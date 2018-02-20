Tesla's Institutional Holdings See Upward Spike
by: Donn Bailey
Summary
Tesla's institutional investors rose in numbers in Q4.
The total number of shares held increased as well.
While the largest shareholder is quieting selling shares, new entrants are still buying shares.
Tesla's largest shareholder also increased the pace of Tesla stock sales in Q4.
Fidelity and T. Rowe Price
What a difference one month or one quarter can make. Last month I wrote how FMR, LLC (Fidelity Investments) sold off shares again in November. In Q4, Fidelity