Energen's (EGN) CEO James McManus on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Today's conference call is being held in conjunction with Energen Corporation's announcement this morning of its operating and financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The slide deck to be used in today's call can be found on Energen's homepage at www.energen.com.

Today's conference call will include comments expressing expectations of future plans, objectives and performance. Such comments constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

And at this time, I'll turn the call over to Energen Chairman and CEO, James McManus. James?

James T. McManus

Thank you, Julie. I’m going to start on Slide 3, for those of you following along on the slide deck. And the key here at the beginning is a strong execution leads to excellent results in the fourth quarter. 4Q '17 production beat our guidance by 14% and surpassed the third quarter by 20%. Importantly, it was not just a mboe beat, oil grew to 58.1, which exceeded guidance by 8%.

Fourth quarter '17 per unit LOE and SG&A also beat guidance midpoints by 10% and 9%, respectively. And calendar year '17 production of 76.1 mboe per day grew 39% from cal '16 really on the strength of Gen 3 completions and increased activity level. Additions of reserves replaced 415% of 2017 production, driving a 40% increase in year-end '17 proved reserves. We also updated our inventory and it now supports 2.7 billion BOE of undeveloped resource potential.

Gen 3 pattern wells continued to really generate outstanding results. We are going to show you some internal rates of return and EUR curves here in a minute. We have updated those curves to Ryder Scott curves. The 21 net wells that returned on production, 64% of those were multi-zone wells in batches.

Again, I will show you the IP and 30-day rates for those wells in a minute, but a particular note and highlight among the group is that the 24-hour IP rate was 402 BOE per day per 1,000 foot and the average 30-day IP rate was 272 per 1,000 foot, really outstanding Delaware results this particular quarter.

If we then flip to Slide 4, up at the top of the slide, talking about bringing value forward in '18. The capital budget is estimated to range from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. Those plans include drilling 120 net horizontal wells and completing approximately 113 net horizontal wells, including 28 net DUCs from 2017.

2018 year-over-year production growth is estimated at 25% at the guidance midpoint. We are also giving a 3-year outlook that really leverages what we consider to be our superior economics to further drive value. The 3-year production CAGR is expected to exceed 28% for both the total commodities as well as oil individually. Annual production is estimated to reach 160 mboe per day in 2020 with fourth quarter exit rate of 170 mboe per day.

Drilling & development capital estimated to increase to $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion in 2020. And our 3-year EBITDAX CAGR is estimated to be approximately 35%. The balance sheet ensures our ability to have capital flexibility as net debt to EBITDAX is expected to remain within the estimate of 1.1 to 1.5 in each one of those particular years.

Then flip to Slide 5, again another production beat in the fourth quarter. Total production up 14% over guidance 20% over the prior quarter. Midland and Delaware Basin production each up approximately 14% over guidance, and oil production up over guidance 8% and 19%, sequentially.

Then go to Slide 6. 2017 production growth comes in at 39%. 76.1 mboe per day. The Delaware Basin production grows at a fairly remarkable rate of 150% year-over-year in 2017. It’s that scenario we continue to emphasize since it has our highest rates of return and the Midland Basin production exceeds 42 mboe in 2017, all the 5-year CAGR growth rates are over there on the right hand side of the slide. I won't cover those now.

If we then flip to Slide 7, 4Q '17 expense beat the guidance midpoints. You can see LOE down 10% from guidance. You can also see LOE down 23% from 4Q '16, and if you move to the net SG&A side 9% from guidance and a 39% below the fourth quarter of '16.

We also show you up on the fourth quarter of '17 actual. You'll see the $6.02. In parentheses, we’ve got $4.94, which really is the LOE for the Midland and Delaware basins alone, excluding what we’ve referred to as our platform assets. As you know, our platform properties are not core to operations and these are assets that we’ve talked about being interested in monetizing for the right price.

We recently ran a process and tested the market for these properties, but did not receive what we considered an appropriate valuation. We think this is due to the recent slide in oil prices and the backwardated strip. So while we plan to continue to own and operate these properties for now, we do not rule out our testing of the market again, if the pricing environment strengthens.

We then flip to Slide number 8, focus on cost reductions and operating efficiencies drive decline in year-over-year expenses. You can see here our Midland and Delaware LOE was driven down on an unit basis by 15% and our net SG&A was driven down on an mboe basis by 29%.

We then move to Slide 9, calendar year-end '17 ends with a strong balance sheet. The one part of this slide that I would jump to is just a net debt to EBITDAX at the end of 2017. Still a very attractive 1.20. Again, our long-term maturities don't happen until '21 and beyond and our corporate debt ratings are very stable at both Moody's and S&P.

We then flip to Slide 10, really good story here. As yearend 2017 proved reserves increased by over 40%. Again, our reserve additions replaced production by 415%. The company's proved developed F&D cost was a very attractive $8.38 per BOE. The value of our PDP reserves increased fairly substantially from $1.2 billion to $2.7 billion, a combination of PUDs, positive revisions, a lot of those not associated with price and then a little bit of price in there as well.

Delaware Basin proved reserves jumped 177%, really due to our activity levels in the Delaware Basin this particular year. And 3P and contingent resources now totaled 3 billion BOE, up from 33% from 2016.

We then move to Slide number 11, we give you our identified inventory. You can see we’ve now got 4,023 net locations on a 148 – well, let’s call it 149,000 net acres. We kind of split the locations and the acres for you. By basin, you can see in the blue, it is kind of what we’ve been able to work on the acquisition and trading side sort of filling in the puzzle. I would mention that we have a green bob in Howard County there at 10,000 acres, which is not included in the locations. All the acreage numbers on this slide it's a potential. That situation has now been argued before the appeals court and we’re waiting on a ruling from the Texas Appeals Court on that particular litigation.

So then, if we move on to Slide 12, and talk about the 25 wells turned to production in 4Q '17. You can see the Delaware Basin there, we had four Wolfcamp A and 3rd Bone Spring sand. You can see again the BOE per thousand day was 402. The 30-day peak if you skip over on a per 1,000 foot basis 272. And then in the North Midland Basin we had two Wolfcamp As and two Wolfcamp Bs, again, very attractive BOE per day at 1,000 foot at 195 and 135 per 30-day. And then our Lower Spraberry's were particularly strong. We had five of those at 239 on a BOE per 1,000 day and a 191 on a 30-day IP.

And then I would mention and point out particularly we've been very pleased with the success of the Middle Spraberry and the Jo Mill, which are two zones that we thought were very perspective within the Spraberry package. And while the rates are a little bit lower here, I’m going to show you the type curve in a minute, please do take a little bit longer to dewater at the beginning, but these turn out to be extremely good wells, both from an economic standpoint and an EUR standpoint, and I'll show you that curve in a minute. So don't be alarmed at all by the rates being a little bit low on these wells. They come around very nicely once they dewater.

In the Central Midland Basin, we did two Wolfcamp A wells and again those rates we felt like were very attractive. Again, 64% of the wells that were turned to production in the fourth quarter '17 were multi-zone wells completed in batches and we're really not seeing any interference on these wells using the spacing that we're using in the Gen 3 frac design. So things have gone extremely well in the fourth quarter.

We then move to Slide 13. Let me orient you to this slide a little bit, what we've got in the dotted line kind of right underneath the red line is the Ryder Scott curve that we're using to book the reserves on. This work was done last fall. We hope it turns out to be conservative, but nonetheless it's a fairly large uplift from that we showed as the midpoint hypothetical curve before of 1,750.

What you will see on this slide is we have plotted wells that either were previously not reported, which in this case is the Cessna 601H, which is the dark blue line. The Goldfinger Lease two wells in yellow. The light blue, which is a New Mexico 3rd Bone spring well, and then we left on here the Alameda Lease, which is -- we left it on here, because it was spacing test that we did six wells across and you can see its performance has been really, really good.

Now what is the red line? The red line is actually kind of the average for the wells that we’ve got in 2017 and it is not normalized for operational downtime. So it is a legitimate straight comparison to the Ryder Scott curve and you will see that our newer wells are performing really above where that Ryder Scott reserve -- where that Ryder Scott curve is, so we're very pleased with the results and how these things are performing so far. Our Delaware wells continue to simply be outstanding.

If you then turn to Slide 14, Northern Midland Basin Wolfcamp A/B type curves, again, similar analysis. The Ryder Scott curve came at 1.2 mboe. The previous midpoint curve was 1.2 also. You can see the red line there which is the average of the 13 2017 wells.

And then we've got the Gaskin well on here and this well was reported in the third quarter that we wanted to show it again, because it looks like it may be one of the West's best wells we’ve ever drilled, that’s Howard County Wolfcamp A. And it speaks potentially to the quality of what we may have if we get that other 10,000 acres in Howard County that’s currently in litigation.

We also have the dark blue line on here, four Tiger wells, which are two Wolfcamp As and two Wolfcamp Bs that are basically tracking the line. And again, we’re getting this type curve in a pattern well performance without really seeing interference.

So if we go to Slide 15, and we look at -- and this is one that you really see relevant throughout all the slides is that there's a good bit of acceleration. So if you look at the dotted line, even though it's essentially very close to what we showed is the midpoint EUR of 1.2, its at 1.50. We're getting an awful lot of acceleration in between those two curves that’s driving the internal rates of return upward.

You can also see that the nine wells that we brought on which are newer wells not necessarily all looked at by Ryder Scott when they determined this curve, not normalized for production are outperforming that curve. And then you can see we got five wells from our Tiger Lease that are new wells that are doing extremely well compared to this curve as well.

So then if we flip to Slide 16, North Midland Basin Middle Spraberry and Jo Mill program. This is what I wanted to point out to you. These two curves are different than the one we just looked at in the lower Spraberry. They start up a little bit slower, but they accelerate extremely well. We're really happy with these two formations and they actually have an EUR that Ryder Scott gives us that’s higher than the Northern Midland Spraberry, even though they start a little bit slower at 1.3.

But, again, versus our old midpoint curve of 1.2, that’s a greater EUR and you can see the acceleration, the oil and the production that we get earlier even when you compare it to the previous midpoint type curve. So then if you look here, again these are a lot of newer wells, the Gaskin 803H is a new well than the Jo Mill. The Tiger Lease in pink there is five wells, three Jo Mill, two Middle Spraberry, and then the Adams well is the green line Middle Spraberry. Again, all these wells are outperforming at this point -- are performing on the Ryder Scott type curve, so we feel really good about where we are on this path of the wells.

If we then go to Slide 17, Central Midland Basin Wolfcamp A/B, again EUR up a little bit from 1.2 to 1.3 at midpoint, but also you see the acceleration which is the difference between the two curves as you look at it growing over time. And then you see the average of six wells there in the Pecos wells, those are wells we haven't done a lot of A/Bs in the Central lately. So we wanted to show how those six wells they were previously reported, but you can see that they’re performing extremely well against the type curve and then we have a couple of Moore wells that you can hardly see, because they’re young wells. We don’t have a lot of protected history there. They are a little -- they’re shaded a little bit blue in the lower side.

So that kind of covers the well reserves. And then we get to internal rates of return. We calculated based on newer DC&E costs that we estimated in 2018, and we’re going to give it to you by later lengths here. 10,000 foot laterals, 7,500 foot laterals, DC&E costs is the current drilling cost that we expect to incur. And then we give you the EUR in each one of these cases and we’ve got the Delaware split between the A/B.

The Northern Midland Basin, all five zones are very similar in their returns in and EUR. So we’ve got those grouped into one curve. In other words, the Jo Mill, the Middle, the Lower Spraberry, the Wolfcamp A and B, they’re all within a pretty tight band. So we are just using one curve there. And then the Central Midland Basin A/B out there by itself. And of course if you rank them and look at the curves, the Delaware Basin is going to be the strongest returns we’ve got. The Northern Midland Basin is going to be second, and then the Central Midland Basin as well. But all these returns are attractive and generate positive returns in excess of our cost to capital even when you consider other corporate related costs.

So then if we go to Slide 19, and talk a little bit about the 2018 drilling & development capital. Again, the estimated range between $1.1 billion and $1.3 b. What we've done here is we've got cost included in here that are 10% above what we experienced last year. Again, I won't cover the wells that we plan to complete. I talked about that a little bit earlier. I would say we’re going to average 8 to 10 drilling rigs and 4 to 5 frac crews. We're not concerned about achieving that, we’ve got most of the rigs already lined up and most of the frac crews already lined up as well.

The completed wells in the 2018 program are expected to have an average lateral length of approximately 8,000 feet and an average working interest of 90%. If you look at the split of the program in the middle of the slide, you can see that the capital split is about 50-50, which is kind of carry forward into '19 and '20 as we look at the 3-year outlook. And you look at the pie chart on the right-hand side, we give you a break down. You can see about 13% on facilities, 81% of this is operated and about 6% is non-op capital.

And then, again, our year-over-year production guidance is 25%. Obviously, that’s still a pretty robust midpoint increase, because 2017 came in so much better than we thought it was going to be. And if you look at what the fourth quarter is expected to range 103 to 110.5. And again Delaware Basin production growth will be really strong at 48% year-over-year.

Then go to Slide 20, you look at sort of the quarters here. First quarter '18, second, third, and fourth, the exit rate to exit rate growth fourth quarter of '17 to fourth quarter of '18, even though we don’t show it on here, is about 10%. And then we give you the number of operated horizontal wells placed on production by basin during the year and of course you can see we ramp up and it becomes really strong as we move into the fourth quarter.

So then if we slide to -- turn to Slide 21, excuse me, again year-on-year production growth of 25%, 5-year CAGR of about 20%, and you can kind of see the growth that we’ve experienced as you move up excluding asset sales. So then if you look at 5.2, which is our expense guidance. I think, in general, all these guides are down. The one that you might have expected might be down a little bit more than it is would be LOE.

But when you look at it, it's expected to be essentially flat, primarily due to increased water handling in our Delaware Basin completions. Those increased by 50% and LOE per BOE in the past has been more heavily weighted to the Midland Basin and its now moving to a more balanced waiting. These Delaware wells are highly productive and as such require a lot of water handling.

With a similar capital mix, in other words as I said, we projected to be 50-50 going forward. We would expect LOE per-unit to decline over the 3-year period was just being a little bit of an aberration as we move to -- the first move to a heavy Delaware split.

You can see at the bottom of the slide, we again give you LOE by basin. You can see that the Central Basin platform again is what is unusually high, our other numbers we think looked good. Absent that, and then if you look at salaries and G&A, we split it between cash and non-cash there and those numbers have continued to be driven down substantially.

We then go to Slide 23, and this incorporates the capital range of 1.1 to 1.3. And you look at net debt-to-EBITDAX it will range between 1.1 and 1.3. There is certainly a bit of an outspend. I think we’ve telegraphed that continuously. We believe we've got excellent returns on our properties. We also believe we got a balance sheet that can afford a bit of outspend and then investors would like us to bring that value forward on the high rates of returns that we have. So the balance sheet does not go into jeopardy. And we will do some outspending, because we’ve got some really high returns.

If we then flip to Slide 24, we do have a hedge position, which helps the company -- helps to mitigate our risk somewhat. You can see our 2018 hedges over there on the left side, about 65% hedged in 3-way collars, 38% of NGLs, a little bit of gas and then we've also hedged a little bit of oil going forward and a little bit of natural gas liquids into 2019. And we've expected probably continue to increase that as we move into the year.

So let's flip to Slide 25. We have given some visibility to a 3-year outlook. We want to demonstrate what we can do with the quality of the properties that we have. We got a projected drilling & development capital increasing to 1.6 to 1.8 in 2020. Again, the 3-year plan assumes an allocation split of 50-50 between the Delaware and Midland Basin.

The 3-year production CAGR is estimated to be 28% both for the total and for oil. So there's no real drop in the oil percentage. The annual production is estimated to exceed 160 mboe per day in 2020. And the fourth quarter exit rates are expected to increase from 107 mboe per day at midpoint in 2018 to approximately 135 mboe per day in 2019 and 170 mboepd in 2020. That’s a 26% in both years from '18 to '19 and from '19 to '20 exit rate growth.

The 3-year plan also assumes the continuation of a backward dated price environment. We built into these numbers very recent declines in WTI oil prices of $58 for '18, $54 for '19 and $52 for 2020. EBITDAX is estimated to exceed $1.6 billion in 2020 for a 3-year CAGR growth and EBITDAX of a very attractive 35%.In terms of the balance sheet, growth occurs as the company continues to maintain its strong balance sheet. Net debt to EBITDAX is estimated to be within 1.0x to 1.5x in each of these years.

So to sum up, we think we’ve got a great platform for value creation, really superior execution in 2017. We plan to continue that execution as we move into '18 and '20 and drive continued value growth, a large inventory with a large quantity of potential oil at 2.7 billion BOE for our undeveloped resource potential. Top-tier assets, particularly in the Delaware and the Northern Midland Basin and a 3-year production CAGR again expected to exceed 28% for both oil and all commodities as well as the balance sheet that enables us to do that.

So at this point, I'd like to make one comment before we turn it over to Q&A. I want to briefly touch on our response to recent director nominations by Corvex Management LP. Energen's Board of Directors and management team valued the years of all our shareholders and welcome constructive dialogue with them. Our Board is committed to acting in the best interest of the company and all its shareholders.

Consistent with Energen's practices, our Board is currently reviewing Corvex's proposed candidates. The Board will present its recommended slate of director nominees in the company's proxy statement. With that said, the purpose of today's call is to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year results, as well as our outlook for '18 and beyond.

So at this point, I will turn it over to Michelle, the operator for questions. Michelle?

Our first question comes from the line of Leo Mariani with NatAlliance Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Leo Mariani

Hey, guys. I was hoping you could shed a little bit of light on the CapEx range for 2018. I guess, roughly a $200 million delta from the top end to the bottom end, I know you guys talked about potentially varying the rigs as well as the completion crews during the year. Can you just give us a little sense of sort of what leads you to the 1.1 and kind of what leads you to the 1.3 here?

James T. McManus

Yes. So, Leo, I think it's a combination of perhaps we having some flexibility around moving activity around. It also could capture service price moves up or down. So it's a little bit of both giving us a little bit of flexibility to change the activity levels depending on what we're seeing and also a little bit on the cost side either way.

Leo Mariani

All right. That's helpful. And I guess just -- hello, sorry?

James T. McManus

Please.

Leo Mariani

Just a question on the completion cadence for 2018. Certainly you guys are expecting far fewer completions in the first half kind of versus the second half, and it's -- particularly, the fourth quarter is very weighted in terms of your completions. Just kind of curious sort of what’s driving that? Are there any kind of logistical or field issues causing you guys to bring wells on later, or is this more just a shift to larger and larger pads? If you can just kind of discuss that dynamic here?

James T. McManus

No, I mean, we don’t really have any issues in the future, but its tempo. I mean, as you pointed out, our completions are down in the first quarter given coming off a strong fourth quarter looking at our hand there, looking to conserve capital -- our completion rigs were -- we were looking at maybe slowing down our momentum there at the end-of-the-year, speeding back up here, catching back up to save. Our contracts were expiring and so we were looking to make up -- get a little bit -- our contracts were ending, we were looking at some capital increases, and so therefore we slowed our tempo down a little bit and we got better contracts for fourth and going into the first half of the year and we were looking at increasing our tempo as the year goes along. So there's no real constraints as far as what’s going on in the field is mainly just completion tempo.

Leo Mariani

All right. That’s very helpful here. And, I guess, just -- do you guys feel as though your 2018 production guidance may reflect a little bit of conservatism, just kind of looking at how strong the second half of '17 was, where you guys kind of significantly beat guidance, particularly in the fourth quarter. Do you think there's definitely some modesty potentially in some of these numbers here as 2018 progresses?

James T. McManus

So, Leo, I don’t know that I’d say that quite some much as I might say it this way. Let me kind of take you back a little bit, we do these batch completions and they can result in some lumpiness of production. I think we talked about that a good bit. If you go back to '17, we entered '17 with 60 DUCs that we had that we drilled at the end of '16, that kind of turbo-charged our growth going into '17. And then we had a more modest DUC inventory going into '18, and so there was going to always be a little bit of a pause or as I’ve talked about this kind of flattening out before we move to growing again. And I think as you look forward to '19 and '20, it becomes a lot easier to sustain that. I think one of the reasons it becomes easier to sustain it is we're moving a lot more to the Delaware, where we’ve got a lot of our bigger wells and that’s a bigger component of our overall production, but we are not doing the drill a single well, hook it up in 23 days and bring it on production. We do have batch completions and there are times at which there will be some delays because we’ve a large number of wells that we’re bringing on and so we've always talked about a little bit of lumpiness. And even if you go back to 2016 and moving into the first quarter of '17, we didn’t have a lot of growth. Now we had a fantastic year in '17. We had a lot of uplift from the wells, but we do have it scheduled out so that a lot of the wells that we are bringing on production are later in 2018 and of course drives '19 and '20.

Leo Mariani

All right. Thanks a lot guys.

James T. McManus

Sure.

Our next question comes from Drew Venker with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Drew Venker

Good morning, everyone.

James T. McManus

Hi, Drew.

Drew Venker

James, I was hoping you could speak a little bit more about the 3-year forecast and talk about how you think about the potential transition to a free cash flow neutral program, and whether you guys talked about the leverage targets and maintaining leverage within those targets, how you kind of set the budget each year and how you’re thinking about over that 3-year period, whether that’s -- that outspend is kind of a result of meeting and achieving those leverage targets or -- just maybe the other way around or just how you think about it?

James T. McManus

It's a great question, Drew. Our decision tree kind of works like this. If we've got excellent returns, then we’re going to go forward and we don't mind outspending cash flow if we can maintain the balance sheet strong. So the first box, we check, and then we got really good returns. The second box is, can we outspend and still maintain the balance sheet within the ranges that we like to operate and we can. Now the third point about when we'd go cash flow neutral, if you look at 2020 and Chuck’s on the line here, I think it's about $57 in 2020 is where the company is close to cash flow neutral. I’m looking at him, and let me make sure I’ve got the right number.

Charles W. Porter

So, Drew, I mean, with the assumed $52, we do have still a little bit of an outspend in 2020, but we would need not quite as high as James mentioned. It would be closer in the mid-50s, about 56 or so to be cash flow neutral in 2020. But I would add that when we look at our models, we have a debt to EBITDAX range, if you will, of 1.0 to 1.5. But as we look at the models, we think that we will actually -- if we get the pricing that is assumed to be at the low end of that range as we look out for the next couple of years.

James T. McManus

I mean, Drew, we understand the mood and the tone of the industry out there. But at the same time, we just don't think it would be all that prudent with our asset base to spend within cash flow and deliver low levels of growth and not bring some NAV forward with the balance sheet that we’ve got.

Drew Venker

That makes sense, James. Thanks for the color. And on the Delaware, the results look very strong. Is there anything different you guys were doing there to drive strong results in 4Q?

James T. McManus

No, I mean, those are very good wells. They’re super wells. We were getting better at our completion techniques, we are getting a little bit better with our lift techniques. We're very aggressive with those wells and we have a very good infrastructure to handle all the products. So we have no constraints and those wells are just super wells. Drew, I would expect that trend to continue. I mean, when you compare -- I’m not going to say we get the highest EURs out there, we don't. But we’ve got some of the highest EURs out there and some of the best well productivity rates out there in the basin, and we continue to be extremely pleased with that. And I’d also dovetail that not many people give us much credit for the Jo Mill and the Middle Spraberry. Pioneer is starting to drill those zones as well, and we probably got more wells in those particular zones than any other operator and those wells are performing extremely well and I think we should get some credit for them.

Drew Venker

Yes, the results look very nice, James. Just one follow-up on the Delaware. You had very nice results in Northern Reeves County. Some of your peers have moved into Ward County, where you already have a position there. Do you have much activity planned at Ward County in 2018?

James T. McManus

We do have a little bit of activity planned in Ward County. We're not scared of Ward County. We see the results in Ward County as well. In fact, if you look at our inventory slide, we've now moved all the EURs up in Ward County based on offset operator data and actually the data that Ryder Scott has looked at as well. So we have a few wells to drill. The only reason we haven't been as active out there is all HBP. So we haven't had to be as active out there and a lot of our activity -- at least a good portion of our activity in the Delaware has been directed to HBP activities. And so we stayed away from that mainly just because it's held by production, not because we don't like it. It continues to look better and better and we will drill some wells out there in '18.

Drew Venker

Great. Thanks.

James T. McManus

Yes. Thank you, Drew.

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, all. James and team, nice quarter. James, question for you or Johnny, just -- could you talk a bit about when you look at your multi-zone spacing, how you think is that -- I know one of your peers this morning talked about a bit of down spacing, but you guys have already been there. So maybe just if you could just talk, how you see that? Is that changing much or just any color you can put around that?

James T. McManus

Well, Neal, we're doing basically five zones in the North Midland Basin. We're doing the 3 Spraberry packages along with the Wolfcamp A and B. We’ve talked a good bit about the fact that we believe that if you don't complete some of these zones at the same time, not all of them, but a good many of them, particularly if they’re right on top of each other, that you’re going to have problems when you go back in due to that pressure decline you're not going to get as effective frac. And so I don't know that we are tinkering -- I mean, we do a little bit of tinkering with spacing, trying to get a little bit tighter or look at what happens actually if we get a little bit wider. But we’re not changing our spacing wholesale from what you see in the inventory slide. This spacing has worked pretty well for us, even though we continue to experiment with it. And we are really not, I guess, what I would say is we are not so much testing spacing as we are actually doing development working -- work on the spacing that we believe to be the right spacing. And, of course, if we see some data that indicates to us we can either get closer or we need to move wider, we will make those adjustments as we move forward. I’m not sure I got your question exactly. If you need a follow-up, go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

So, no, that -- I just -- that’s what I was looking at. I didn’t know if you were all going to try to tighten it up, but certainly it sounds like with your development plan you’re already there. So you’re getting kind of run the same standard MO that you had before it sounds like.

James T. McManus

I think so, Neal. For the most part is the spacing that we’ve got back here. There will be a little bit of tweaking of it, but most of -- so our view that most of these formations can't stand super tight spacing without inference.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then just one, last one. Just we heard from [indiscernible] last week just we’re starting to hear more on the sand tightness in some areas, particularly in the Delaware. You'll don't seem to have any -- haven't had any problems thus far with sourcing sand and a lot of your other raw materials, James or Chuck, whoever may -- I’m sorry, James or Johnny, whoever maybe want to handle that, just any changes going forward? Would you self source or anything you can talk about just with that sand and all?

James T. McManus

Let me mention one thing to you, Neal, and then I will let Johnny chime in at if there's anything else to be added. We are using local sand in the Midland basin with our frac crews, and we’ve saved a good bit of money by using local sand. That was one of the things that we were negotiating at the end of the year to try to get a little bit better cost on our completion crews, but we've not had any problems with availability of sand. We don’t source it ourselves. We actually negotiate with that -- with the frac crews, they provide the sand, but we also -- we'll talk about where they’re going to get that sand from to ensure that we've got the lowest-cost. Johnny, anything you can add to that?

John S. Richardson

Only that we haven't seen any constraints on sand even with the Northern -- in the Delaware. We’ve certainly haven't had our people indicate that there's any kind of constraint there. So -- and we -- our program continues on as planned.

Neal Dingmann

James, so is that the well costs you’ve shown on the back of the presentation, and is that pro forma for the inflation -- bit of inflation that you’re expecting this year?

James T. McManus

What we’ve done is we’ve -- the cost that we get on there are 10% greater than what we averaged last year, Neal. And that's kind of what that number is, and that's where currently we think our contracts are going to be unless there's some type of a move.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Thank you all.

James T. McManus

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Tim Rezvan with Mizuho Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Timothy Rezvan

Hi, good morning, folks. Thank you for taking my question. I was hoping to talk about the Delaware Basin and capital allocation. You all put some pretty impressive results. It seems that there was the Delaware Basin results, the strongest in the portfolio right now. So you talk about kind of a 50-50 split, the number of wells is lighter in '18 there. I don’t know if that’s despite kind of just because its lower cadence. But I guess, why wouldn’t the Delaware Basin get more than 50% of capital allocation? Why would that not dominate activities for the next couple of years?

James T. McManus

Well, Tim, there is a certain amount that you can do in one particular area and basin with facilities etcetera, but I will let Johnny comment on that. We -- I mean, we can't spend a 100% over there.

John S. Richardson

Again, we do have some much drills because of the situations in the Midland Basin. And we -- we love the Midland Basin. The returns are still strong there, but a lot of it comes down, but not bashing yourself, Tim, staying out of your own way, looking at your facilities they grow. As we’ve said, they want to reuse our facilities we build a facility there, especially water handling, and we should run it to capacity. There is a limitation, we know the next year, the year after, we will be able to reuse that facility again because our disposal demands will go down in a certain area. So -- and we want to push into different areas. We want to get to Howard County, we want to do some other things to continue to develop the resource. So -- and we’re moving as you know the Delaware Basin is -- we're just moving into it in a big way. So there's a continuum there, but I think that 50-50 look maybe a little bit more towards the Delaware as we get more familiar with it and develop other areas of it, but that's sort of the sweet spot for us right now.

Timothy Rezvan

Okay. I’m just trying to mess with Johnny, with your comments earlier that you had no constraints and you had plenty of infrastructure in place. So, I mean, I guess maybe 60-40, is that kind of how aggressive you could get here?

John S. Richardson

Well, when I said no constraints, I made certainly that’s where the plan we have. We could grow it more, yes. We have more capacity, but we need to look at, that’s a balance where our land demand are, where our [indiscernible] PUDs or as we call them, where we want to look or develop the resources and to continue to grow. I mean, there's some things in the Midland Basin that are really beginning to develop on their own as James mentioned, the Jo Mills, the Middle Spraberry, we have some other ideas. So I think that balance, I mean -- but don't misunderstand, we don't have any physical or take away constraints in the Midland basin that would hold us back from our current program. But we still have to look at the balance on what we’re going to do forward.

Timothy Rezvan

Okay. Okay, I appreciate that color. And then, just transitioning a bit, you gave a little color on your New Mexico activity. I know you’ve been active on the acquisition and trade side. Can you talk about what your activity level will be, specifically in New Mexico in 2018? And maybe how hard you’re looking to grow that area?

James T. McManus

Yes, Tim, we’ve been able to establish a bit of a position up there. We like that New Mexico stuff. We drilled a couple of wells up there this year that have performed extremely well and I think we’ve got plans in the next 3-year is to drill some more. I mean, it's not a huge area for us, I’m trying to remember the acreage we’ve got up there, maybe 9,000 acres. But if we could pick up next to what we have, and link the laterals and build that that core position a little bit we would, but we like what we see if there, Johnny [multiple speakers] color on it?

John S. Richardson

It's a wonderful area. We like what we’re seeing, its new. Where we are, the people are active there, so we're gaining a lot of information quickly. We want to make sure we understand the formations, which ones relate to each other. We have a lot of -- we probably have more knowledge about interrelationships in the Midland Basin than anyone and we recognize the importance of that, so we won't really understand those kind of nuances as we get to full development in the Northern Midland Basin or New Mexico as you call it. So we are watching that, we're learning, but we really like what we see so far.

Timothy Rezvan

Okay. I appreciate that. And if I could quickly sneak one last one, just following up on Leo's questions earlier. Your pretty big variance in production and spending guidance, although you’ve given pretty clear activity level, kind of guidance on the nine rigs, what are the biggest risk you see in executing your plan in '18 that would maybe cause you to set the lower end of where it is -- you seem to have pressure pumping set. Is there anything else that makes you nervous or are you feel like it could be a pinch point in '18?

James T. McManus

Look, Tim, I -- we are always nervous about everything. Let me start with that, but in reality I think we feel pretty good about the services that we got lined up. I mean, we started working on this last fall when we knew that we were going to be for activity level up in '18. So our guys have been doing a good job working on that, and so I think we've got that in place. I think we all need to see what’s going to happen with service costs as we move through the year. I mean, we got a little bit of ability to handle that as well, but hopefully -- I mean, we’ve seen some moderation frankly towards the end of the year in service costs. They’ve been accelerating pretty strong at the end of '17, then it moderated some. We were able to kind of catch a few lower costs in terms of completion crews, and so -- one of the things about us is that one of the things you don’t have to worry about we've got plenty of gas takeaway in the Delaware. We are not worried about moving the product. Same is true in the Midland Basin. We’ve got the services, we think lined up and so the only two things you can't control over the price of oil, you can't completely control service costs. Several of our rig contracts are 3 to 6 months, but you can't control it forever, if it were to move on in a big way and we're returned oriented. And our returns are pretty good, so you -- we can stand some service cost move and we will give you a plus or minus $1 million on the current well cost that we're incurring. So I don't know that I see that necessarily to slow down. We've got a pretty good balance sheet, so all things considered, I feel like we’re in pretty good shape.

Timothy Rezvan

Okay. I appreciate all the color, guys. Thank you.

James T. McManus

Yes.

Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please proceed with your question.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning and congratulations on the quarter. Jim, the Gaskins 103H looks pretty impressive in 180 production. I was just wondering …

James T. McManus

Yes, I think it’s the best -- maybe one of the best wells we drilled in the Midland Basin. I think it is the best well.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right. So I was just going to ask, first was is there anything special with regard to the completion? I guess, is Gen 4 sneaking up on us or something? And second …

James T. McManus

Well, it obviously was. I got to tell you I think we’re in a good area there. I think the rock is particularly good and I think the Wolfcamp A is particularly strong and Howard County. I will let Johnny comment. He would had a little closer to that than I’m.

John S. Richardson

Statistically, James is right. I mean, those are some of the strongest wells throughout the Basin at Wolfcamp A and Howard County. This was one of our first -- those out there, it's a very, very nice well. We are looking forward to more development in that area.

Jeffrey Campbell

And I know this one I looked on the map. There were -- there was a little bit of acreage acquisition in Howard during the quarter. Was this a new area that you were drilling on or had you drilled there previously?

John S. Richardson

We have -- it's not a new area. It's something that we're just expanding our program out there. We already alluded to -- we didn’t want to stop expanding our Midland Basin properties too, even though the Delaware is awfully attractive. But we think there's very good things in the Midland Basin to get to.

James T. McManus

I think, Jeff, that thing that would be significant for us in Howard County would be if we prevailed in the litigation and got that 10,000 acres on slide 11, it's a very continuous ranch. We think it's got very good Wolfcamp A potential, even though it's not near the -- Gaskin well is actually further North, I believe. We still think Wolfcamp A is really good down there. So that would be a lot of a game changer for us. It’s not our largest acreage holding. Martin is much larger for us and that’s where we’ve been more active, but we are starting to move in the Howard with that Gaskin well. And I think that acreage would really help give us a core position.

Jeffrey Campbell

Do you think resolution of that litigation is potentially for 2018 matter or too hard to call?

James T. McManus

Well, I hate to say I doubt it, but if we win the litigation, if the appeals court is likely they take it to the Supreme Court, its access from that could take another year. So it maybe more of '19 than in '18, but you never know what the court system.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right.

James T. McManus

We don’t have any of our plans through 2020. But we were to get that at least we would properly factor it into our plans.

Jeffrey Campbell

That’s interesting color. Regarding the sale of the -- call the Central Basin platform that you talk about earlier in the call, you mentioned that oil prices were a light way important variable in preventing the sale that you wanted to make. I was just wondering since you modeled declining oil prices over your 3-year plan, does this suggest that the sale of the Central Basin platform is -- it's going to be satisfactory that Energen is unlikely to happen over the 3-year plan?

James T. McManus

No, I don’t think so. I mean, we always used strip pricing more than our modeling. That’s just the way we do. It's the only thing we can honor. We have no idea what oil prices are going to be, so we plan for the strip. As you know, the strip is never right and I think if -- what I think is difficult about that property is it's got some upside potential but it is primarily a PDP property and when you have a backwardated oil price and people aren't willing to lean into something higher than that strip price, they’re going to have an effect on what those valuations aren't. So if the oil price ever becomes contangoed or that back-end list itself up, we're not opposed to testing it again at all. And I’ve mentioned on a number of occasions I don't consider to be core, but if the market is not right for the asset, we’re not just going to let it go at any price.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right. And then, last one for me, on Slide 12, it mentioned a 3rd Bone Spring sand well. This is a zone that [technical difficulty] using strong results, slightly with peers. I was just wondering if you could identify where in your acreage you drilled it and also do you intend to continue testing this zone in 2018?

James T. McManus

It's in New Mexico. It is Slide 13, its in the Mexico 3rd Bone Spring. It says on there, Wolfcamp A and 3rd Bone. I think it's average on, Jeff, bottom of 13.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right.

James T. McManus

Yes, it's in New Mexico 3rd Bone Spring. Now let me remind you, we drilled in the -- in Texas. We drilled most of our 3rd Bone Spring several years ago. We may still have a little bit of that left that we’re kind of evaluating. But it's not a huge potential for us that in New Mexico 3rd Bone Spring sand can be very productive and I expect we'll have more of those in the future.

John S. Richardson

Yes, well, I mean, it's one of those zones that we’re definitely looking forward to developing. It is one of the more proven zones as you pointed out, some of the competitors have wells in that and we've noticed that. We participated in several. So -- but this was our first attempt to complete that interval there and as you can see -- you can -- if you look on Page 11, you can see our footprint in Lake County. It's not -- we are sort up that Eastern side, but the 3rd Bone Spring, amongst other formation is very productive up there.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Thanks. I appreciate it. Congratulations again on the quarter.

James T. McManus

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mike Kelly with Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

James T. McManus

Hi, Mike.

Michael Kelly

Hi, good morning. You guys posted a great Q4, but I got to say I’m a little surprised to see that your forecasted production Q1 to Q3 in '18 is actually below the Q4 '17 levels. I don’t know if this is the product of -- your completion count being 50% of what it was in Q4 and Q1 or if there's any other drivers you could -- you can speak to here? Thanks.

James T. McManus

It's a cadence of the way we’re bringing wells on production, Mike. I mean, if you -- in the fourth quarter of '17, we started to see a good bit of service cost increase. We started to, I mean, prices were jumping extremely high. We paused a little bit to renegotiate those. We got Midland sand baked in, and so the cadence of wells placed on production is going to drive it and I’ve talked about the fact that when we have batch completions, it can be a little bit lumpy, but as you see the cadence grows over the year and we have a lower number of wells placed on production in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, and so that’s where that impact comes in.

Michael Kelly

Okay. Fair enough. And when you’re doing your guidance here, are you really using the Ryder Scott type curves or how do you adjust to that, especially given …?

James T. McManus

We are basically hinging it up, the Ryder Scott type curves with some risking.

Michael Kelly

Okay. One more for me, we’ve got your 3-year plan now, production CapEx, how do you think, James, about A&D, M&A, leasing over the next two years? What’s the strategy there? Thank you.

James T. McManus

Yes, I think it's going to be very modest. I think the capture is largely over. I think a lot of the coring up has been done and the easier steps has been gotten. And I would think that any land expenditures that we have over the next three years are going to be very, very modest. Very small indeed and I think the other thing is we don't really need to acquire a good bit of land. We’ve got a deep inventory with great returns, and so we're not really looking to beat that up. If it’s not longer laterals or bolt-ons or adding to our core position and we did a lot of that over the last two years, and I think it's going to be fairly modest going forward. Fairly modest.

Michael Kelly

I appreciate it.

James T. McManus

Sure.

Our next question comes from Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Derrick Whitfield

Good morning record and great quarter, guys.

James T. McManus

Good morning.

Derrick Whitfield

James, with regard to the 3-year outlook, what price conditions both on the upside and downside would force you to revisit the outlook itself?

James T. McManus

Well, that’s a good question. Certainly, if oil prices were to move up, that would give us the capability to do more, with our footprint, we probably could. On the opposite side of that, if you look at the return slide for a minute, I’m trying to find it within my batch here, somebody will tell me what number it is, so I will go straight to it.

John S. Richardson

18.

James T. McManus

18, if you go to slide 18, our view has been that we needed 20% to 25% and really kind of 20% to floor to be above significantly enough above our cost of capital to go forward. So if oil prices were to drop such that we were below that level and I think in a lot of our areas that would require -- I don't have it here on the graph, but maybe it's 40% or something like that. So let me use that as kind of a ballpark. If oil goes down to 40%, maybe we would rethink our case, because of the returns. Because our way of thinking is, if the returns are there, we're going to -- that’s step one, okay. Returns are there. Step two, can we operate within the balance sheet parameters that we'd like to operate which are typically 1. 0 to 1.5. and if we can't, then we don’t mind having an outspend.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. That makes sense. And then, in the 3-year outlook, how does facilities CapEx as a percentage of the total project into 2019 and 2020?

James T. McManus

It's pretty close to that 13%. It's very close to that. It may vary a little bit. I don't remember exactly, somebody else in the team may, but I think it's in that neighborhood. I would use 13%.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. And then my last question would be with regard to the Northern Midland Basin type curve revisions, could you comment on what data is leading the Ryder Scott to assume acceleration for Lower Spraberry?

James T. McManus

Yes, that’s a lot of -- well, Johnny, I will let you comment on it. Certainly, our data, but then there may be some other data as well.

John S. Richardson

Right. I mean, and the preponderance of this were -- was what we’ve saw our data and others in the Lower Spraberry. It’s a -- and I'll add that I think we're all getting better on lift. I know we are getting better on lift, and that’s the key to Lower Spraberry. I know it's all about how good you are lifting these wells early and the facilities you have to move the product. So, again, we're in very good shape there. We've improved our lift capacity by great strides and I think you're seeing that in the acceleration in the Lower Spraberry, in particular.

Derrick Whitfield

And, Johnny, just to clarify, so the front end of that curve on slide 15 you think is due to improved lift?

John S. Richardson

I think that’s a contributor.

Derrick Whitfield

Okay.

John S. Richardson

I also think that we’re -- we have better completions obviously. We are getting better locations, better -- we are locating our wells better in the section. We're learning -- how these interrelate with the other formations and so I think we're just doing a better job in general, but lift is part of it.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks. It's all for me.

We've reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. McManus for any closing remarks.

James T. McManus

No, we appreciate everybody joining us today. Have a great day. Thank you, Michelle.

