEquity (NYSE:DIN).

Enclosed below is what I wrote about DIN, last night.

DineEquity (DIN) Set To Report Earnings Tuesday, February 20th, before the bell.

High yielding dividend stock get a lot of attention on Seeking Alpha, just refer to the popularity of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), over the past six months. DineEquity's dividend, 7.1%, isn't as juicy as CBL, but owning an iconic restaurant franchise royalty stream (much more so IHOP than Applebee's) and some underlying real estate is a better business than owning Tier B shopping malls, at least in my view. On April 17, 2017, before my Market Adventures launched, I wrote public site piece: At $55, DineEquity Is Ripe For An Activist Hedge Fund To Wade In. And in early May 2017, we bought a mighty $500 worth of calls as a speculative bet that comps were turning. I was early!

On Market Adventures, this piece, A Detailed Look At Why We Are Long May (2017) $60 Calls, was published on April 30, 2017 and is in the Market Adventures archives. As I said, my timing was off and I put the idea on the back burner. Months later, the stock goes on to trade down to $36.71. A second derivative change, weeks after posting Q3 2017 results, may have lead to short covering and some comfort that the dividend is secure.

In terms of Q1 2017 results, problems at Applebee's persisted. In fact, that morning, I was on a flight to Minnesota, to attend the Famous Dave's (DAVE) annual meeting, so I remember turning my phone on, during the stop over in St. Louis and seeing DIN missed and the call options were worthless (never a good feeling, even though the bet was small and a flyer at only $500).

Source: DineEquity IR (May 2, 2017)

Q2 2017 results, more of the same. Applebee's weakness and IHOP struggling with comps as they were lapping very tough comparisons to FY 2016.

Source: DineEquity IR (August 10, 2017)

Q3 2017 results, continued weakness, yet new initiatives like $1 Long Island Iced Tea and IHOP online ordering lead investors to bet the bottom was in.

Source: DineEquity IR (November 9, 2017)

Gurufocus no longer provides short interest data, so I can't share the short interest history. However, per the WSJ, DineEquity shares are still heavily shorted (at 3 million shares on a share count of 18 million).

Source: WSJ

DineEquity's chart looks pretty constructive.

On balance, back in early May 2017, clearly, I was early on the modest call option bet and the late November 2017 easy money bounce trade has been made. That said, tomorrow "if" and only if they can post a good comp number at both restaurants, especially given the holiday cheer that often positively influences marginal casual dining traffic, during Q4, this stock could run on a good print. The elevated short interest could also exacerbate the move, in either direction.

Fast forward to this morning

DineEquity announced that they beat Q4 2017 results. They gave good FY 2018 earnings, cash flow, and comps guidance for both restaurants brands. The dividend cut threw investors off the scent, as they may gotten caught up on the optics of the cut and overlooked the full balance of positive FY 2018 results.

As "livechat" is a really dynamic feature for Marketplace authors, where readers can collaborate and share ideas, enclosed please find screenshots of my some of my pre-market posts.

As you can see, we bought a modest 100 shares of DineEquity.

As DIN cuts its dividend, initially, the stock was indicated down in pre-market, a few small odd lots traded at low as $50.18. However, as I noted at 9:19am, this morning, FY 2018 guidance was way ahead of consensus estimates.

One minute later, I wrote this:

Lo and behold, and we flipped our shares too early, as I am a touch distracted with good family event in my personal life, but as of 1:12pm, shares of DIN were up nearly 24.8%, from my $54 pre-market purchase and recommendation to readers.

By the way, speaking of trading ideas shared on Market Adventures, on four occasions, we have successfully traded Canopy Growth (TWMJF) for nice percentage gains. And last week, due to the dynamic reader collaboration, as we had the name on our target watch list for quite some time, I bought 5,000 shares of Iconix Brands Group Inc. (ICON) at $1.41 and flipped it at $1.96. Other readers followed suited and made a great percentage gainer trade.

All of these trades were discussed in real-time including the sizing, entry and exit points and thought process for entering into the trades. DineEquity is just another example of how Market Adventures readers are making money by tinkering in different trading ideas. Also, just to be clear, my process is much more dynamic than writing solely about GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC). Yes, we have a long term core portfolio, but I supplement the service with trading ideas, as I like to learn about new businesses and tinker.

DineEquity Highlights from Q4 2017

Positive comps at Applebee's, oh my!

Solid FY 2018 guidance (positive comps for both brands, unit growth at IHOP, and closing under performing Applebee's units)

Adjusted earning per diluted shares guidance of $4.95 to $5.25 was WAY Ahead of FY 2018 consensus. This is why DIN's stock is rocking today.

The Masters of the Universe think they are some of the smartest people in the world and that they know the future. They don't. No one does. Therefore, this hubris combined with stubbornness can lead to good businesses, like DineEquity, overshooting to the downside. Moreover, rumors of the death of casual dining have been widespread and perpetuated by the shorts and first level thinkers the world over. So as of January 31, 2018, with 3 million shares sold short, and when DineEquity raised FY 2018 adjusted earrings guidance well above the street, you get today's plus 23% move. The dividend cut threw, initially due to the optics, the market off the turnaround scent. However, if you peeled back the onion, as we discussed, $54 was a good buying opportunity.

