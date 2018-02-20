Rising RPM Finished Goods: A Sign Of Obsolescence?

Summary

A recent SA post highlighted RPM as a hidden dividend gem but noted less than stellar inventory trend. Based on my analysis, rising inventory level is not a red flag.

I analyzed recent RPM raw materials vs. finished goods inventory mix trend. For further context, I compared similar metrics for Sherwin-Williams.

Also, I reviewed RPM margins and also a comparison to Sherwin-Williams suggests a more nuanced story behind increasing FG as % of total inventory in recent quarters.