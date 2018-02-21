The Best Tech ETF To Avoid Stock Picking
About: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
by: Leo Nelissen
Summary
Did you know there is a tech ETF that captures the latest tech trends?
ARKW is not only extremely well-diversified, it also outperforms the Nasdaq, and it's not even close!
I like this ETF and will wait until I get to buy a dip.
In this article, I am going to discuss a very interesting ETF. It is called the ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) and is one of the best tools to track online innovation through