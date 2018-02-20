Summary

Blue Apron had a difficult quarter and a difficult year, in part because of its new fulfillment center in New Jersey and partially because it's still fine tuning the business.

However the meal kit business is here to stay and it will get much bigger in the future, and Blue Apron is still the biggest player in the space.

Irrespective of the long-term prospects of the company, and given the plunge of its stock from its IPO price, Blue Apron shares are ripe for speculation.