Precious Metals: A Low-Risk Bet On Gold And Silver

Two years ago I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha, highlighting the opportunity for profit by betting on the gold/silver ratio.

It was March 2016 when I wrote my very first article for Seeking Alpha: "Precious Metals: Today's Best Bet On Gold And Silver."

If you are not familiar with the concept of a pairs trade, a quick read of the first article may be beneficial. There is also some historical data on the ratio, and some backstory on me.

Basically, the trade is triggered when the ratio expands or contracts beyond the usual deviation. In the past few years, a range between 65x and 80x has been the norm. The ratio I speak of is essentially how many ounces of silver will buy one ounce of gold.

As I type the ratio is 81.02x. This suggests that the public is currently warming up to gold a little more than they are to silver. Whenever the ratio expands above 78x, my antennae rise to monitor the situation. The higher the ratio goes, the more attractive the pairs trade is. At 81x, I would consider an equal bet long silver (SLV) and short gold (GLD); the higher the ratio, the bigger the bet.

This trade is simply a mean reversion play. This is a two way bet that greatly reduces exposure to the downside, but also limits the upside too. Although pairs trades are not the most volatile or dangerous of trades, they are still a gamble, and cash can certainly be lost as mean reversion is not always on time.

I can see a strategy where one might start small and if the ratio goes against the trade, then add to the position at an even wider ratio… perhaps begin at 81x and then place another trade at 84x.

Fundamental Analysis

Now some of you may be asking: Where's the fundamental analysis to support this advice? A fair question. If one asks this question of stocks, bonds, or real estate, there is a plethora of meaningful metrics and trends to support a position.

With commodities there are also many metrics and trends that compel price moves and investing decisions. For instance, the oil markets have precise demand numbers that have a small impact on the price. In the last 50 years, most of the impact on oil has been supply driven. Even now OPEC still has relevancy to the market. Beyond that there are fundamental underpinnings like changes in reserve storage, rig count, etc.

Even copper has some fundamentals that directly compel the price. Unlike oil which has been mostly supply driven, copper has been a demand driven commodity. Driven primarily by global construction trends.

Precious metals on the other hand, have little to no fundamentals that have proven efficacy. For the metals, the supply side of the equation is relatively stable when compared to oil, or orange juice, or just about any other commodity. The demand side is hard to predict as there is very little industrial use. The demand side is compelled primarily by public perception, which is fickle and difficult to calculate.

The fundamentals that are considered by many to be relevant to the metals are interest rates, the state of the economy, inflation indicators. But history has shown very little correlation between these metrics and the price of gold.

Consider that in year 2000, gold was around $300. In 2011 gold was around $1,900. Today gold is around $1,300. These are wide swings in price, yet inflation has been flat lining for the last 20 years. So I ask you, is inflation correlated to the price of gold? Sometimes it seems to be, yet other times not.

In 1999, at the peak of the tech bubble, gold fell below $300/oz. I remember reading a headline stating that gold is no longer a fundamentally sound store of value. The article went on to explain why gold is now a barbaric relic to be avoided.

Relying on fundamental analysis in the precious metals market is akin to relying on fundamental analysis in the crypto-currency market. Many may see this as heretical, but 30 years of investing in the sector has taught me what doesn't work.

I remember back in 2011 gold peaked near $1,900. I was reading articles explaining how the fundamentals for gold have changed and gold is headed for $5,000.

Most articles on the metals are opinion based, as there is little fundamental analysis to construct a thesis... not any fundamentals of proven merit. This article is nether opinion based, nor compelled by fundamentals. This article is compelled by physics.

It has been said that the first law of physics in investing is reversion to the mean. Math is what compels this article, not fundamental analysis, not technical analysis... simply math. History supports the positive expected value in this math based conclusion.

For those that believe they can predict the movement of precious metals based on fundamentals, I suggest you read this article from the fine folks at Market watch.

Exit Strategy

Generally when one places a bet, be it stocks or options, it is a good idea to have an exit strategy. If you are going long MSFT, or long a REIT, an exit strategy may not be necessary. If you are going long a small cap biotech stock, an exit strategy is probably a good idea. If you are buying put options an exit strategy is certainly a good idea. If you are selling naked call options, an exit strategy can save your marriage.

When initiating a pairs trade, I don’t think there's a specific exit strategy to employ as long as you are not risking life-changing money. I could see merit in a strategy to monitor the ratio during market action, and make discretionary exits based on incremental price moves. I could also see merit in stop loss protection, although I feel this would be the strategy of weak hands.

Stop loss protection makes the most sense for those that are already heavily long the metals. Stop loss protection makes less sense for those that may be net short the metals.

Risk

There are basically two ways to lose on this pairs trade. One way to lose is to place your bets, and as you watch the market move against you, you decide to cut your losses and exit the trade in the red. This is not a bad idea if you are losing sleep, or betting large amounts you cannot afford to lose.

Another way to lose is to place your bets and hold on for the long haul, until the ratio comes back down to the levels where you can start layering out with profits. As you patiently wait, the ratio keeps going up and stays above 80x in a new permanent paradigm. The probability of this happening is very low, perhaps less than 5%. But one thing for certain, the probability of a permanent new paradigm is more than zero.

I’m willing to take this risk.

An important note is that although the leveraged plays may entice, I would avoid them. Sometimes there’s an accelerated price decay with leveraged ETFs, and sometimes there is also less direct correlation to the actual underlying price.

There is not much more to it. I believe that the ETFs SLV, and GLD are the most efficient ways to make this trade. If anyone knows of a better alternative, please advise.

My favorite site for monitoring the ratio is Gold Price (see here).

Another fine resource is Kitco (here).

I have Gold Price bookmarked for a quick look at the ratio and its micro moves. As I submit this article on Sunday, Gold Price has the ratio pegged at 81.02.

Actionable Conclusion

If you are not currently long precious metals, I would consider a more aggressive approach. Place a 2 unit pairs trade at a ratio of 81x or higher. If the ratio goes up to 84x place another 2 or 3 unit bet.

If you are currently invested in precious metals, you may want to temper your bet. Gold has a tendency of strengthening its side of the ratio when the metals are in a bear trend. So if this bet goes against you, there is a higher probability that the metals are not going up in value and may be sinking. This is basically doubling down on a bet you already have in place.

So for those already exposed to the metals, I would suggest one of two approaches. One approach is to keep it small and simple. If the ratio is above 81x, just make one small pairs trade and end it at that. The second approach is to wait until the ratio hits 83x and then make a small or slightly larger bet. It’s a guessing game.

Of course, 81x may be the highest the ratio goes for many months or years, so waiting for a fatter pitch will obviously mean that we may miss the trade completely. Not the end of the world. If we miss one opportunity, there is going to be another somewhere down the line.

An interesting note is that if the ratio were reversed and gold was relatively cheap… say 50x, then those currently invested in metals could make a more aggressive play (long GLD and short SLV) as this would not only be a pairs trade, but a possible hedge against further decline in the precious metals sector. Not a guaranteed hedge, but a probable hedge if history is any guide.

To simplify the correlation, consider that in a metals bull market the ratio is more likely to narrow, and in a metals bear market it is more likely to expand.

So there you have it, go long silver and short gold. If you are already invested long the metals, then be less aggressive.

Please consider your own risk profile, portfolio balance, and do your own due diligence. Consider this article as one mans take... food for thought.

Although I have been investing in precious metals since the late 1980s, I honestly have no idea where gold or silver will go from here. If there is one thing I have learned it is that it is foolhardy to think one can predict the direction of the metals. It is also foolhardy to fall in love with gold or metals in general. History has proven that the metals are a less than stellar investment. If you must invest in the sector, I would advise you to be very patient and wait until almost everyone hates the sector. Personally, when it comes to the metals, I only consider buying near multi year lows, or make a pairs trade whenever the ratio dictates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The format for "disclosure - positions" does not allow me to enter a long/short position. This week I may indeed put my cash on the line and make the pairs trade.