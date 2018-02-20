U.S. Shale Is Not 'The Swing Producer'

2018 and 2019 will start to get more and more coverage on just how disappointing the "Rodney Dangerfield" supplies are.

The long-term bullish oil thesis has always been the decline in conventional oil fields from years of inadequate capex spending.

The article explains why U.S. shale producers are not the "new swing producers" and why U.S. shale will contribute to future price instability.

Welcome to the not a swing producer edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We read an article this morning that was so compelling that we needed to write an article to share with all of our readers.

The article was written by Robert McNally, author of Crude Volatility, and is titled, "Shale oil will contribute to future crude price instability."

For those of you that have not read Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices, we highly highly recommend you do so. Robert McNally captures the situations of each boom-bust cycle with vivid detail and examples. After reading Bob's book, Crude Volatility, we wrote the piece that ended up guiding the way we thought about OPEC or Saudi's decision-making process, "Understanding History: Why Didn't Saudi Arabia Cut Oil Production In 2014?" If it weren't for that book, we would not have had the clarity we needed to make the accurate OPEC production cut calls we have made.

Shale will contribute to price instability

Robert's article was written in part as a response to a piece published by Ed Morse titled, "US set to become swing oil supplier."

For transparency purposes, we have long disagreed with Ed Morse and his team's take on how shale will impact global oil prices in the next several years. We have written rebuttals to their team's research and came away baffled by the assumptions they used to arrive at the conclusion of "lower for longer". Nonetheless, we thought Robert made the argument much more concisely and better than we did.

In essence, Robert argues one very key important point Ed Morse and his team at Citi seems to miss. They apparently do not understand what a swing producer is.

Robert wrote:

True swing production is a very different animal: swing producers comprise a relatively small number of government-sanctioned entities controlling the bulk of low-cost wells that collude under a policy mandate to stabilise oil prices. Historical examples include the Texas Railroad Commission and other oil states, Seven Sisters, and Opec. Swing producers subordinate profit maximisation to price stability and bear the costs of holding idle or spare production capacity to contend with disruptions and unexpected demand surges. They adjust production proactively, at lightning speed by oil industry standards — weeks — and indefinitely to reduce price volatility and anchor long-term price expectations.

The key differentiator, in this case, is the "ability" to control supplies both up and down. US shale is a reactionary force in the oil market ebbing and flowing with how the oil fundamental setup is. A swing oil producer can set the fundamentals to be a certain way.

Robert goes on to describe, in the fewest words possible, the real long-term thesis of why oil prices should go higher (major props, Robert - beautifully said):

Looking ahead, shale is unlikely to sustainably grow enough to quench the world’s raging thirst for oil. Three years of lower oil prices have boosted demand, and the vaunted energy transition from oil to electric vehicles will arrive much later than advertised. A world economy growing at the nearly 4 percent rate the IMF projects will require nearly 2m barrels a day of net supply growth per year, which means adding 4-5m b/d of new gross supply considering declines from existing fields. Even if shale grows 1m b/d annually, it will not unilaterally meet global supply needs. Thus, barring an economic downturn, by early in the next decade the world economy will need but lack new oil production from longer-cycle conventional projects cancelled or delayed since the 2014 bust.

Bravo.

We have been pounding the table over the last 2 years that it's the Rodney Dangerfield barrels (non-OPEC ex-US, FSU, and Canada) that will lead the global supply decline in the years to come. After oil prices crashed, the decline in upstream capex, project cancellations, and accelerating decline rates will all contribute the shortage that's to come. But the media, analysts, and investors continue to obsess over US shale that comprises ~6 million b/d, while the other ~45 million b/d goes on to get zero mentions.

To add a bit of comedic effect to this, we thought this tweet from "ace of trades" summed up the situation perfectly:

US shale is a moving force in the global oil markets, but not the swing producer

The significance of US shale and its importance to the global oil markets cannot be understated. We estimate that US shale oil production will grow ~909k b/d this year with exit-to-exit closer to 1.2 to 1.3 million b/d. The impact on global oil supply and demand is also unquestioned, but when analysts get too fancy and call US shale the "swing producer", that's when both the definition of a "swing producer" and the actual flexibility of US shale goes into massive questioning.

For us, the real bullish oil thesis is when the "Rodney Dangerfield" barrels start to decline, and we will see this get more and more media coverage this year. The start will be the disappointing growth reported from Brazil followed by ever higher crude imports into China because its conventional fields are declining. Mexico's oil production will also start to decline to leave the Gulf Coast refineries short of barrels.

Increasingly, we will see more and more coverage of this, and so we wait patiently for this thesis to play out. US shale continues to be very important to watch, but the consensus gives it too much significance. Thank you Robert for that piece. We think everyone should have a read.

