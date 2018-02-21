In March 2011, the price of cotton hit its all-time high at $2.27 per pound. The rally took the fluffy fiber to dizzying heights and much higher than any market analysts believed possible. Before 2010, the price of ICE cotton futures had never traded above the $1.1720 per pound level. The rally to the record highs started with lows of 36.7 cents in late 2008. Cotton rose by more than six time those 2008 lows.

The rally to the peak price in 2011 was over quickly, and by the end of that year, cotton had declined to well under $1 per pound. Cotton reached its most recent low in 2016 at 55.66 cents. The high price of cotton resulted in increased production and inventories grew to a level where there was enough of the fiber to produce at least two pairs of jeans for every man, woman, and child on earth. In 2016, cotton recovered to a high of 77.80 cents per pound. In 2017, it made a higher high at 87.18 cents. So far in 2018, the price has traded in a range from 75.11 to 84.65. This year, cotton has made a lower high and is currently close to the lows of this year.

A lower high in early 2018

In early January, cotton made it up to a high of 84.65 cents per pound which was a lower high than we saw in May 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton turned south after the January high and declined for four straight weeks reaching a low of 75.11 cents in mid-February. Cotton fell after the release of the January World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which disappointed market participants.

WASDE reports have influenced prices

In November and December 2017, the WASDE report indicated that cotton inventories were declining, and demand was expanding. Bullish enthusiasm took the price from lows of 66.84 cents per pound in mid-October to the early January highs which came right before the release of the January report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, the January report pointed to an increase of global stocks of the fiber, and the February report confirmed the higher level of supplies. While the supply and demand fundamentals for cotton were not overly bearish, they came in below market expectations which led to selling in the cotton futures market.

Cotton is a highly volatile commodity. After hitting lows of 55.66 cents in 2016, the price has been working its way higher, but there have been periods where corrections have been fast, furious, and painful for anyone holding long positions in the cotton futures market or ETN products that replicate the price action in on the Intercontinental Exchange.

A long history of price volatility

The rally to highs of $2.27 per pound in 2011 and subsequent decline to under $1 just four months later is an example of the wide price variance that can occur in the cotton futures market. While we have not seen any moved of that magnitude since 2011, cotton has seen its fair share of downdrafts.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the price rose from 55.66 to a high of 77.80, a move of 40% over a five-month period in 2016. The price then dropped to lows of 65.22 cents in less than one month, a correction of over 16%. The next rally took cotton to a high of 87.18 cents, a rise of 34% which took over eight months. The decline that followed found a bottom of 66.49 cents in under two months. Cotton worked its way back to the January 2018 high at 84.65 cents which took six months and the recent fall to just over 75 cents per pound took a little over four weeks. Cotton has been taking the stairs up and the elevator to the downside during its price recovery from the 2016 lows. The level of open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cotton futures market rose to a high of over 320,000 contracts on January 22 when was close to highs at just under 84 cents, but as the price moved to the 75 cents level, the metric dropped. Falling open interest and price is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market, and it appears that the fiber found its latest bottom at 75.11 on the nearby futures contract last week.

Supplies and demand could take the price of 90 cents in 2018

Cotton futures are rolling from March to May futures, and the price of the fiber got to a high of 78.31 in the March contract and 79.74 cents on the May contract on Tuesday, February 20. Open interest has dropped to 254,696 contracts as of February 16, a decline of 66,048 or 20.5% over the past month. It is likely that the most recent price correction to the downside cleaned out some of the bullish froth in the market and it could now be ready to move to the upside once again.

The USDA will release its March WASDE report on March 8, and the cotton market will be watching the supply and demand data which could prove supportive for the price if inventories decline or demand increases. Meanwhile, we are coming into the spring planting season which is always an uncertain time for the prices of agricultural commodities. It is possible that a La Nina pattern will impact weather conditions in the U.S. over coming months and this type of system can cause dry conditions across the southern tier of the country. Cotton grows in warm climates, and it is possible that La Nina could trim the 2018 crop if drought conditions develop over coming months. Moreover, the long-term price pattern in the cotton market could be pointing to a higher high in the months ahead.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that price momentum in the cotton market turned higher in December 2017.

Source: CQG

The longer-term quarterly chart points to a bullish trend that has been intact since April 2016. After reaching its low at 55.66 on March 2016, the price of the fiber rose above 70 cents later that year. In 2017, we saw a rally that took the price north of 80 cents. I would not be surprised to see a higher high and a test of above the 90 cents per pound level in 2018. The March WASDE report will likely dictate the short-term path of least resistance for the cotton futures market in the weeks ahead.

The economy and weather will dictate the path of the fiber’s price

The weather over coming months will be the primary determinate of cotton prices throughout this year. The potential for dry conditions as a result of La Nina could cause lots of volatility in the price of cotton this growing season. At the same time, the Federal Reserve upgraded economic growth in the U.S. in late 2017 from “moderate” to “solid.” Chinese demand for commodities has been growing over past months, and the European economy is growing at a moderate pace. Business activity is expanding, and that is good news for the demand for manufactured products that require cotton.

The latest dip in cotton to just over the 75 cents per pound level could turn out to be just another higher low in the fiber on its way to a higher high. Critical technical resistance stands at the 2017 high at 87.18 cents per pound. BAL has been the cotton ETN product which does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the cotton futures market.

Source: Barchart

After the rally on Tuesday, February 20, BAL rose from its recent low at $50.18 per share to over the $52 level. Barclays will delist BALI in mid-April and replace the ETN with BALB. So far, the new product has limited liquidity with under $4 million in net assets and small daily volume. I am hopeful that liquidity will build in BALB over coming days and weeks and before the next WASDE report. The Intercontinental Exchange offers futures contracts and options that are a direct route for participation in the fluffy fiber that appears to be on its way to the 90 cents level sometime in 2018.