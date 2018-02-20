Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q1 2018

13F

Institutional investment managers having an aggregate fair market value on the last trading day of any month of any calendar year of at least $100 million are required to file a report on Form 13F within 45 days after the last day of such calendar year and within 45 days after the last day of each of the first three calendar quarters of the subsequent calendar year. So in the middle of every quarter, I spend the better half of a day reading, compiling and analyzing the 13F's of the hedge funds that employ the merger arbitrage strategy either exclusively or predominately.

I note the arb stocks they own, the ones they don't and if they increased or decreased their positions in the current quarter. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share it with the Seeking Alpha community.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the majority of positions are merger-related.

Groundhog Day is in February so it is fitting that this quarter's top arb stocks have a Groundhog Day feel to it. For the third consecutive quarter the same top two stocks are present in almost every fund's portfolio. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are again part of at least 30 of the 39 funds. Both stocks have had a long road to merger completion and neither is there yet.

NXPI agreed to be acquired by Qualcomm (QCOM) 480 days ago for $110 per share in cash. The deal is awaiting its final regulatory approval, with China expected to decide any day now. Meanwhile, NXPI's stock has traded above the 110 level since last summer with the market expecting Qualcomm to raise its bid in order to get the required 80% percentage to tender. Since the merger announcement, the semiconductor index has risen more than 50%.

Meanwhile, the proposed Time Warner/AT&T (T) tie up is five days older than Qualcomm/NXPI. 13 months after the deal was signed the Justice Department, in a surprise to many market observers, sued to block the merger. The trial is slated to begin on March 19. If AT&T prevails TWX shareholders will receive $107.50 per share, comprised of $53.75 per share in cash and $53.75 per share in AT&T stock, subject to a collar.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) NXP Semiconductors Held by 33 Funds 2) Time Warner Held by 30 Funds 3) Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Held by 22 Funds 4) Akorn (AKRX) Held by 18 Funds 5) Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Held by 18 Funds 6) Aetna (NYSE:AET) Held by 18 Funds 7) Calpine (CPN) Held by 17 Funds 8) Rockwell Collins (COL) Held by 17 Funds 9) Tribune Media (TRCO) Held by 17 Funds 10) Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Held by 15 Funds

When a fund makes an arbitrage stock its top holding it signals a strong belief that the deal will ultimately close. Since I have been tracking the arb funds' holdings, which has been for more than a decade, no single stock has been the top pick of more funds than NXPI is now.

Top Positions among the 39 Funds

NXP Semiconductors Top Position in 13 Funds Time Warner Top Position in 3 Funds Monsanto Top Position in 3 Funds

Oversized Holdings

Some arb funds have continued to oversize their top positions. As of the end of Q4, there were six positions of 32% or more in a single stock.

NXP Semiconductors 55% of a Fund NXP Semiconductors 52% of a Fund Monsanto 42% of a Fund Time Warner 38% of a Fund NXP Semiconductors 35% of a Fund Monsanto 32% of a Fund

Conclusion

While there is no substitute for doing one's own work and developing one's unique trading/investing style, looking at what some of the top hedge funds are doing with their money is quite valuable. These funds have more resources, staff and contacts that an individual investor can possibly have. As it pertains to M&A, it is wise to research the stocks held by these funds and see if they make sense as part of one's arbitrage portfolio or simply overall portfolio. I have done so for many years with success.

