Short Ideas | Consumer 

Tesla's Institutional Holdings See Upward Spike

|
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Donn Bailey
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Donn Bailey
Long-term horizon, portfolio strategy, growth at reasonable price, contrarian
Summary

Tesla's institutional investors rose in numbers in Q4.

The total number of shares held increased as well.

While the largest shareholder is quieting selling shares, new entrants are still buying shares.

Tesla's largest shareholder also increased the pace of Tesla stock sales in Q4.

(source: LinkedIn)

Fidelity and T. Rowe Price

What a difference one month or one quarter can make. Last month I wrote how FMR, LLC (Fidelity Investments) sold off shares again in November. In Q4, Fidelity