HeidelbergCement's (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HeidelbergCement AG ADR (OTCPK:HDELY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Bernd Scheifele – Chief Executive Officer

Lorenz Näger – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Phil Roseberg – Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC

Arnaud Lehmann – Bank of America

Paul Roger – Exane BNP Paribas

Mike Betts – Data Based Analysis

Robert Gardiner – Davy

John Fraser-Andrews – HSBC

Gregor Kuglitsch – UBS

Operator

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Hello and good afternoon to everybody. Thanks a lot for your great interest in our trading statement for the year 2017. I am sitting together with the CFO, Dr. Lorenz Näger, who has the easy job today because we discuss only results until operating income, so it’s my job and he will relax and he will give you the details on the lines below when we publish our final results in second half of March.

Okay, I start with Chart 3, overview. I think Heidelberg has delivered a solid set of figures in 2017 with EBITDA growth of about 6%, which is in line with our guidance, which we gave at the beginning of the year. We had a slow start. If you recall, Q1 and Q2 have a serious start whether we would reach our target. We had a good Q3 and we had also a strong finish in Q4 2017.

I think if you lean back a little bit and say hey what was – what we have highlighted in 2017, I think it is fair to say that the industry faced two major headwinds. One was the weather in U.S., which was not favorable. We have two events. We have the west coast, the weather seasoned in the first six months overall which slowed down our volumes in the first six months significantly. And secondly, in the south, especially in the Texas, Florida, Houston area, we had two hurricanes which have impacted our business significantly. This has overall resulted in a growth in the U.S. market, which was clearly below expectations. You have seen that also from publications from our peers a week ago.

And the second point is that energy. Energy went up in 2017 especially in the second half in a very significant way, just to give you an idea, if you look through the various sources of energy for Heidelberg, we have an increase in 2017 compared to 2016 between 40% for coal for example in Europe and if you look for diesel fuel in U.S., that gas price went up by about 15%. So we had a significant headwind on energy and that’s what you have seen, what you see in our figures as well as in our peers.

We have reached a margin improvement notwithstanding of significant cost inflation and market pressure in Indonesia, UK, and Africa and you see that the quality of our result comes through a very significant extent from our Italcementi synergies where we have over delivered and are one year ahead. Net debt will be, in our opinion, chucks below €8.7 billion; obviously the strong U.S. was not helpful at years end. Now, you see the cement margin is up. Aggregate margin is also up, you see there was a run off in the U.S.

If you look to Chart 4 and here we have provided to lead you a little bit through for the full year what was the price impact, volume impact and cost and synergies. On the price impact, it is clear that this is the net price impact that includes also the negative price trend we have seen in Indonesia, Ghana and Thailand. And if I take all these three countries together, the negative price impact out of these three countries is at least round €150 million. We come to Indonesia later, but also in Ghana and in Thailand we have a clear negative price impact.

You see that cost inflation 348 and out of the cost inflation about 100 million is increase in energy price, which comes mainly from coal and pet coke and then you see the synergies on EBITDA our level is 295.

Chart 5, shows you the development in the Q4, to your question we can discuss but I look more now for the full year. Chart 6, gives you the synergies. You see on EBITDA level, we have realized 295, 63 come out of treasury and tax. And we have raised our target to about 550 that means we will have another 40 million to 50 million to come in 2018.

Main focus areas for us is on the one side Egypt, where we still have some rationalization going on and also still some parts of Europe, where we will reduce the workforce and we are confident that we are going to deliver the 550 million.

If you look to the volumes on Chart 7, you see North America 2% is I think very much in line with the market. If you look to Western and Southern Europe, you see 1% that is obviously a mixed picture. UK for us was down about 3, Germany was up 7, Italy plus 1.5, Spain was also up, France more or less flattish.

Asia Pacific 1%, we had negative growth in Thailand, we are down about 8% due to the mourning period the market was weak, I think we lost a little bit share, market was down maybe minus 5%, minus 6%. Bangladesh for us was down 5%, Indonesia was up 5.5% and India we were more or less flattish.

North East Europe is plus 2%, the biggest overall this region did very well, you see that also in the RCO development. On volume we are down in Russia by about 9%, this was a considerate, conscious decision for us to go for profit and not for volume. We closed all our wet kiln in Russia and are running only the very cost efficient dry kiln’s and that is why we lost about 400,000 tons volume in our plant close to the Ural and Sterlitamak.

Norway up 7%, Poland up 7%, Romania up 7%, overall we see a clear recovery in the Eastern Europe driven by residential, residential goes up and also we see now the EU infrastructure money coming from the budget from EU into these markets.

Africa and Eastern Mediterranean zero, you would say it is disappointing, the main driver is Egypt. We told you during the year, that in Egypt our volumes were down by about 1.1 million tons, 13%. The market was down 5%, 6% and we stopped for profit reasons, our production in the Helwan plant until middle of May, because in Helwan we were waiting that’s a plant in the CD districts of Cairo.

In middle of May we started with a new cold mill and due to the high gas price it was not profit by us interesting to run the plant with cash and that’s why we did not produce in Helwan in the first six months and that is where we lost volume.

The other African markets were pretty strong Ghana was up 11%, Togo 13%, Tanzania 7% and also Turkey had a strong second finish with a clear growth of 2%, 3% after a slow start. I think that is a little bit on the volume side and then you see that in the Q4, overall we had a good run in Q4.

If we go now to the results area, we start with North America, if you look to RCO for the full 12 months, you see were are up by about €193 million, and if you want to split that up a little bit and we have about 80 million coming from that disposal gain of the Kenyan, so we have about 113 left and out of the 113 about 50% is Italcementi synergies due to the export integration and then we still have operational improvement of about 65, which is close to double digit like-for-like without synergies.

RCO development and if I look around, I think this is pretty much best of class for North America. This underlines the competitiveness of our business, our very strong regional footprint and we were in a position to deliver again a good result in U.S. even with the headwinds from weather especially in the region west and in the south in Texas.

If you look to western and southern Europe, this is a very mixed picture. You see that operating income is up like-for-like by about 3.6% or €12 million. We had a significant hit on our results in the UK of about €50 million on RCO level, due to market weakness in London and especially significant cost inflation, especially in the asphalt business due to weak currency and high bitumen costs here. Whereas the other markets were okay, Germany was up by about €10 million, Benelux also up by about €7 million, €8 million, Italy was up in total around €25 million, France was up by about €12 million. So meaning all the other countries were doing very well, but it was to a very large extent eaten by weak result in the UK, which we realized mainly in the six months we improved in Q3 and improved again trend-wise in Q4, that’s what you see also in the Q4 result.

If you look to Northern and Eastern Europe at the chart below, we are on RCO level in total we are up about €72 million. We had a very strong run in that area more or less all countries are result wise up. And if you look into the big buckets, €35 million out of the €30 million of the €72 million is north from Europe. So Norway, Sweden, our aggregates business in [indiscernible]. And then Poland more significantly up by about €12 million, Russia up €9 million, Czech Republic €9 million, these are the big countries, also Kazakhstan was up €5 million, €6 million. So we had a very strong run in Northern and Eastern Europe. And we expect also a solid year in 2018.

The other spot was as expected Asia and deal two countries Indonesia and Thailand we had headwinds. Australia had a good yield, overall a good market construction sector remains on a high level especially in the Greater Sydney area we have seen market weakness in Brisbane, but a stronger – relatively strong market in Melbourne and even the region west where we had some growth checks in the mining sector north of growth. So overall we had a good run in Australia, our pricing was good and profits were up in a significant way.

Indonesia, obviously the result is down by about €100 million a little bit more than €100 million and that is mainly to impact pricing. If you look to the numbers, then the pricing in Indonesia for bag and bulk is down versus last year by about 10%. So we’ve got now about for bulk price of about $43 per tonne and a bag price of about $47. So we lost about $4.50 per tonne on price and that multiplies by 17 million tonnes, gives you the idea of the pricing impacts. So we had about 70 million, 75 million, 80 million negative pricing impact.

And the other big impact was from the coal price. And the coal price in Asia was up by close to US$20 and [indiscernible] went up to from about middle fifties to US$78, US$79. And we consume in Indonesia about 2.8 million tonnes of coal. And these two factors, negative – energy price inflation and price development in cement explains the negative result development in Indonesia.

India overall was okay. Volumes were weaker than expected. Result was slightly up, pricing pressure in the South in the last quarter overall I would say okay yield. Thailand result was down, weak volumes, price recovery starting from Q2.

And also like in Indonesia, pet coke price significantly up, so variable costs nearly up, which had a negative impact on the result. China had a very strong yield. We had very good volumes in our two positions in the south and in the center. Pricing also in China is significantly up. So the Chinese results overall were up quite significantly. If you look to Asia-Pacific, the result operating income is down €160 million. This is Indonesia and Thailand, that’s what you see there.

Now if we look the Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin then what you see here, the result is like-for-like down only a 3%. We had clear negative developments in Ghana result wise but market was strong results, prices have stabilized in the second half. But results was still down by about €20 million. Morocco was up, Burkina Faso was clearly up, better volumes, better pricing. Egypt was up and the other one Turkey was – the result was down, due to significant cost inflation, due to weak currency. Turkey is energy importer, energy is paid in dollars, the Turkish lira came down and our price increase could only partially compensate the significant important cost inflation in Turkey.

Group services hit another good year, result is on €27 million, 7.6% up and I think the important point this year that we see clinker prices going up. At the moment in the Mediterranean and in the Europe, in the Mediterranean we see clinker prices going up by between $4 and $5 per ton. So at the momentary on board, prices are around US$35 per ton versus the year ago which was about $30, $31.

Okay, then if you look on the outlook to 2018, now its still early, in North America, I would expect that we will see a strong year on the whole West Coast. DC will be very strong. I was there two weeks ago. We expect we’ll have very good business in Seattle, but also in Portland infrastructure residential, but also commercial. California we expect a very strong run, we see also infrastructure clearly improving due to their infrastructure – state infrastructure program, which provides additional $5 billion financing per year for the next five years to come.

We expect also strong run in Texas, will anyway bullish on Dallas. Northern Texas will see another strong year, infrastructure is strong commercially, strong residential. We see Houston clearly improving, we expect for Houston a better yield. And the key question is for us to reach in center or to reach in north, that’s the whole Eastern Coast of New York, Boston, Baltimore that area whether we will. And then also Chicago, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio whether here growth will really pick up that area was weak.

Last year, we had practically zero growth, there was no infrastructure, practically available, we expect, we are more confident for next year. At the moment it’s difficult to say, because we have the first time since two years a very harsh winter in the U.S. So volumes in January have been really down and we have to see how this develops when spring sets in.

Europe recovery ongoing, we expect good volumes in France 4%, Germany 5%, Poland, I was there last week. I think 4% is a rather lower number. Spain up 10%, so Eastern Europe should be back, Russia, we see also recovering. Egypt we expect and then Africa overall, we would expect good gross development, in Africa, Egypt should also become positive.

And then in Asia, India we would expect a stronger year now, election year is coming Indonesia, we expect 6%, last year, the growth was about 7.6%. We have elections now recently in Indonesia, January, in Indonesia almost very strong with plus 15%. And in China we would expect about a flattish market.

So the core message is we expect cement growth to accelerate into 2018 supported by strong macroeconomic indicator that applies to U.S., to Europe and also to the emerging markets, especially in Asia. And I think the chart 18 shows you a little bit EBITDA development and we talked about the big buckets which were Indonesia, UK, Ghana and Thailand which were the four travel spots and then we would see the other areas which were quite nicely upped.

I think that’s it from my side now, and obviously we’re happy now to answer you any questions which you might have, okay.

Phil Roseberg

Yes. Good afternoon, Dr. Scheifele, Dr. Näger. Just a couple of questions. Thanks for disclosing the quarry sale figure of €80 million. But can you tell us so that we can compare with pervious years what are the total amount of quarry sales that you did in 2017, just to see how it fits in with sort of the run rate that you normally do?

My second question is basically about Italy. We see – you’ve closed the Cementir deal. I guess the consolidation is ongoing. Is there anything that you can tell us already in terms of restructuring the network that you have existing and acquired? And also an update on the price increases that you expect in Italy for this year? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Roseberg, hello. Maybe I’ll just start with Italy that’s supposedly high on the agenda, yes. So we have closed the transaction. We are now in about to integrate the business. And we’re going to close the Rome headquarter of Cementir in March. We expect synergies on the cost side of about €25 million, which we expect about to hit maybe €8 million – €8 million to €9 million in 2018. And if you recall the price for Cementir, I think we disclosed that was about – no, no, the price we disclosed for Cementir…

Lorenz Näger

€300 million

Bernd Scheifele

€310 million. So you see, also again the synergies and if you look to the purchase side that – which we think the price for us okay, yes. And on pricing, let’s say, let’s put that away the market in Cementir in Italy was okay, yes. And we expect we are out in the market with the price increase of €10 million per ton starting 1st of March, yes. So its middle of February, I can’t tell you anything about that. But that’s obviously the core – the key – the key issue in Italia.

And on the quarry sale, I would have to check that number again. I just give you an idea, we have typically run rate on quarry sales of about, let’s say, €60 million to €100 million, €120 million on a yearly basis, yes. We have disclosed Carroll Canyon because this is for one year, big shot if you take it as an average over two or three years, it is a normal run rate for example just to be clear. We had another relatively big real estate transaction in Seattle so called Redmond Property Downtown, which we were supported to close in December, which did not happen, which would have brought us another $20 million or $25 million. This is now supposed to close in Cuban in 2018.

So you see that’s a little bit the average part. Mr. Kacar can come back to you on the detail numbers. I don’t have the full overview. Yes, but that’s a normal run rate. You know that these are the – this is for us the current income, because this is the end of the lifecycle of the aggregate queries, which we bought from the Hanson acquisition and we have other quite significant queries especially on the West Coast, which are to come.

There is a big one in Portland, very significant one and there is a novel pick one also in Seattle post together would be even no – really also the number which we mentioned for Carroll Canyon. So that’s why we see this as power of the aggregates – on the aggregates income and on Carroll Canyon just to keep a background. We sold the property not fully sold, but we had already had the first preliminary planning probably the group as and then we went through the market and we said we take our money and run and we do not go for another three, four year approval period. And then maybe the Downtown, Michigan, and San Diego, we have to wait another seven years or eight years that why we said we realize the money now and focus on the power business, okay.

Phil Roseberg

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. My first question is regarding your EBITDA bridge and the contribution from Italcementi synergies $295 million, its quite significant in 2017. You will still have some effect into 2018, but its looks like its kind of coming to an end. And that was a big factor last year to compensate for the cost inflation. So looking ahead into 2018, you highlighted there will be more cost inflation, but we will lower level of synergies would you expect to us to do more cost cutting or you disclosing 2018 cost cutting target obviously on top of efforts on the pricing side. That’s my first question.

My second question is regarding Asia-Pacific, there have been a lot of movements in especially in Indonesia. Could you give us a feel for the contribution of the main markets to your operating EBITDA or operating income? I’m assuming Australia is a significant part of it now and on the other hand Indonesia is relatively small, so just to have a feel for the regions going forward.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. I thought on the market average 2018, okay, I think you are right on the Italcementi synergies, its now $40 million to $50, which we want to realize, okay. You have to see the also did a head cost analysis in the group headquarter in Heidelberg, where we will see synergies also coming into 2018. And secondly I would not expect that energy goes another 35% to 40% in 2018.

But it’s clear, if you look it must be clear, if you look to the spot rates at the moment, coal especially in Asia-Pac $100, Teutonia it went up compared to November another $20, we’re still up, what’s the reason, the reason is that the Chinese until the new Chinese new yield in China has thought all kind of coal and pet coke. And that has been driving the prices especially in Asia. The key question is now, what happens after Chinese new yield. Will the Chinese start to reopen also their small or medium size coal mines and starting local production with the consequence that then the international coal price of Newcastle, Australia will drop again. All level they will continue to rely fully on impulse. That’s a very important question what we will see, okay.

And the second one was on Asia, have to buy half, I would tell you Indonesia LCO last yield €125 million Mr. Kacar you said the right number, by enlarge I would say that fix – that is what, I have to be careful that’s EBITDA. So EBITDA is about €200 million. And then the other big contribute obviously Australia, which close to €250 million and then India around €100 million, I think that’s the big numbers and then also China looks to about €30 million.

So the – let’s say the important of Indonesia had slow down and that relates also to your first question, because you’re saying inflation [ph] over there can you go again 6%, 7%, 8% or 9% or 10% next yield. If the synergies are lower then I tell you, I do not hope that I will lose another €100 million in Indonesia, because the bottom is the bottom and our competitors are already below the water and normally all submarines come ups longer meaning the price has to go up again, that’s the point. So that’s vacancy in Asia market, field turnaround in Thailand, we will expect the better result in Thailand. We think also each shifted to better. We have a turnaround phase also in Congo, in Africa. So I think we have some – also some upside.

Arnaud Lehmann

Makes sense. Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, thank you.

Paul Roger

Hi, good afternoon everybody. So just two questions. The first one is on the North American margin, I think Dr. Scheifele you mentioned the profit in North America if you skip out synergies on the one-off gain. It was a prolonged €65 million stocks around 150 basis points underlying margin expansion. And the question is basically whether you could expect to repeat that again in 2018. What’s the relative margin expansion may moderate potentially to things like impulse, maybe coming this year. And the second one is just really a follow-up on again on Indonesia, can you just clarify bit more about your underlying assumptions regarding your target flat EBITDA, particularly in terms of the price cost dynamic on whether you expect any consolidation in that market this year. Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes Mr. Scheifele. So on North America, you’re right, we had a nice margin expansion in cement that was driven mainly by a short bringing a stroke up to standard [indiscernible] and you know that we had a lot of discussion with you in the investor base, while we have the synergies in Italcementi and whatever, but you see them very clearly in – very clearly you see them in North America while our result really stands out, yes. I think our guys have done a good job and that come through very large extent also from the synergies and in aggregates I think we have done a good job.

You’re right, the question is what’s the target for North America, in next year, I had a long discussion with Jon Morrish over the weekend, because we have just about finalizing the management target for next yield and it is clear the market is bullish, I watch to the consensus for our competitors, their consensus is minimum double digit between 10% and 14%. The point is, I am clear with my bonus scheme, not what guidance I put out but I deliver. And you always have to look at what the guidance is and what is the final result. So our target is clearly to do double digit in U.S., that’s going to be a challenge. But if the market is our friend that’s feasiblizing it is clear for the industry, the significant upside as into 2017 into 2018 is again the North American markets.

And we believe that for example, our footprint will be our friend because we think the West Coast, BC, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and then especially whole California will outperform the market, you see that in our guidance that we say west coast 6% growth. We are the big gorilla on that area. Texas, Dallas, Northern Texas going to be strong, Houston should come back, so we are pretty bullish, question mark region of [indiscernible] and whatever that’s what I highlighted. But I think the footprint is okay.

And we think in aggregate our volumes, we would also expect volumes between 3% to 5% pricing in aggregates up again 4% to 5% and also in cement prices, we would expect again around $5.50, $6 depending on which area. So for U.S. target is clear double digit and let’s see together next year again whether we hit the target or not.

And Indonesia, now the point is in Indonesia the aggressive target would be to keep RCOBD flat, whether that’s feasible depends very much on the volume development. January was our friend, volumes are very strong. February is a little bit slower. And then the key question is, whether we are going to see a pricing recovery in the second half maybe coupled with consolidation moves in the market.

And another point which is at the moment a little bit headache is the bloody coal price, we talked about Newcastle that’s the Australian coal, the spot price at the moment is again up more than 100, the key question whether that remains. And what we are doing and we have done to a larger extend already last year otherwise the figures would have been even rose, we are switching to local coal with a lower quality, with high fruitful and whatever in order to offset the significant increase in the international coal. And there the price different just gives us an idea about $40 to $50 per ton. So that’s a little bit – the issue on Indonesia.

Paul Roger

And just to clarify the upside, so when you say double digit in the U.S. are you talking about like to like EBITDA…

Bernd Scheifele

Like to like always, like to like dollars.

Paul Roger

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thank you.

Mike Betts

Yes. Thank you very much. Could I follow up on the increase in the spot pricing you are talking about in Mediterranean? And I guess two-fold question. Firstly, the 25 million tons that you trade, how much of that is your own cement and therefore you will get the benefit of that. And then secondly, it will first improve prices up to number of countries and I can think like the U.S. but maybe you could outline more broadly, which of your market do you think that I could potentially have a beneficial impact on pricing? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Mr. Betts, you mean on the clinker, you were talking – the line was – on the clinker.

Mike Betts

On the clinker, the $4 to $5 on the clinker export.

Bernd Scheifele

On the clinker, the situation is so – that we see a clear increase at the moment in – of about $5 per ton, which is very match requested especially by the Turkish export – they want to make more money and we have to see whether stands from – for the full year. And on trading, I have to tell you, I know lot of numbers, but we do we trade about 25 million tons, out of which maybe – is cement and clinker. The rest is fuel and coal and out of the clinker and cement of 12 million to 13 million tons about 60% is our own or two-thirds, it is the main markets, 4.1 million, 4.2 million tons in Africa, Africa west coast, another big business is for us Bangladesh at least about 1 million, 1.5 million tons and U.S. that’s my gut feeling at the moment maybe next year 1.2 million tons.

Just to give you the big numbers, that’s about 7 million, 7.5 million and remaining 5 million is more or less probably trading. And our strategy in trading, Mr. Betts, it’s obviously, very much focused that the plants for Italcementi in the Mediterranean that gone off our full production in the supply West Africa, but also Georgia or U.S. from these plants from our plants in Athens, or from our plants in Bulgaria and in Malacca in order to get the capacity initiation of the Italcementi plants up. And that’s what happening at the moment. Okay.

Mike Betts

Understood. Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

Robert Gardiner

Good afternoon, thanks for taking my question. Just two for me. One maybe if you could update on your outlook for the UK in 2018? So obviously, 2017s difficult is it similar to Indonesia and not just start with stable EBITDA in 2018? And two, I don’t know if Dr. Näger at this stage maybe could give us some indication of the FX headwind to 2018 of [indiscernible] and maybe the scope impact, so that deals in and deals out what the impact that might be on 2018. Thank you.

Lorenz Näger

On the UK, as our batches assumption for the UK is not a recession, that’s for sure. So meaning is the fighting target is to keep the whole RCOBD more or less flattish here. That looks challenging what we have taken measures on management level and whatever and if we look to generally what we see volumes overall in the UK, okay, London continues to be weak but the big project especially Hinkley power plant, power plant – the nuclear power plant is now coming. We have other big project start the Suez large project in London and whatever. So the infrastructure keeps in, so overall we are still okay, but that’s obviously very high on the agenda. So next week – full week in Asia – I go to UK, because UK is obviously a hotspot for us. And what happened last year should not happen this year. That’s clear message not only externally, but also internally within HeidelbergCement. Okay, and then Dr. Dominik on the Forex.

Dominik von Achten

Yes, Okay. On the Forex, we see height of [indiscernible] in the range of €80 million as it headwind full year 2018 expected compared to 2017 actual mainly driven by weak US dollar much weaker then on average we saw in 2017. If we look to the steel impact that’s difficult to say. We have cement year, which is headed to that was a very low contribution the air price in Australia resulted in this significant low single – low double digit million figure part on the upside, we sell white cement, we have [indiscernible] which goes out and we have deconsolidation of some plant from cement yield transaction, which go out so overall this should be more or less flattish, if we look to all consolidation impact.

Bernd Scheifele

Robert, we assumed in our operating plan instructed – that what comes in and out is the washout, and that’s our estimate, but that’s what we…

Lorenz Näger

Then we will see what happens during the year.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay.

Robert Gardiner

Okay. Thank you

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thanks you. Dr. Scheifele, the first question is the U.S. infrastructure volumes you’re alluding to earlier the increase to – you expect. Second, in northeast, understand California is going to big, big much budget. What’s this anticipation based on it. Is it order books, is it conversations with customers, what actually is giving you that confidence to say that in the U.S. And if the volumes do come through in America of your first 10.5 million tons capacity, how much domestic headwinds if you got to that capacity?

And then the second question is ongoing cost savings. To what extent it’s the client project for aggregate the ready-mix concrete improvement program. So what extent did they contribute in 2017 and what you expect moving forward in 2018? And are there any additional cost saving programs you’ve got to boost profitability.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. And Mr. Andrews, hello. At the U.S. infrastructure that’s really the key issue is what’s happens in the region of east to this forgotten states of Mr. of the President, which haven’t seen any infrastructure money into 2017. And so what we have not factored in any impact stuff from the administration, you infrastructure program, because we have seen the figure 1.3 trillion which is nice, but the federal government provides only 200 billion if I have understood that at rest should be financed by the States and by the private money. So we’re little bit careful on how this will happen, but we see project pipeline in let’s say in Pennsylvania in Ohio, in Illinois, we see any improving trend compared to last year. You know what I mean, because in infrastructure, it is always you got a big project and it goes up, then there were substantial for one or two years and then it comes in again. So we are more confident in that respect in 2018 then what happened in 2017, but this is obviously that’s a clear question.

Now with the domestic headwind, I think you refer to making the size fully understood whether you look to pricing of the question was that we’ll have enough domestic CapEx. Now, we still have enough capacity to fill the demand by how, I would say we still have, because we have invested in grinding units in our plant into HEP in LA, which gives us about $400,000 tons we have also invested in a new mill, in Edmonton, which gives us another $500,000, $600,000 tons. We have the Kempton facility at slag grinding and cement grinding mill in Philadelphia, which has only a capacitation 50%. So we still have about 4 million ton in term of capacity where which we can meet the demand, so that should be not a problem.

On the claim, I would have to check the numbers just to give the ready-mix, I know the numbers better, the P&L impact of ready-mix last year was about 20 million into 2017 and the target for this year is about 44 million. So what you see is the target goes up and in aggregates we have an improvement target on aggregate, see I have about €65 million, which is again last year, I don’t know €40 million, €45 million, I would have to check back. These programs continue, they are built bottom up, they go buy plan country area on group level and these program obviously continue and they are part of the management renovation scheme, not only on board level, but also on local level down to plant level.

John Fraser-Andrews

Just to be clear on those Dr. Scheifele, there’s no double counting with the Italcementi synergy…

Bernd Scheifele

No, no, no. The separate bonus scheme. I mean separate bonus scheme.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

We believe in bonus, what I mean so, no it’s separate scheme, no problem.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Money makes the role, okay, fine. Okay, thank you.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thanks.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you for taking my question. I’ve got, one on the pricing, can you give us a sense of where you see pricing improvement relative to last year, I think, you get some numbers on the U.S., but it be particularly interested for your outlook in Europe, where we’re obviously in good volumes, but I think pricing is been a little bit mix. And then the second question is, so last year you ended up doing 5% like-for-like EBITDA growth obviously at some big headwinds from a couple of markets we said and then you at the synergies I know it’s bit early for this year, but as you stand here today do you think are you comfortable with going for 5% to 10% organic EBITDA growth again whether that bit too early to tell? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

It’s too early to tell. What I mean, so I’m normally on screen vacation with my family, I have only have to stop that due to the supervisory board meeting in the call with you guys, though it’s too early to say we’re going to keep that open for the next meeting and on pricing on just looking on little bit lost in my previously on pricing and told you about the numbers for you which vary a lot and U.S. for example on the west coast, we go round of €10 also in BC and in California, we are more careful in New York due to mechanism on the east coast with maybe $2. In Europe we would expect the overall pricing Italy, I mentioned, Germany, we go for $2 to €50, Benelux, Belgium Netherlands is about €3 per ton, we want to keep prices at least flat in front. We go out for price increase of about €1.50, we see very significant price increases in eastern Europe.

So we hope to get about at least 10 to 12 – 10 to 15 slot we see a price increase Czech Republic when you low 50, we want to push in the Russia prices by another 10% which is about 300 Rubel, so the average price in Russia at the moment is 3200, we want to push it to 3500, 600 that divided by 70s about €4.50, Kazakhstan we’ll see another 10% to 12%, so we are on our way so we obviously we have very much a focus on pricing especially in Europe prices have to go up in our two higher capacity utilization and also strong market consolidation, the key question mark on pricing is obviously Indonesia, as I told you Thailand we are positive, Australia should also work, India we are positive, but Australia and also Thailand remain question mark that’s a situation there is similar to the Philippines. Okay.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Okay, thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you. I think, that’s it. Thanks a lot for your interest and we’re glad to see you and talk to you in March again. Thanks a lot. Bye-bye.

