Retirement Strategy: Did We Have A Correction, Or Was I Hallucinating?

The facts speak for themselves, and we did have a rather harsh but brief correction. Let's take a look at it:

If you blinked, you might have missed it, aside from the media commentary that basically asserted that we had finally hit our peak and look out below! It's amazing how quickly everyone has stopped talking about Armageddon all of a sudden.

From a historical perspective, take a look at this:

A mere pullback has historically lasted one month and a correction for FIVE months. In my book this almost seemed like a "flash-crash"! If you were away for the 5 days that this "correction" occurred, you probably missed a few buying opportunities if you were so inclined.

Hitting 2875, dropping and rebounding to 2732 is a dip of less than 5% after all is said and done. That being said, are there ANY stocks within the Dividend King Retirement Portfolio that have hit my own "buy zone? That would be the mid-point between the 52-week high and low share prices. I use this simple valuation approach because as a dividend growth investor, I am looking for fairly priced shares that do not have to be the lowest ever, nor will they ever be the highest. The important focus for me is growing my income at a price that should rebound, from either dividend aristocrats or kings.

A look at another historical chart of the S&P 500 shows that the market has always recovered and headed higher, and the DKRP consists of stocks that have been around a long time and paid and increased their dividends for a minimum of 50 consecutive years.

History is the only lens we can look through, but keep in mind that it does not guarantee future results. That requires me to be vigilant about the stocks within a portfolio. It is also the reason I have transitioned the model portfolio into the DKRP.

As Simply Safe Dividends asserts:

Dividend kings have survived periods of inflation, oil booms, technology busts, rising interest rates, economic recessions, terrorist attacks, market crashes, evolving consumer tastes, major technology advancements, and more. Any business that has made it through every environment imaginable while maintaining regular dividend increases is worth analyzing.

The model Dividend King Retirement Portfolio currently consists of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Dover (NYSE:DOV), and AT&T (T).

Have Any Stocks Fallen Within My Personal "Buy Zone"?

Actually, there are 3 stocks that are in my "buy zone" and 2 others that are basically there:

KO at $44.98, PG at $82.60, and T at $37.14 are in the heart of my buy zone, while HRL and JNJ are on the "cusp." My readers know that this simple valuation formula is far from perfect, and an investor probably will never pay the cheapest price, nor the highest. Time is your best friend because these stocks have shown a proclivity for going back up historically.

KO data by YCharts

It isn't that difficult to see why I feel safer with these mega-cap blue-chip dividend kings and aristocrats over the long haul!

For those of us that are already retired, I believe we need to think hard about adding to these positions right now, simply because the "correction" might not have reached its bottom. As a matter of fact, given that historically a correction per se lasts about 5 months, the 5 DAY dip scares me for now. I think we can see another leg down just because this dip was so short-lived.

For that reason, I will be sitting tight and waiting for the next big dip (if it ever happens of course).

The Bottom Line

Look folks, if this were 4 years ago I would be screaming to buy the dip and take advantage of some less expensive income. However, let's be realistic about this. The bull market simply has NOT truly corrected, and weak hands have NOT been flushed out. Just take another look at the S&P 500 chart again.

Some folks might even say that the last 18 months or so has been a parabolic move upwards! Parabolic moves are scary to me even if the fundamentals of the markets are strong and things look rosy.

By market definition, parabolic should at least make folks a bit more cautious.

When prices arc upward at ever-increasing speed, they form a parabolic curve, which should cause us to feel ever-increasing caution. With parabolic moves we never know when the final top will arrive because of the frenzy of buying driving the move, but we know that vertical moves cannot be sustained, and ultimately we can expect that the parabolic will collapse, with prices falling as quickly as they advanced.

It might not be a pretty picture when the bubble bursts, but when I see the retail investors fleeing the markets, and there is "blood in the streets," I'll feel a heck of a lot better buying shares than I do right now.

What do YOU think?

