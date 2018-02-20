Consider Equity REITs For Your Next Investment: Chatham Lodging Trust
About: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Chatham Lodging Trust's 6%+ yield should appeal to income oriented investors.
Chatham has one of the consistently highest revenue per available room rates of its peer group.
Additionally, the REIT has a safe payout ratio and solid growth prospects.
Published February 20th, 2018 by Dirk S. Leach
I recently wrote an article for Sure Dividend entitled “Consider Equity REITs for Your Next Investment“. In that article, I listed nine equity REITs (eREITs)