Sensata's (NYSE:ST) strong record as a supplier of sensors and controls to multiple markets (but primarily auto OEMs) didn't really protect the shares when growth started to slow in 2015 and 2016, and investors began to worry that newer entrants like Amphenol (APH) and TE Connectivity (TEL) were pushing the company aside. While the 2015-2017 period was not a great one for the company, it looks like the prophets of doom went a little overboard, as Sensata's growth has been recovering and with it the share price as well.

I liked Sensata shares back in May of 2017 when they traded below $40, but it's harder for me to argue that there's substantial undervaluation now. What's more, light vehicle production isn't looking so strong outside of China, and we're in the later part of the semiconductor cycle. I like the prospects for Sensata to continue growing content and diversifying beyond autos, but I don't see the shares as particularly undervalued anymore.

The Return Of The Growth

"Lackluster" would be a pretty good word to describe Sensata's organic growth in 2015 and 2016, as the company was hit by the decline of diesel light vehicles in Europe and the sudden and steep decline in heavy off-road vehicles. Since late 2016, though, things have been getting better, and Sensata has seen organic growth recover into the mid-single-digits.

Although the overall growth figures have been showing fairly steady improvement, the underlying trends are still mixed and offer up footholds for both bulls and bears. Auto sales had actually been trending weaker until this last quarter (the fiscal fourth quarter), where Sensata posted over 3% growth and outgrew underlying production by 3% as well. Content growth, particularly in China, is starting to help, but the overall results don't exactly help counter the argument that companies like Amphenol, TE Connectivity, and Avnet (AVT) are outgrowing Sensata in its core auto business.

Sensata has been benefiting from a significant recovery in heavy vehicles, particularly in North America, with HVOR sales up 21% in the fourth quarter after a 20% yoy improvement in the third quarter. Other markets like Industrial, HVAC, and Aerospace have been growing, and generally growing faster than Sensata's overall business.

It's All About Content

Although Sensata management expects the auto market to flat-to-down in 2018, ongoing content growth should allow the company to continue to grow revenue in that business. Sensata continues to pick up content on gasoline models in Europe (where its content per vehicle is about 15% lower than for diesels), and while the company is stronger in the North American gasoline market, it still has opportunities to grow content in areas like particulate filters, powertrain efficiency/pollution control, and connectivity.

New business wins grew 24% in 2017, though that won't translate into revenue for another three to five years. Looking ahead, there are multiple opportunities for Sensata to grow its light vehicle content.

For starters, the company's content in China is about one-third of what it is in North America and Europe, but Chinese regulations are forcing automakers to spend on technologies to improve efficiency and reduce pollution. With that, I expect significant content growth for Sensata in this market, which will be magnified by the ongoing growth in vehicle sales in that market.

I also expect Sensata to see content growth in emerging hybrid and EV models. Not unlike BorgWarner (BWA), there have been ample worries that Sensata's leverage to internal combustion engines would leave it exposed to the future shift toward hybrids and EVs. That concern overlooks multiple points - first, that Sensata sells into other areas of the car like braking, stability control, power steering and so on, and second, that the company's content in North American hybrids is actually a little higher than its average North American light vehicle content. While it's true that Sensata's exposure to electric vehicles has been modest thus far, opportunities in thermal sensors, motor management, HVAC, and other systems are real and material.

There are also content growth opportunities in heavy vehicles that go above and beyond exploiting the cyclical recovery. As is the case with passenger vehicles, China is getting more serious about efficiency and pollution from commercial vehicles, and that is creating content growth opportunities in a very under-penetrated market for Sensata. Although new content growth opportunities are more limited in North America and Europe, there are still opportunities in areas like connectivity, powertrain efficiency, and safety.

Broadening The Base

I'm also encouraged to hear management talking more about expanding the company's exposure to non-auto markets. While autos and heavy vehicles are about 60% of Sensata's current served market, the company is only serving about 10% of its total addressable market in markets like HVAC, aerospace, and industrial. As factory automation picks up and industrial IoT demands more sensing capabilities on/from industrial assets, I believe this could be a meaningful opportunity for Sensata.

Sensata has been investing in R&D to expand its industrial opportunities, but I believe growth in these non-auto markets is likely more tied to M&A. Sensata has never been shy about M&A, and I believe there are credible opportunities for the company to diversify into aero, industrial, and power management markets by targeting more deals in those segments.

I should also note that expanding its served markets is not just a non-auto opportunity. There are still plenty of areas within auto controls and sensing (especially speed and position sensing) where Sensata is under-exposed. Not all of these markets are worthwhile (some are heavily commoditized, for instance), but there are still attractive opportunities out there. Sensata is already well-placed for one such opportunity, LIDAR systems, though the high cost of these systems leads me to believe it will still be another three to five years before they are seen outside top-of-the-line models.

The Opportunity

I believe worries about Sensata's exposure to internal combustion vehicles are overblown. We're a long way from seeing EVs replace internal combustion, and in the meantime, there will be more demand for more efficient subsystems like turbochargers and dual-clutch transmissions, not to mention growth opportunities in driver safety and connectivity.

Although I do believe it is prudent to have some concerns about whether Sensata is at risk of being displaced by new entrants (either with more sophisticated new technologies, like 3D sensing, or cheaper versions of established technologies), I believe Sensata can and will continue to outgrow build rates over the next three to five years. I expect the uplift from the recovery in heavy vehicles to fade as the cycle matures, but I believe there is an opportunity for Sensata to generate more growth/revenue from its non-vehicle markets.

All told, I'm looking for Sensata to grow revenue at a long-term rate around 4%. I expect less growth over the next three to five years than management does but only by about 100 to 150 bp, and I do believe there are opportunities to improve margins over the next three to five years (and down the road as well). I'm expecting FCF margins to improve into mid-to-high teens, supporting high single-digit annualized free cash flow growth.

Unfortunately, that doesn't make for a slam-dunk value case. On a cash flow basis, I think Sensata is overvalued (or at least relative to my typical required return). EV/EBITDA and EV/revenue (based upon margins and revenue growth) suggest a more reasonable valuation, if not modest undervaluation, but I'd note that EV/revenue in particular tends to be a more aggressive approach that delivers higher fair values - it works well in market upcycles, but not so well after markets have peaked.

The Bottom Line

Whereas in my last update on Sensata, I liked both the company and the stock, I'm less enthusiastic about the stock at this price level. I'm not going to make the case that Sensata is overvalued to a worrisome degree (and it may in fact be more or less around fair value), but the margin of safety is much thinner, and that has me concerned at this later point in the cycle. Although I think Sensata is likely to execute well on its business plan, I think investors will have opportunities in the future to buy at better relative risk/reward trade-offs.