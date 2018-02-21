Can BlackLine Continue The Run?

|
About: BlackLine, Inc. (BL)
by: Sramana Mitra
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

How will BlackLine make use of its hyperactive ecosystem?

Does BlackLine have a comprehensive corporate innovation agenda? Methodology? Framework?

I love the company and believe in its potential. I love its culture of frugality. And I love Therese as CEO.

But what's next for the company?

Since its public listing in 2016, BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) has shown impressive performance and proven to be a sustainable Billion-Dollar Unicorn. In its most recent results, it achieved non-GAAP profitability and its market cap