Consider Equity REITs For Your Next Investment: Chatham Lodging Trust

by: Sure Dividend
Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust's 6%+ yield should appeal to income oriented investors.

Chatham has one of the consistently highest revenue per available room rates of its peer group.

Additionally, the REIT has a safe payout ratio and solid growth prospects.

Published February 20th, 2018 by Dirk S. Leach

I recently wrote an article for Sure Dividend entitled “Consider Equity REITs for Your Next Investment“. In that article, I listed nine equity REITs (eREITs)