In early December, I looked at the prospects for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). I noted that shares have been cut in half during 2017 despite improved operating performance and higher oil prices, especially in recent months.

In that article, I said I believed that NOW should be able to earn about a dollar per share throughout the cycle, which made me a happy buyer around $10 per share at the time. The article provoked an active discussion, and while I have sold out of a portion of my position at $12.50 in January, I am not entering a "full" position again at $10. Fourth-quarter results were not that impressive, in my eyes, as the 2018 outlook was not very comforting either to me.

As a result, I am lowering my targeted entry point towards $8 per share, believing that margins in 2018 are less impressive than previously thought/hoped.

Quick Recap

NOW, formerly part of National Oilwell Varco (NOV), is a large distributor to the energy sectors, which made that it has seen rough times as well in recent years. The company, with its predecessor being around for 150 years, has a presence across the globe, but roughly 70% of the +$2.5 billion sales are generated in the US, with Canada being an important second.

The company distributes a range of items, including pipes, valves, fittings and other MRO items and was spun off from National Oilwell Varco in May 2014, when shares still traded in the $30s. Shares fell to just $12 during the first wave of panic in the energy sector, before doubling again to $25 in 2016 and falling back to just $10 per share by late 2017.

The review of the situation in December prompted me to initiate a position, but as shares rose some 25% in a month's time, I sold out of half my position at around $12.50 before disappointing fourth-quarter results pushed shares back to the $10 mark again.

2017 Trajectory, Devil In The Details

NOW reported a 15% increase (on an annual basis) in first-quarter revenues for 2017, with revenues hitting $631 million. Operating losses were reduced from $67 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $23 million. Revenues rose to $651 million in the second quarter, as operating losses narrowed to $14 million. In the third quarter, revenues rose to $697 million as operating losses approached the breakeven mark at minus $6 million.

Further momentum in oil prices, the rig count and 3 new distribution agreements being announced in October should support the business in the final quarter of 2017 and into 2018. Halfway into February, it became apparent that fourth-quarter sales came in at $669 million as the company broke even on an operating basis.

This made that annual revenues advanced by 26% to $2.65 billion as operating losses improved from a $222 million loss to a $41 million loss. Holding $98 million in cash, NOW has incurred a net debt load of $64 million, but this is no great worry, as adjusted EBITDA hit $13 million in the final quarter and business is clearly improving.

After reviewing the headline results, I have some worries. This includes the observation that a pre-tax gain of $10 million on the sale of the property was included in the bottom line, but has not been treated as special item.

This is rather disappointing, in my eyes, especially given the relatively resilient operating conditions in the fourth quarter. Slide 14 of the associated presentation, which discussed the 2018 guidance, was not very comforting either. Revenue growth is set to slow to low-double digit percentages, topping out at 15% for the coming year. Sequential growth in the first quarter is seen at mid- to high-single digit percentages, not being a very comfortable outlook for investors looking for a quick recovery.

With revenue growth of 12-15%, sales could grow to $2.97-3.05 billion. While this marks a 50% increase from the bottom of $2.1 billion in 2016, it still marks a serious decline from peak sales of $4.3 billion reported in 2013, despite bolt-on deals having been made ever since.

All About The Margins

The business of NOW is highly cyclical and not very important in terms of value added. Operating margins peaked at 4-5% in 2012-2014 despite very strong operating conditions. The company reported larger percentage losses during the down years, but that percentage is inflated because revenues collapsed and large non-cash impairment charges were taken as well.

Based on the current asset, base peak revenues should come in at $4-5 billion, which, combined with operating margins of 5%, yields operating earnings power of $200-250 million. In a 10-year cycle, I assume 4 of these good years.

I furthermore believe that 4 mediocre years result in margins of 2-3% on sales of $3-4 billion, for operating earnings power of $75-$100 million. Two very bad years in which losses could come in at $100-200 million (consistent with recent downturn) complement the 10-year cycle. That results in average operating profits of $100 million during the cycle, below my previous guesstimate at $150 million, in part because the 2018 outlook (which should be a mediocre year) does not look very impressive as well.

The $100 million operating earnings potential yields after-tax earnings potential of $75 million with a 25% tax rate and lack of serious interest charges, for earnings power of $0.70 per share instead of my previous estimate of a dollar.

As I have sold half my position around $12.50 per share in January, I am not loading up again on the shares at $10. Given my reduced earnings power estimate as an average for the cycle, and not that compelling outlook for 2018, shares would need to drop to $8 before I initiate a full position again. The 12 times that the word "bonus" was mentioned on the call did not provide comfort either, as it is not the case that NOW has reported stellar quarterly results. The company it still has a lot to catch up on from shareholders' point of view.