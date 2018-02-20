The quarterly results came and went, yet Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) outlined a solid 2018 plan that hardly includes the recently released Taylor Swift game. As my previous research presented, the mobile-game developer has a growth plan that doesn't rely on new games that will drive the stock price higher. Any future big hit is only a bonus.

New Management

Since Nick Earl took over as CEO, Glu Mobile has shifted directions towards live operations and away from celebrity games. The move has built the company into a more consistent grower without requiring new hit games every year.

Design Home was a big hit in 2016, but the new management team decided to spend on acquiring new customers and the game turned into a $100 million game in 2017. All while games like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Cooking Dash produced revenues in excess of $25 million for the year.

Source: Glu Mobile presentation

A prime example of how the system is working are the evergreen titles that produced $27.5 million in Q4 bookings. The bookings were only slightly below the $29.0 million quarterly average of the year despite several of the games aging significantly. Don't forget that the Kardashian game was released in 2014.

A big question is the ability of this team to generate a new hit game. CEO Nick Earl recently sold the rights to Last Day Alive and a celebrity male game while promoting the following game pipeline for 2018.

Source: Glu Mobile presentation

TSB '18 is really just a continuation of the live operations concept so WWE: Universe is probably the first opportunity to see if the green lighting process is working.

Extreme Valuation Opportunity

Glu Mobile did rally based on the 'hope' that The Swift Life would be a raging success and collapsed after that didn't occur. The stock has rallied back to nearly $4 on the realization that extreme value exists in the shares as franchise games are driving sustainable revenues and a path to solid profits.

The company forecast 2018 bookings at $330 million and analysts project a 2019 bookings target of around $380 million. The stock only has a market cap of $525 million with a cash balance of $60 million. On an EV to forward revenues multiple, Glu Mobile is extremely cheap in comparison to Electronic Arts (EA) and Zynga (ZNGA).

GLUU EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The reality is that both Glu Mobile and Zynga are cheap stocks as the market has overlooked the shifts in the business models. Both have more sustainable business models and are now looking to generate solid cash flows.

By selling the Moscow studio, Glu Mobile reports pushing the breakeven point down to $280 million. Under the projected 2018 scenario, the mobile-game developer will generate close to $30 million in profits this year with operating expenses up at $300 million.

Source: Glu Mobile Q4'17 earnings release

The stock will close the valuation with Zynga first. Ultimately, the gap with EA will close on achieving the 2019 targets. A forward EV/S multiple of 2.65 pushes Glu Mobile above $7 per share. Solid profits will achieve that multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors shouldn't miss out on the Glu Mobile trading below $4. The ability to generate consistent revenues from franchise games allows the mobile-game developer to turn profitable. A solid revenue generator from the 2018 game pipeline will allow the company to reach 2019 revenue targets and produce solid shareholder gains this year.