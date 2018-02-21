Late last year, news that the world’s leading cocoa trader closed his hedge fund caused the price of ICE cocoa futures to fall to lows in December. Anthony Ward’s Amajaro closed its doors as the expert in cocoa beans decided that markets had changed with increased participation from algorithmic and systems-based trading. Ward’s perception that his market calculus was not in synch with the pulse of the cocoa futures and physical markets led to a realization that the environment had become too challenging to manage his investors capital. Around the time that Amajaro exited the market, the price of cocoa fell to the $1800 level.

Since then, ICE cocoa futures have been moving higher, reaching the most recent peak at $2151 on the continuous futures contract. Recently, March futures have been rolling to May, but that did little to slow the ascent of the price which has moved from the bottom end of the trading range to the top. Cocoa has been in a trading range since early 2017, and it is starting to look like this year-long period of price consolidation means that the lows of last year will stand as a bottom for the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products.

$1800-$2200 has held price since early 2017

Cocoa has been trading in a range on the continuous contract chart since the beginning of 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, since the second week of January 2017, cocoa traded from lows of $1769 to highs of $2236 per ton and spent the majority of time between $1800 and $2200. Over the period, cocoa beans traded to the bottom end of the trading range three times and towards the top four times, with the most recent move higher.

Cocoa dropped from over $3200 per ton in June 2016, and the current trading range represents a long period of price consolidation for the soft commodity. The weekly chart shows that the current price momentum is higher, and the monthly chart also suggests a bullish trend as cocoa approaches the top end of its trading range. On Tuesday, February 20, the active month May contract hit a high of $2151 and was trading near that level at the end of the session.

West African supplies have been abundant

When it comes to the supply side of the cocoa market, production from West Africa has been ample and has satisfied global demand. However, the recent rally could be the result of a report from the International Cocoa Organization in January that said inventories rose by 144,000 tons, well below the 335,000-ton increase the market had expected.

Commerzbank recently said that dry conditions in Ghana, the world’s second-largest producing country, could cause the output to be below the projected 850,000-ton level for the 2017-2018 season. However, the market is awaiting a critical quarterly report from the ICCO later this month which could project a significant surplus for the 2017-2018 season which would weigh on the price of cocoa beans.

Demand has been steady

Over past years, one of the reasons for cocoa’s ascent that took the price from $1898 in late 2011 to highs of $3422 in December 2015 was increasing demand from Asia. As wealth and population have increased in China diets have changed, the Chinese have become chocoholics like many people in Europe and the Americas. With almost 1.4 billion people, Chinese demand has supported the price of cocoa beans. The most recent grinding data, which is a sign of global demand for cocoa and chocolate confectionery products, fourth quarter North American grinding fell to a five year low in 2017. The demand data came in below market expectations, but a continuation of steady demand from Asia and Europe supported the price and the price of cocoa has been rising since the end of last year. In 2017, demand in Europe rose to a six-year high.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price of the now active May futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange has moved from $1812 on December 22 to its most recent high on February 16 at $2157. The May contract settled on February 20 close to the high at $2148 per ton.

Olam believes in cocoa’s future

Olam is an international agricultural company with headquarters in Singapore. In 2015, Olam purchased the global cocoa business of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) for $1.2 billion. The deal boosted Olam’s processing capacity to about 700,000 tons which made the company the third largest cocoa processor in the world behind Barry Callebaut and Cargill. Olam has operations in the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Brazil. At the time of the acquisition, Gerry Manley, the head of Olam’s cocoa business said that the company would look to expand and source from 850,000 to 900,000 tons of cocoa beans annually.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it is building a cocoa powder manufacturing facility outside Chicago. The move is the latest step in the transformation of the cocoa trader into a leading cocoa bean processing company. The 183,000 square foot facility is expected to be fully operational by mid-2018. The global market in cocoa has been undergoing consolidation with processing and production in the hands of fewer players.

Demographics favor a reversal of fortune for the soft commodity

The latest move to the top end of the range in cocoa is another sign that the lows in 2017 at below the $1800 per ton level will likely stand as a bottom for the soft commodity. Each year is a new adventure in agricultural markets, and with over 60% of the world’s supplies coming from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana the weather and other issues in these two countries could result in less than bumper crops. The recent weather in Ghana could be a sign that production may turn out to be lower than market expectations. Additionally, political stability in the region always poses a threat to the ability to bring crops from production regions to ports for export.

Meanwhile, even if supplies are plentiful, demand for cocoa and all agricultural commodities is a function of demographics. Given increasing population and wealth around the world, more people, with more money, are competing for finite crops each day. I believe that cocoa will eventually break out of its trading range and the odds favor a move to the upside. If cocoa can break above the November 2017 high at $2236 per ton, the next level of technical resistance is at over $3000 per ton.

Source: Barchart

NIB is the cocoa ETN product with $60.67 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 100,000 shares. Since 2008, NIB has traded in a range from $21.17 to $53.59 per share. At under $26 on February 20, NIB is closer to lows than highs. CHOC is also a cocoa ETN product, but with net assets of under $5 and average daily trading volume of fewer than 3,000 shares, it has limited liquidity compared to NIB.

Cocoa is now trading at the top end of its trading range that has been in place for more than one year. It is likely that the price will eventually break to the upside when the long period of price consolidation comes to an end.