ETF Analysis | Tech 

The Best Tech ETF To Avoid Stock Picking

|
About: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
by: Leo Nelissen
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Leo Nelissen
Medium-term horizon, dividend investing, dividend growth investing
Summary

Did you know there is a tech ETF that captures the latest tech trends?

ARKW is not only extremely well-diversified, it also outperforms the Nasdaq, and it's not even close!

I like this ETF and will wait until I get to buy a dip.

In this article, I am going to discuss a very interesting ETF. It is called the ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) and is one of the best tools to track online innovation through