It Has Cost Apple Less Than $1 Billion In Interest To Buy Back 1.46 Billion Shares
by: ChuckJones
Summary
Apple’s 10-Q and 10-K filings give enough detail to calculate its “true” net debt costs.
Apple’s return on its cash has gone a long way to offset its interest costs.
Over the five plus years Apple has bought back shares the price has increased from $63 to $174.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has taken on $122 billion in debt since March 2013 to buy back stock. The company had to take on the debt since it has to use U.S. based cash to