Rising RPM Finished Goods: A Sign Of Obsolescence?
About: RPM International Inc. (RPM), Includes: SHW
by: David C. Kim
Summary
A recent SA post highlighted RPM as a hidden dividend gem but noted less than stellar inventory trend. Based on my analysis, rising inventory level is not a red flag.
I analyzed recent RPM raw materials vs. finished goods inventory mix trend. For further context, I compared similar metrics for Sherwin-Williams.
Also, I reviewed RPM margins and also a comparison to Sherwin-Williams suggests a more nuanced story behind increasing FG as % of total inventory in recent quarters.
Introduction: Inventory Red Flag?
RPM International Inc. (RPM) is an international company that manufactures and markets coatings, sealants, and building materials. The company generates a majority of its revenues from its industrial segment