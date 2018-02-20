Summary

Some other articles on the internet and/or investors may have a mis-understanding of KemPharm's intentions with Apadaz. This brief article corrects the record.

With multiple potentially lucrative pipeline products in different therapeutic areas, Apadaz is no longer as significant for KemPharm as it once was.

In my opinion, KemPharm is not hoping for any abuse-deterrent labeling; that doesn't mean Apadaz can't be lucrative.

Financing risks remain.