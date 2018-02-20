Long Ideas | Industrial 

Rising RPM Finished Goods: A Sign Of Obsolescence?

About: RPM International Inc. (RPM), Includes: SHW
by: David C. Kim
David C. Kim
Summary

A recent SA post highlighted RPM as a hidden dividend gem but noted less than stellar inventory trend.  Based on my analysis, rising inventory level is not a red flag.

I analyzed recent RPM raw materials vs. finished goods inventory mix trend. For further context, I compared similar metrics for Sherwin-Williams.

Also, I reviewed RPM margins and also a comparison to Sherwin-Williams suggests a more nuanced story behind increasing FG as % of total inventory in recent quarters.

Introduction: Inventory Red Flag?

RPM International Inc. (RPM) is an international company that manufactures and markets coatings, sealants, and building materials. The company generates a majority of its revenues from its industrial segment