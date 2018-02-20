Summary

KKR demonstrated outstanding performance in 2017. Strong investment performance drove substantial increases in earnings, AUM and book value/adjusted unit versus the prior year.

The business is becoming more diversified by asset class, geography and source of revenues.

The permanent and strategic partnership capital base significantly expanded in 2017. This is a key differentiator from other quoted long-only managers.

KKR is considering conversion to a C-corp.

Valuation is compelling using multiple metrics. We see further substantial upside despite the recent strong unit performance provided that KKR continues to execute well and provided that overall market conditions do not deteriorate significantly.