A Good Entry Point For Taiwan Semiconductor

Summary

As discussed in my previous article, Taiwan Semiconductor stands to benefit from the growth in the foundry market due to AI and IoT.

Some may be wondering whether it is still a buy after the recent share price growth and P/E expansion.

A discounted cash flow model provides good insight into its intrinsic value and where it stands today, especially for a company with significant free cash flow.

Although slightly more expensive than before, adding shares of TSMC still provides good value.