3 Overvalued Stocks You Will Regret Not Buying Today

The best time to buy the stocks was yesterday, and the second-best time is today, right now, but if one waits too long it may be too late.

Many investors will wait forever and do not take risks which result in them losing a great amount of money.

How about paying a high price for a nice watch? How about paying an extra to get a prime piece of land with the best view in a new housing development? How about paying a premium price for a stock that will reward you with growth for the next decades?

Many investors have the bad habit of waiting to pick up shares at a rebate. This may work once in a while, and these investors will often remind you of how they caught that big fish one day, but they will never tell you about how many times they missed a great opportunity to invest in an amazing company.

For example, I wrote an article about 3M (MMM) back on November 2, 2016, here. If you look at the comments, many investors and adept at F.A.S.T. Graphs were saying the entry point for MMM was $155 (the stock was trading around $165 back then). Well, those investors are still sitting on their hands while I show a nice paper profit of 40% after the latest market speedbumps. Even more so, I’ve been cashing dividend while watching its price rise.

Source: Y charts

MMM is trading around $230 at the moment and was close to $260 not so long ago. It would need to lose another 30% to get back to November 2016 levels. Do you think it will happen?

For this reason, I would rather put my money in incredibly strong companies that have the ability to raise their dividend year after year no matter what is the price I pay. It goes without saying, I am not trying to pay the maximum price for a stock, but valuation is not just my first buying criterion. We all hope to have picked up MMM at $155, but this is not happening anytime soon. This is also what is going to happen with these 3 other stocks. They are currently “overvalued” according to many investors. Yet, I’m telling you should definitely take a deeper look and consider entering now before it gets even more expansive.

Apple (AAPL)

I had the “chance” of picking Apple at a great time right before the stock split 7 for 1 back in 2014. At that time, we were reading lots of bad headlines such as:

“Apple’s iPhone is going to be eaten up by Samsung’s smartphone”

“The company is a one trick pony”

“We have reached Apple’s full potential; it will only go down from now on”

Interesting enough, we kept reading similar headlines each time the company launched a new smartphone. Even with generous dividend growth expectations, our dividend discount model calculations show AAPL as being overvalued:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.52 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 8.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $389.63 $193.54 $128.23 10% Premium $357.16 $177.41 $117.54 Intrinsic Value $324.69 $161.28 $106.86 10% Discount $292.22 $145.15 $96.17 20% Discount $259.75 $129.02 $85.48

As much as I would never bet against Sidney Crosby during a Stanley Cup Final, I would never bet against Apple for the following reasons:

1st, Apple is offering high-quality products. According to BMO Capital Markets Analyst Tim Long, there are over 700 million iPhones being used right now. Newzoo confirms those estimations showing 63% of all iPhones made are still in use. Is there any other company that can bring those numbers to the table? High-quality products attract loyal clients who don’t want to wonder when their phone is going to break. They also come at a premium price and juicy cash flow generation abilities!

2nd, Apple is building other businesses. I hate when I read that AAPL is a one trick pony. It is true the company counts on iPhones to drive its business. However, it was once its Mac computers, then its iPods and today it’s the iPhone. Tomorrow, it will be something else. Apple is building many service businesses such as Apple Pay, Apple TV, Apple Music, etc. During its most recent quarter, this segment posted a +18% year-over-year growth. This segment is now generating over $8 billion in sales per quarter.

3rd, Apple manages a nearly perfect product ecosystem. I think Apple invented the term “Internet of Things.” Jokes aside, AAPL is currently building an impressive product ecosystem with the iPhone as the center of everything. As all Apple’s devices talk to each other, consumers are looking to buy more products to connect them to each other.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

When I bought my shares of LMT back in January 2014, the stock was trading near an all-time high. I’ve picked up shares around $150 - its 52-week high price. But since then, the stock never went lower and its price has more than doubled. Then again, I’ve enjoyed a solid dividend payment doubled with a 50% increase during this period. Unfortunately, LMT valuation has remained “overvalued” ever since I bought those shares.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $8.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $559.67 $371.90 $278.08 10% Premium $513.03 $340.91 $254.91 Intrinsic Value $466.39 $309.92 $231.73 10% Discount $419.75 $278.93 $208.56 20% Discount $373.11 $247.94 $185.39

As much as LMT seems to be trading at ridiculous price year after year, I would never hesitate to invest in this company today for the following reasons.

1st, Lockheed Martin is a leader in an immortal industry. The need for defense gear will (unfortunately) remain a necessity forever. LMT leads many markets where it is almost impossible to enter for new competitors. How many companies can build F35s and combat helicopters? Right, only a handful of them. LMT will continue to drive growth through its defence products and services for decades to come.

2nd, Congress recently opened the international door for Lockheed Martin. The company has now the options to discuss with other countries to offer its high-quality products. LMT growth was limited by the U.S. Govt budget for years as it counts for 80% of its revenues. Now that management can discuss more freely with other countries, LMT could be expanding offshore and reduce its ties to the U.S. budgets.

3rd, Lockheed Martin puts its shareholders first. Management rewards its shareholders through massive share repurchase programs and currently shows 15 consecutive years with a dividend increase. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

BlackRock (BLK)

Last but not the least, BlackRock has been on my watch list forever. I’ve done the same mistakes that many did; I waited for a good entry point. While I hold shares of BLK in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios, I don’t hold it personally. After BLK increased its payout by another 15% this year, I ran my DDM calculations and still found BLK overvalued:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $11.52 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $955.72 $631.30 $469.37 10% Premium $876.07 $578.69 $430.25 Intrinsic Value $796.43 $526.08 $391.14 10% Discount $716.79 $473.47 $352.03 20% Discount $637.15 $420.86 $312.91

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

However, I would not be surprised to see BLK rising higher than $600 this year for the following reasons:

1st BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager. Because of its size and good reputation, BLK attracts large institutional clients. Those profitable clients represent 64% of BLK assets under management. Institutional clients are not likely to switch asset managers very often. It is a source of stable income for BLK. Since BLK offers a wide variety of products from fixed income to equity, clients tend to switch asset class within the same asset manager.

2nd BlackRock is also the world's largest ETFs manufacturer. Through its iShares, BLK is surfing the strongest tailwind in the investing industry; ETF investing. Each year, money leaves mutual funds to get invested in ETFs. This is not a surprise that BLK posted a record year of $367 billion net inflows and $103 billion this quarter.

3rd, Legislation is on BlackRock’s side. There is an increase in regulation across the world for more transparent advisor-client relationships. In other words, advisors must disclose fees and prove they pick investing products in the clients’ best interest. BLK has developed an investing platform, Aladdin, helping advisors to pick those high performing and low-cost solutions… through their own product warehouse, of course!

Final Thought

I believe those three companies are keepers for decades. Therefore, it doesn’t really matter at which price you get them. Yes, we would all hope we picked those shares back in March 2009 when stocks were at their lowest valuation. But we are not in 2009 anymore and I highly doubt those companies will ever trade at their 2009 level. Therefore, now is always the second-best time to pick up great companies like those.

What about you, Do you have any companies that you regret not buying because they were overvalued?

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.