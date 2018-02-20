27 Dividend Increases: February 12-16, 2018 (Part 2: Financials, Consumer Discretionary, And Real Estate Stocks)

This is Part 2, which covers Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate stocks. Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

This week, 27 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including four of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. I look for announcements from stocks in the CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500M

No stocks that are being acquired

No over-the-counter or pink sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 2% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Contenders and Champions

Part 1 presented dividend increases of stocks in the Industrials and Information Technology sectors. This is Part 2, which covers dividend increase announcements from stocks in the Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate sectors. See the upcoming Part 3 for a summary of dividend increases from stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Lear (LEA)

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, LEA is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The company designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components to automotive manufacturers. LEA has more than 240 manufacturing and administrative locations in approximately 40 countries.

On Wednesday, February 14, LEA increased its quarterly dividend to 70¢ per share, an increase of 40.00%. The dividend is payable on March 26 to shareholders of record on March 7. The ex-dividend date is March 6.

• Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

GBNK operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company. The company provides various banking and other financial services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Colorado markets. The company also provides wealth management solutions. GBNK was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

On February 13, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 16.25¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 30.00%. All shareholders of record on February 23 will receive the new dividend on March 2.

• T Rowe Price (TROW)

Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Recently, TROW increased its quarterly dividend from 57.¢ per share to 70¢ per share, an increase of 22.81%. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on February 15. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14.

• Wendy's (WEN)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, WEN is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The company operates, develops and franchises quick-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of May 26, 2015, the company’s restaurant system included approximately 6,500 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States and 28 countries and U.S. territories.

On February 15, the company declared a dividend of 8.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 21.43% increase. The first payment will be on March 15 to shareholders of record on March 1. The ex-dividend date is February 28.

• Interpublic Group (IPG)

IPG is a global advertising and marketing services company. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. IPG was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On February 14, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 18¢ per share to 21¢ per share, an increase of 16.67%. All shareholders of record on March 1 will receive the new dividend on March 15.

• National Health Investors (NHI)

NHI is a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing healthcare properties in the long-term care and senior housing industries. The company specializes in financing healthcare real estate by sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mezzanine loans, and mortgage loans. NHI was formed in 1991 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, an increase of 5.26% over the prior quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on May 10 to shareholders of record on March 30. The ex-dividend date is March 29.

• Autoliv (ALV)

ALV develops, manufactures and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers a range of products, including seat belts, components for airbag protection systems, and whiplash protection systems, as well as active safety systems such as automotive radars and brake controls. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

On February 14, the company declared a dividend of 62¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 3.33% increase. The dividend is payable on June 7 to shareholders of record on May 23. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 22.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)

RNR provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's core products include property catastrophe reinsurance and specialty reinsurance risks. The company's segments include Catastrophe Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance and Lloyd's. RNR was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.13%, from 32¢ per share to 33¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on March 29.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TROW, WEN, and IPG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TROW's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in TROW in January 2008 would have returned 7.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WEN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WEN in January 2008 would have returned 7.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

IPG's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in IPG in January 2008 would have returned 13.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and, as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table is limited to stocks in the Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate sectors. See Part 1 for stocks in the Industrials and Information Technology sectors and the upcoming Part 3 for the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 19-March 4, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AFLAC AFL 2.32% $89.65 36 5.40% $2.08 02/20 03/01 Aspen Insurance Holdings AHL 2.54% $37.85 6 7.30% $0.96 02/22 03/13 Assurant AIZ 2.49% $89.92 14 21.60% $2.24 02/23 03/19 Arthur J. Gallagher & AJG 2.38% $68.97 8 2.80% $1.64 03/01 03/16 Allstate ALL 1.94% $95.04 7 10.40% $1.84 03/02 04/02 Autoliv ALV 1.65% $145.81 8 4.70% $2.40 02/21 03/08 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 2.41% $24.90 6 16.80% $0.60 02/28 03/15 Cathay General Bancorp CATY 2.22% $43.21 5 85.10% $0.96 02/28 03/12 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 2.09% $109.10 24 3.40% $2.28 02/27 03/15 Chemical Financial CHFC 1.94% $57.82 6 6.10% $1.12 03/01 03/16 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 6.25% $21.13 8 12.00% $1.32 02/27 03/30 Central Pacific Financial CPF 2.58% $29.45 6 N/A $0.76 02/27 03/15 Discover Financial Services DFS 1.76% $79.53 7 26.60% $1.40 02/21 03/08 EPR Properties EPR 7.51% $57.54 8 6.70% $4.32 02/27 03/15 Evercore Partners EVR 1.66% $96.60 11 11.60% $1.60 02/22 03/09 First Merchants FRME 1.69% $42.61 6 47.20% $0.72 03/01 03/16 Guaranty Bancorp GBNK 2.28% $28.55 5 N/A $0.65 02/22 03/02 HNI HNI 2.89% $39.39 7 3.50% $1.14 02/23 03/05 Interpublic Group IPG 3.32% $25.33 5 24.60% $0.84 02/28 03/15 KeyCorp KEY 2.00% $21.02 7 16.10% $0.42 02/26 03/15 Macerich MAC 4.88% $60.66 8 5.20% $2.96 02/20 03/02 Main Street Capital MAIN 6.18% $36.88 7 5.50% $2.28 02/21 03/15 McDonald's MCD 2.56% $157.79 42 5.90% $4.04 02/28 03/15 Meredith MDP 3.92% $55.65 25 6.30% $2.18 02/27 03/15 Herman Miller MLHR 1.93% $37.25 6 34.60% $0.72 03/01 04/15 Nike NKE 1.17% $68.30 16 13.90% $0.80 03/02 04/02 Realty Income O 5.26% $49.96 25 7.40% $2.63 02/28 03/15 Pinnacle Foods PF 2.22% $58.48 5 N/A $1.30 02/26 04/11 Principal Financial Group PFG 3.24% $63.05 10 19.70% $2.04 03/02 03/29 Polaris Industries PII 2.04% $117.76 22 9.40% $2.40 02/28 03/15 Prudential Financial PRU 3.29% $109.43 9 13.40% $3.60 02/20 03/15 RLI RLI 1.34% $62.54 42 5.70% $0.84 02/27 03/20 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.21% $34.94 23 11.70% $1.12 02/21 03/08 Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB 1.64% $102.54 5 N/A $1.68 02/22 04/12 S&P Global SPGI 1.06% $189.28 44 10.00% $2.00 02/23 03/12 SunTrust Banks STI 2.25% $71.15 7 45.90% $1.60 02/27 03/15 Target TGT 3.28% $75.70 50 13.10% $2.48 02/20 03/10 Thomson Reuters TRI 3.44% $40.13 24 1.50% $1.38 02/21 03/15 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.60% $67.32 8 23.90% $1.08 02/23 03/13 Webster Financial WBS 1.82% $57.18 7 24.10% $1.04 02/22 03/09 Wendy's WEN 2.07% $16.39 8 22.90% $0.34 02/28 03/15 Weyerhaeuser WY 3.64% $35.18 7 15.10% $1.28 03/01 03/23

