Using History To Project & Expect - Today's Editors' Picks

That's why I just follow Warren Buffett's sage advice: buy low then hold.

Bought 130 stocks and ETFs in Feb/March 2009 as core. Buffett was my primary guiding light when he started buying stocks left and right in late 2008 as if the world was going to an end.

That's not all. It seems like when it rains it pours.

1.) Japan suffered the Fukushima Disaster worst in history next only to the two (2) Atom Bombs of WWII. Decided to diversify into Nikkei225 in July/Aug 2010 w/ -80% discounts.

2.) Europe imploded for years caused by the PIIGS Crisis of 2010, the 2011 EU Debt Crisis and the 2012 Severe Recessions, Great Recessions, and Great Depressions never seen since the 1930s great depressions. Bought some European ETFs in July/Aug 2012 as they collapsed well below March 2009 lows w/ massive discounts much bigger than the -57% of SnP500 during GFC.

3.) The deluge continued with several 'Crash Landings' of China from 2011 to 2013. With the Taper Tantrum and Global Carry Trade Unwinding, China collapsed more than 25% in just few weeks. Hence no choice but to buy some ETFs in June 2013 with -69% discounts.

4.) Collapse of the carry trade resulted in economic imbalances in the emerging markets. With the collapse of commodity prices in 2015 to 2016, the developing countries suffered grave economic downfall resulting in the massive Global Bear Markets Meltdown Galore of 2015/16. From Asia to Europe to Japan to China to the MENA and Africa. Everywhere, stock markets collapsed to major and catastrophic bear markets not seen since the 2008/09 GFC. Only Dow Jones and SnP500 were spared a bear market. I bought GUSH UWTI LABU RUSL and BRZU including FM and FRN at far deeper rock bottom prices rivaling the -90% discounts of 1932 great depression.

With such massive global deluge of crises each and every year from the 2008/09 GFC to 2015/16 Global Bear Markets Meltdown Galore never seen since the 1930s great depressions; the USA implemented a series of QEs rivaling the Marshal Plan of post World War II.

Japan had to resort to Super QEs and Super Fiscal Stimulus otherwise their two lost decades can become 3 or more. And Europe had to abandon their Austerity Programs proven to have exacerbated the 2010 PIIGS crisis and 2011 EU debt crisis into great depressions of 2012 and the deflation recessions of 2015/16. With QEs finally implemented in Europe, somehow they are reaping some economic windfall after several years of endless recessions.

How long before global economies recover and achieve another growth phase similar or comparable to that of the 1950s/60s BOOM and that of 1980s/90s massive BOOM nobody knows for sure. What I know is that there were economic and stock market cycles --> as well as there were boom/bust life cycles that I've gone through the decades. In time, this too shall pass and another bright tomorrow will supersede the dark days of yesterday.

Time heals all wounds.