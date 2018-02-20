I concluded last June that Microsoft's (MSFT) ARM-based Windows 10 Cellular PC project was dead on arrival. Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) June 8, 2017, blog post warned that emulation of x86 Win32 software on non-x86 processor-based computers might infringe on some of its patents. I am not privy as to what transpired between Microsoft and Intel since June 2017. What matters now is that Microsoft recently leaked a documentation listing significant limitations of x86 Win32 apps emulation on Windows 10 ARM.

I, therefore, conclude today that Intel won't feel any pain from future sales of ARM-based Windows 10 computers. Intel's x86 processors will continue to dominate the PC market (77% market share as of q3 2017). In spite of Microsoft's enthusiasm for Snapdragon-based Cellular PCs, ARM-based processors remain an insignificant challenger to Intel's $34 billion/year PC business.

(Source: Statista)

Very Few Will Be Interested In Handicapped ARM-Based Windows 10 Computers

The screenshot below is a compelling reason why PC manufacturers, software developers, and computer buyers will have little enthusiasm for ARM-based Windows 10 Cellular PCs. I believe that the always-on, and 20-hours battery life of upcoming Snapdragon-based Windows 10 S laptops are not enough to offset Microsoft's handicapping of Win32 apps implementation on ARM-based computers.

(Source: Microsoft)

I am not a lawyer or patent expert. I can only speculate that Intel might have some instruction set implementations-related patents that are necessary in coding software drivers. This is what might have compelled Microsoft not to support emulation for them.

Microsoft did not want the responsibility, it passed the buck. Third-party software developers/hardware manufacturers will probably have to ask permission/license from Intel if they want to port their x86/x64 drivers to ARM64.

Intel has over 1,600 patents covering and related to x86 instruction set implementations. I doubt if many software developers and hardware manufacturers will bother porting their x86/x64 device drivers just so Windows 10 ARM computers can be more useful.

(Source: Intel)

Furthermore, gamers and creative professionals are unlikely to buy ARM-based Windows 10 laptops because OpenGL hardware acceleration is necessary for them. Even business users that are dependent on their customized, proprietary x86 Windows software will see little value in purchasing ARM-based Windows 10 computers. I believe most proprietary business/enterprise Win32 x86 programs modified the user experience to suit their own needs.

Next, Microsoft's Win32 emulation on ARM will only run apps on near-native, not full performance speed. Time is money. Running mission-critical apps on emulation is detrimental.

The domino effect applies. Probable future weak market demand can lead to manufacturers of PC peripherals like inkjet/laser/commercial printers, scanners, plotters, pen/digitizers, and cameras to refrain from making ARM64-based drivers. An ARM-based Windows computer that cannot be used with important PC peripherals is unlikely to become a big seller.

Lastly, industry-standard commercial software products like Photoshop, QuickBooks, and AutoCAD still do not have ARM-friendly Universal Windows Platform [UWP] versions. Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) will again most likely ignore ARM-based Windows 10 computers.

Intel Can Offer A Better Cellular PC

Lack of support from software developers and PC peripheral manufacturers for ARM-based Windows 10 computers might eventually inspire Microsoft to release future Cellular PCs with Intel processors. The x86-based Cellular PC is doable using Intel processors, eSIM, and new 4G/5G XMM modems.

There is an Intel-based Windows laptop available right now that tout 16-hour battery life. Future optimizations and upcoming 10-nm Intel processors can lead to 20-hour battery life for future x86 Intel-based Cellular PCs.

Conclusion

I remain long INTC. I am grateful that Microsoft degraded the usability of ARM-based Windows 10 computers. The PC-centric business is Intel's biggest segment. It generated $34 billion in sales last year. Anything that helps protect it is an important tailwind.

On the other hand, the PC business is also the worst performing in terms of growth. The other Intel business groups posted more than 11% annual growth in 2017. The CCG or Client Computing Group only posted 3% Y/Y growth last year. The last thing Intel shareholders want is for ARM-based Windows 10 computers to gain mainstream adoption. Microsoft's handicapping of Windows 10 on ARM is a welcome helping hand. INTC is a buy.

(Source: Intel)