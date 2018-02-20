Market Volatility Bulletin: Pretty Orderly For A Drawdown Really

The VX term structure remains very flat, but the orderly drawdown in stocks was enough to kick the front end higher, while the back held firm.

Treasury vols are mellowing, but equity volatility may have a few spasms regardless as a sort of reverse reaction process to what occurred mid-December to mid-January.

U.S. equities were down, but also fairly mixed as Walmart created waves for basically anything related to it.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) were down, but in reality quite mixed after Walmart (WMT) felt the smart of disappoint earnings. The largest disparity lay between the Dow (of which Walmart carries a meaningful weight) vs. the NASDAQ (QQQ) where it carries no weighting at all.

IB: Walmart Stock

IB: WMT

The bimodal nature of the EPS led the implied vol on shares paradoxically lower after the earnings announcement. Still, WMT vols enjoyed quite a bounce that held out through a good chunk of the day. Will WMT be subject to greater levels of choppiness over the next several sessions? Regular to “average” WMT trade, I’d argue the answer is “yes”.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

IB: DAX Index

European equities (EFA, VGK) posted a decent day of gains, perhaps in relation to a stronger US Dollar (see below). This is a good thing for those with a bullish lean: different markets moving less in lockstep with one another.

The dollar (UUP) took a real beating last week after the CPI print. The bloodshed continued into Friday, but since then the greenback is attempting a turnaround.

Thoughts on Volatility

IB: Treasury VIX

If Treasuries can pull off a lower vol profile, then I think equities have a much better chance of sustainably lower realized (and implied) volatility as well (SVXY).

While over longer stretches I do think that Treasury vol will lead equity vol (as in causation), it would not surprise me over smaller stretches to see equity to push for higher vols even as Treasury HV slackens. Recall that the reverse of this condition held between mid Dec and mid Jan, where Treasury vol carried higher (see above) but the VIX essentially ignored the warnings.

Over the weekend MVB we featured the updated at-the-money vol chart below and shared the following:

Everyone’s asking: is it over? Well, the options market is more or less saying “Yes”. The vols we saw going into the weekend really correspond to calm in the historical sense. Really it takes periods like 2016-2017 to make vol levels between 13 and 15 look elevated. The options market has been wrong many times, so this is by no means conclusive. But it does suggest that traders are looking at the terror of early February as a one-off.

While Tuesday’s price action may be an indicator that the options market got too far out in front of its skis, in reality ES options took the day’s drawdown in stride. Bid-asks, while not super tight, are also not horrific; neither have the implied vols stormed northwards.

Organic Vol & VX Term Structure

Much of the recent backwardation in VX futures was wiped out due in large part to the six-day winning streak for stocks. Having said that, it was interesting that even the slightest nod to increased vol left VIX elevated and was more than enough to open near-dated VX futures to the possibility of returns to higher vol levels.

CNBC: VXX

IB: UVXY

While the movement higher on the front end of the curve was not great in absolute terms, it was a nice little bump in percentage terms, and these ETPs took note, rising about 5% and 10%.

Even modest backwardation with stable vol will cause a different risk profile and roll decay pattern for long-vol products like VXX or UVXY than traders have been accustomed to.

Conclusion

