PPG Industries (NYSE:NYSE:PPG) pulled back from its 52-week highs along with the rest of the market recently providing investors a slight discount on a strong investment opportunity. The stock enjoyed a strong year in 2017 and the combination of a recent uptick in growth and a market-wide correction has left it worth a second look.

PPG data by YCharts

The chemical manufacturer hasn't been in the headlines too much since its high profile failed takeover of Akzo Nobel but is still a well positioned company when valued on a standalone basis. PPG finished the year with impressive 8% net sales growth as both volume and pricing experienced tailwinds in the year.

Revenue

PPG is broken down into two major categories, Industrial Coatings and Performance Coatings, with each operating in the following four regions:

United States & Canada Europe Asia Pacific Latin America

In 2017, PPG managed to generate 2% sales growth in both segments across all regions, a rather impressive feat in an industry not necessarily known for its outsized growth opportunities. The company was quoted after its Q4 Report stating that PPG is "well positioned to benefit from broadening and more synchronized global economic growth". While that does admittedly sound like a generic bullish soundbite from company leaders there is definitely some substance to this. The mention of "synchronized global economic growth" is, in my opinion, the key part of this sentence. There is a certain lack of emphasis placed on that term given how rare that really is and its existence is hotly debated. You don't have to look far for both sides of the argument. There are experts claiming that this rare phenomenon is merely a mirage and that the apparent global recovery will crash immediately while others are insistent this investing opportunity is too much to pass up. PPG has the type of revenue diversification that is one my favorite things to see in a prospective investment, regardless of current economic standing. The company has not only geographical diversification but also product diversification between its two major segments:

Source: PPG Q4 2017 Earnings Slides

The revenue bridge from FY16 to FY17 also indicates how the increase in revenue is quite multi-factorial. This kind of revenue diversification usually creates a form of downside protection in the case that the company suffers from difficult operating conditions but it appears that here it is allowing PPG to prosper thanks to multiple end markets across the world.

Cash Deployment & Balance Sheet

Consistent cash flow is a common downstream impact of diversified revenue and is another thing that can be expected from PPG. Fortunately for shareholders, the company is also very generous to owners with its cash disbursements. In 2017, PPG generated $1.56 billion in cash from continuing operations and returned $1.25 billion of it back to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Lower tax rates stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act definitely will have an impact on the amount of cash returned in 2017 and subsequent news which is welcome news for PPG investors. PPG has pledged to increase its spend massively next year, earmarking $2.4 billion to be deployed between acquisitions and share repurchases. That isn't inclusive of dividends, which were good for $435 million in 2017 and given the aggressive cash deployment strategy, it seems like that figure increases over the next year.

Valuation

It could be argued that the failure of PPG's Akzo Nobel acquisition resulted in lingering negative sentiment that isn't entirely deserved. Shares have risen from their lows around $100/share but still have some upside left. The following table shows earnings estimates from The Wall Street Journal as well as the corresponding price/earnings multiple using Friday's closing price of $116.16:

Year EPS P/E FY18E $ 6.62 17.5 FY19E $ 7.38 15.7 FY20E $ 8.15 14.3

While these are not incredibly inexpensive figures I do believe that the current stock price is not reflecting the true value of the company. In today's market I think a 20x P/E is reasonable for a well positioned growing company that is returning cash hand over fist and most valuations are higher than historical norms. Applying that 20x multiple to 2018 EPS estimates results in a price target of $132.40, 14% higher than current levels. That is slightly higher than the average price target on Wall Street of $126 but lower than the high price target of $140.

Conclusion

PPG Industries has been relatively out of sight and out of mind for many investors once the Akzo Nobel deal was officially dead but that doesn't mean the company stopped performing. Solid revenue growth, strong cash flow generation, and aggressive cash deployment strategies make PPG a smart investment.