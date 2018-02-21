William Lyon Homes' (WLH) CEO Matthew Zaist on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss William Lyon Homes' financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2017.

The earnings press release also includes reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used therein. In addition, we are including an accompanying slide presentation that you can refer to during the call.

this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them.

With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Bill Lyon.

William Lyon

Thank you, Larry. Welcome ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. As we look back on 2017, we are extremely proud of our accomplishments. We ended the year with an exceptional fourth quarter capping a never full-year of continued improvement in our key operating and financial metrics.

Homebuilding revenue for the full-year of 2017 was $1.8 billion, a record for the Company and a 28% increase over 2016. Deliveries were up 16% year-over-year to 3,239, the highest level in 13 years and net new home orders grew by 20% to 3,328, a 13 year high.

Our successful gross margin expansion, coupled with continued improvement in SG&A leverage, led to a 47% increase in our operating income, which translated into an operating margin increase of 100 basis points for the year.

Our pre-tax net income for 2017, excluding debt extinguishment costs, was $143 million, up 39%, and our after-tax adjusted net income was $85 million or $2.21 per diluted share, both up 43%, the highest level in 12 years.

In addition to strong execution on our growth strategy, I’m pleased to report that we also strengthened our balance sheet in 2017 generating cash from operations of $167.4 million which enabled us to end the year $183 million of cash on-hand and overall liquidity of approximately $350 million. At year end, our net debt to total capitalization ratio was 49.6% which was an improvement of 800 basis points for the year.

As we entered 2018, demand remained strong across our western markets, driven by an improving job market, increased income levels and a high level of consumer confidence, all against a backdrop of an extremely limited supply of new and existing homes. We believe that we are positioned with a primary focus on the interactive entry level and first-time move up buyer segments with well located communities.

Our strong 2017 performance and meaningful improvement in our balance sheet and leverage metrics has also put us in a position to execute on a compelling acquitting that furthers these strategic objectives and enhances our western geographic footprint.

As we announced this morning, we have executed definitive agreements to acquire RSI Communities and several related homebuilding assets, adding over 11,000 owned and controlled lots to our land pipeline, including approximately 7,000 in the attractive Austin, Texas market and over 3,000 in Southern California, and with this, a fantastic team that shares our Company’s core values and culture.

We will leverage our experience from the Polygon acquisition in the Pacific Northwest to integrate this new operating platform which strengthens our position in the land constrained Southern California market and also gives us a strong foothold in Texas, which we view as a first step in a broader state-wide strategy. With our improved infrastructure and newly expanded geographic footprint, we have the capacity to continue to meaningfully grow our business in 2018 and beyond.

I would like to thank our entire team who worked very hard to deliver these outstanding 2017 results, which ended on such a high note. In the year ahead, we remain focused on delivering consistently strong results and driving improved profitability and shareholder returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

I would also like to be the first to welcome the RSI team members, customers and business partners to William Lyon Homes’ family.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt for additional commentary on our fourth quarter and full-year operations as well as outlook into 2018. Matt.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Bill. I would like to echo what Bill’s sentiment and thank all the members of the William Lyon Homes team for their contributions towards our many accomplishments in 2017. I would like to start by highlighting significant year-over-year achievements in certain of divisions for the fourth quarter.

Our Washington division finished the year extremely strong with fourth quarter deliveries in homebuilding revenue more than triple from the fourth quarter of 2016. In addition, new loan order growth more than doubled from last year’s level based on a 5% higher average monthly absorption rate of 4.1 homes per community and twice as many average selling location.

This clearly shows our successful new home community openings in 2017 allowed us to capitalize throughout the year on very favorable supply and pricing dynamics in one of the, if not the strongest markets in the country.

Our Northern California division was a very strong contributor to our fourth quarter results with deliveries up 59% and homebuilding revenue up 79% driven primarily by our Bay Shores projects. At Bay shores we are delivering homes from 5o to 10 communities all positioned us an affordability play compared to the broader San Francisco in South Bay markets.

In Southern California, our projects in Inland Empire continue to perform exceptionally well targeting both the entry level and first-time move up buyer segments. Deliveries in Inland Empire represented approximately half of our Southern California deliveries in the fourth quarter. The strong demand we saw in the third quarter further accelerated into fourth quarter as monthly absorption pace increased over five homes per community up from 4.5 in the third quarter and the 2.8 in the year-ago period.

Our Colorado division also delivered meaningful year-over-year improvement across all key financial and operating metrics with net new home order growth during the fourth quarter up 145% year-over-year and deliveries of a 100 homes during the quarter up 23% which is testament to the strides made by our operating team as well as the tremendous early success of our Avion and Denver Connection Master Plan community.

On a Company wide basis, our new home orders for the fourth quarter of 2017 were 672 units up 19% from the fourth of 2016 marking our 27th consecutive quarter of year-over-year increases in net new home orders. Our monthly absorption pace averaged 2.8 sales per community, up 17% from last year’s fourth quarter pace of 2.4 sales per community.

2018 selling season is off to a great start with new home orders in January demonstrating a healthy double-digit increase year-over-year with improved gross and net orders as well as increased year-over-year absorption rates.

In general, across all of our markets we see ongoing healthy demand from both the entry level and first-time move up buyer, which accounted for approximately 87% of our home close during the fourth quarter and 91% of our Q4 ending backlog.

The dollar value of orders was $351 million during the fourth quarter up 24% over the prior year. On a full-year basis, the dollar value of our orders was $1.8 billion up 28% over 2016 and up 50% over a two year period.

Our strong sales activity drove backlog dollars of approximately $433 million and backlog units of 822 as of December 31st up 5% and 12% respectively over the prior year-end and representing the highest year-end backlog figures for the Company in over 12 years.

Our backlog emerging rate for the quarter was 88%, a significant improvement from the 66% conversion rate that we experienced in the third quarter and a 400 basis points improvement from the 84% from last year’s fourth quarter.

This enable us to generate home sales revenue of $623 million and new home deliveries of 1058 units, a Company record for quarterly home sales revenue and the highest number of deliveries in 12 years. The number of homes sold and closed within the same quarter increased 15% year-over-year to 266 which represented approximately 25% of total closings for the quarter.

As we have discussed on previous calls, our Spec Start strategy has not only allowed us to meet the strong demand of needs base buyers that one move in quickly, but has also enabled us to manage cycle times, direct construction costs and deliveries on a more consistent basis.

Additionally, with shorter escrows our buyers are less impacted by mortgage interest rate volatility by having the ability to lock their rates at the time of contract versus buyers with the longer build and escrow period.

Our average sales prices of homes closed during the quarter was approximately $589,000 up 2% sequentially and up 12% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 driven by same-store price increases of 8%. Our average community count for the fourth quarter was 80 up slightly from the 79 average communities during the fourth quarter of 2016.

For discussion on our financial results, I will turn the call over to Colin before ramping up with some commentary on our outlook for 2018 and further discussing the previously announced acquisition of RSI Communities. Colin.

Colin Severn

Thank you, Matt. Total homebuilding revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $623 million up 32% year-over-year from $473 million in the year-ago period. The increase in home sales revenue was primarily due to a 70% increase in the number of homes delivered combined with a 12% increase in ASP to approximately 589,000 per home.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, our homebuilding gross profit increased to $118 million or 46% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and adjusted homebuilding gross profit grew 49% to $152 million. As we laid out for you at the beginning of last year, we expected meaningful sequential progression in gross margins quarter-to-quarter throughout the year.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter were 18.9%, the highest of the year and represented 80 basis points of sequential improvement from the third quarter and 190 basis points of year-over-year improvement. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.4% during the fourth quarter as compared to 23.6% in the third quarter and 21.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 4.5% of homebuilding revenue consistent with the year-ago quarter. We continue to experience higher outside broker co-op as a percentage of our overall cost structure, but as I mentioned last quarter we have been able to offset some of this increased cost by further leveraging technology through mobile applications and social media to reach perspective buyers while driving a reduction in advertising spend. Advertising spends for the fourth quarter was 60 basis points of homebuilding revenue.

General and administrative expenses were 4.7% of homebuilding revenue compared to 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016 slightly above our estimates. These combined for a total SG&A expense of 9.2% for the quarter compared to 9% in the year-ago period. For the full-year, the total SG&A expense was 9.8% of homebuilding revenues compared to 10.4% for 2016 and improvement of 60 basis points.

Income from our unconsolidated mortgage joint ventures was $1 million, down from $1.2 million in the third quarter and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. As discussed on last quarter’s conference call, this remains an area of focus for us as we move into 2018 and we believe we have an opportunity for improvement.

Pre-tax income for the quarter was $62.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was $95.8 million, up 54% and 52% respectively over last year’s fourth quarter. Our provision for income taxes was $45.5 million during the fourth quarter which included a $23.1 million non-cash charge as a result of the re-measurement of our net deferred tax asset as a result of the new lower corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Excluding this charge, we had an effective tax rate of 36% for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017 and 33% for the full-year 2017. As we look ahead as a benefit of new tax legislation on the Company, we are expecting a tax rate in 2018 of approximately 24% which will have a significant benefit on our net earnings and cash flow going forward.

Income attributable to non-controlling interest was $5 million during the quarter, better than our anticipated guidance for the quarter due to fewer closings from certain new homebuilding joint ventures, as well as achieving better than anticipated performance on other joint ventures where we hit certain promoted interest hurdles.

Net income available to common stockholders during the fourth quarter was $11.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share based on $39 million fully diluted shares. Excluding the impact of the DTA re-measurement valuation, adjusted net income to common stockholders was $34.9 million or $0.89 per diluted share.

Our full-year adjusted net income available to common stockholders which also adjusts for the early extinguishment of debt in the first quarter of 2017, was $85.3 million or $2.21 per diluted share. Our fully diluted share count for the year was $38.7 million shares. For 2017 our land acquisition spending net of seller financing was approximately $338 million and horizontal spend was a $113 million for a total land spend of $451 million.

As of the end of the year, our total lock count of owned and controlled lots was 17,436 which is comprised of 75% of our entry level and first-time move up buyer segments and 16% of our active adult under our Ovation brand. We anticipate opening new Ovation communities during the course of 2018 in Nevada, Southern California, and Arizona and Oregon in early 2019.

Now turning to our balance sheet. We are extremely pleased with our balance sheet at the year-end with cash of $183 million, 1.7 billion in real estate inventories, 2.1 billion in total assets and total equity of $861 million. Our fourth quarter closings led to strong cash flow generation which allowed us to build our cash balances and pay down debt during the quarter.

As Bill mentioned, we began 2018 with total liquidity of approximately $350 million including our cash balance and the full availability of our revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2017 our total debt to book capitalization was 54.5% down approximately 410 basis points from last year.

Our net debt to total capitalization was 49.6% at year-end, down 800 basis points from the end of 2016. We are very pleased to have made significant progress on our leverage reduction goals this year. During the fourth quarter both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s upgraded our unsecured debt ratings to B2 and B+ respectively.

Now, I will turn it back to Matt.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Colin. Before we open up the call to your questions, I would like to provide some additional information regarding our outlook for the year ahead and also give some further color on our pending acquisition of RSI Communities, which represents our most significant acquisitions since we acquire Polygon in 2014.

As Bill mentioned, we have learned a great deal from the Polygon acquisition and intend to leverage that experience on the integration of RSI’s operations and land assets. We feel this acquisition is going to be a key catalyst to maintaining our significant growth into the years to come.

In addition to some great markets in real estate, RSI’s executive and operating teams were some of the driving forces behind us wanting to do this deal. The enterprise is run by a number of public Company industry veterans with a similar mindset and culture to our owned and are very focused on operating discipline and visibility into all aspects and facets of the business.

We feel there is a tremendous opportunity through this combination to enhance the combined company’s value through cost and purchasing synergies, as well as product and geographic segmentation diversification and to improve the overall returns of the Company. The transaction meaningfully enhances our existing Southern California presence.

At the close of the transaction, we expect to increase our active selling communities in Southern California to approximately 21 and anticipate ending the year with approximately 32 active selling communities in the coastal and Inland divisions combined.

As I previously stated, Inland Empire markets and our existing projects have performed incredibly well during the past 12 months and are off to a great start in 2018 so we are obviously excited to increase our exposure in those sub-markets.

We are extremely impressed by RSI’s Southern California President Pat Donahue and his team and are excited to welcome Pat and his 30 years of homebuilding experience to William Lyon as Division President of our newly formed Inland Empire division.

In Texas, we gained a phenomenal operating team with an immediate presence in two of the top 10 markets nationally. We are particularly excited about the size and scale of RSI’s operations in Austin, which is a market that we have had our eye on for a number of years.

We feel that RSI’s land division as well as John Bohnen’s significant success in that market gives us an opportunity to become a top five builder in that MSA in the coming years. At the time of close, we expect an 18 actively selling communities in Central Texas growing to approximately 23 by year end.

In addition to growing our footprint, Central Texas we have tasked John in his new role of Texas regional President with growing William Lyon Homes brand throughout the state. We intend to use our significant foothold in Austin to serve as a foundation from which to expand our operations into the major market of Houston and Dallas in the coming years.

Assuming the RSI acquisition closes in March, on a combined basis we currently expect our results for the full-year 2018 to include deliveries of approximately 4,400 to 4,750 units. Home sales revenue of approximately $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion and expect community count by the end of the year to reach approximately 125 active selling communities.

Prior to the acquisition on a standalone basis, we expect William Lyon Homes to deliver for the full-year of 2018 3,450 to 3,550 units. Homebuilding revenues between $1.9 billion and $1.95 billion. Full-year gross margin expansion up 50 to 70 basis points or 18.1% to 18.3% and pre-tax income of $170 million to $180 million.

As we laid out for you on our investor deck, we expect post closing deliveries for 2018 from existing RSI projects of between 950 and 1200 units in homebuilding revenues between $300 million and $380 million.

Based on our actively selling communities as well as their success in starting over 900 houses during the course of 2017, we have a great deal of confidence in the collective RSI operating team’s ability to deliver upon these estimates.

We believe that the transaction will improve our overall profitability and after we close and finalized purchase accounting adjustments, as well as one-time transaction expenses which we currently estimate to be approximately $5 million we expect to provide you with additional guidance on the Company’s full-year combined results.

Turning our attention to our expectations for the first quarter of 2018 for the Company on a standalone basis excluding any impact from the RSI acquisition, we expect our backlog conversion rate to be 74% to 78%. Our average sales price is expected to be approximately $520,000 which is down from the average sales prices of homes closed in the fourth quarter of 2017 based primarily on geographic and product mix.

We anticipate GAAP gross margin expansion of 180 to 200 basis points over the first quarter of 2017. Our effective income tax rate is expected to be 23% to 24% for the quarter. Also during the first quarter, we expect income attributable to non-controlling interest to range from $4 million to $4.5 million as we anticipate a higher number of deliveries from certain joint venture communities in the quarter than in the prior year.

As Colin mentioned, we made significant improvement on our balance sheet in 2017, which is enabling us to take the significant strategic step forward. We continue to keep our long-term balance sheet goals in mind, as we work through the acquisition of RSI and the incremental growth associated with it.

As mentioned in our press release, we intend on funding reclosing with a combination of cash on-hand, debt and $200 million in land banking proceeds. We anticipate ending 2018 with key balance sheet metrics very much in line with year-end 2017 results including debt to cap and net debt to cap with meaningful leverage improvements in 2019.

For all current and future William Lyon Homes employees listening on this call I want to thank you for a great 2017 and we look forward to an exciting and records selling 2018 and beyond. I would now like to open up the call to your questions. Operator, we are ready for the first question.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Alan Ratner from Zelman Associates. Your line is now open.

Alan Ratner

Hey guys congrats on a great year and the acquisition exciting times. Matt, just on the RSI deal, you went through obviously the bullet point on why to deal was attractive for you, one thing I didn’t hear you mentioned which I have seen some discussions of in the industry relates to some kind of unique offsite building approaches that RSI has done in the past and I was curious if you could maybe talk a little bit about that and if there are any plans to bring that on board to William Lyon going forward?

And then just a follow-up there is you mentioned having gone through the Polygon deal having learned some lessons from that as far as the integration is concerned, so was curious if you can may be give us an example and expand upon that in terms of how you plan on integrating RSI? Thank you.

Matthew Zaist

Yes, you bet Alan. On to your first question, I think there is a lot of things we liked about RSI. First, as I mentioned, start with the real estate and probably more importantly the people and their historical perspective in the industry in their local markets. They certainly have used certain techniques such as panelization and certain other prefab techniques over the years.

I think it’s too early to really comment on any usage of those technologies as we move forward, but I think as we think about continue to grow from a size and scale perspective, I think there are opportunities to enhance cycle times as well as create incremental purchasing synergies through the combination of our two companies.

I think we would like to get the transaction closed and then look at more specifically what some of those metrics are as we lay out the balance of 2018 and into 2019 for you. I think from the integration standpoint, I think we have created a pretty good playbook of how we bring these employees on board.

I think there are certainly certain systems we at William Lyon have used and implemented over the last couple of years to make sure that we have got visibility into all aspects of our business and become more predictable on our guide to you guys on the street as well as internally making sure that we use those metrics and reports to effectively and efficiently run our business.

I think one of the things that we were encouraged by is, RSI in a number of these executives, previously at Standard Pacific, they use a tremendous amount of reporting and technology. We are actually using some of the same systems, internally as they are using and so I think we think that we are gaining a team that’s going to embrace hat it is we are asking them day-in and day-out from a reporting as well as operations perspective.

I think certainly if you think about the overall underwriting aspect of the deal and everything from how we underwrote the deal, how we are thinking about purchase allocation, I think we learned a lot through that process and I think coming out of this, we are pretty excited to get this deal closed and incorporate RSI into William Lyon Homes’ brand.

Alan Ratner

Excellent, that’s helpful. And then just one clarification question, I thought I heard you said that you expect the deal to be positive to earnings, I wasn’t sure what the timeframe on that was. So should we think about the $170 million to $180 million pre-tax income there being accretion to that in 2018 or is that just more of a multi-year comment?

Matthew Zaist

No I think we are expecting 2018 to be incrementally positive from a pre-tax perspective and earnings. As we mentioned we think there is about $5 million of transaction expenses that some of which would hit in Q1 if we close in March end, some of it probably early Q2. I think as we think about finalizing purchasing accounting, I think we are looking at probably some write-off of the whip that would amortize over the first couple of quarters.

But we underwrote the deal to similar gross margins as to what we have been experiencing over the last few quarters and what our expectations are for 2018. So while there might a little bit of purchase accounting headwinds just through the whip it’s not going to have a meaningful impact on the overall Company’s gross margin.

And I think we are really excited about what that means for certainly a full-year run rate 2019 but definitely viewing it as positive to 2018 just don’t have all the finalization of that until we close the deal Alan.

Alan Ratner

Okay, great. Thanks a lot. Good luck.

Matthew Zaist

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jay McCanless of Wedbush Securities. Your line is now open.

James McCanless

Hi thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to follow-up and make sure I understood. With the write up of the whip and then also with the land banking in there , did I understand you correctly that you don’t expect the purchase accounting hits to be materially negative for gross margins in 2018 and into 2019?

Colin Severn

Hey Jay its Colin. That’s basically what we have said, based on the process we are expecting to run and how we have written the underlying assets that’s our expectation.

Matthew Zaist

Yes Jay its Matt. We went into this transaction again with the expectation that you know some of longer dated landed that RSI had we would be using land banking to effectively finish out and develop those lots and provide us with more efficient use of capital over the course of the next few years, but all that was accounted for when we underwrote the transaction.

James McCanless

Okay, that’s great to hear. Thank you. The second question I apologize if I missed it in the deck, but what was the actual ASP for RSI in 2017?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, Jay it was just shy of a little over 300,000. Their deliveries in 2017 were more heavily weighted towards Texas whereas most of their community cant ramped over the back half of 2017, 2018 is in Southern California.

So Southern California’s ASP for them is closer to 400,000 this year. So I think if you look at kind of the blend between the unit guide and revenue guide for RSI for 2018 it accounts for what we saw from them last year as well as we are expecting based on new community count in 2018.

James McCanless

Okay. And then one more question, when I look at the backlog ASP coming down so much on a year-over-year basis, can you walk through some of the moving parts of that and I think you guys projected something around 491 ASP on a pro forma basis once RSI gets closed. Maybe just walk us through the shift in the quarter and then also maybe talk about what you are thinking for that 491 going forward?

Matthew Zaist

Yes Jay its Matt. I think if I were to think about Q1 in particular, Q4, we saw a significant amount of the deliveries coming out of both Washington as well as Northern California. Those two markets have definitely got higher ASPs from the Company’s perspective. As we move into Q1, we are seeing Arizona as well as Denver definitely seeing a healthy contribution on deliveries.

Denver, when we opened up our Denver Connections Master Plan community, one of the things we laid out for you guys is that’s giving us entry level exposure in the core Denver marketplace at a lower ASP. So we definitely think that that’s purely mixed, same-store ASPs up about 8% year-over-year so it’s really just mix driven more than anything else.

As we start to think about going forward, look obviously our size got a lower average sales price, I think we are bullish on the entry level in first-time home buyers and I think affordability continues to be something that we got to be mindful of as we move forward and this helps us continue to have good exposure across Southern California and obviously as movie into Texas at that lower price point.

I think we will continue to give you guides relative to if you think about 2019 and beyond on ASP, I don’t want to get you too granular on 2019 and beyond, but I think we are going to see blended ASP still would be in the high fours or low fives going forward.

James McCanless

That’s great and then the last one. just the commentary you gave on January orders, could you repeat that I missed that part of the call?

Matthew Zaist

Yes January order for 2018 with healthy double-digit increases on gross net and saw some good year-over-year increase in total absorption rate.

James McCanless

Okay, great. Thanks guys. I appreciate it.

Matthew Zaist

I appreciate it Jay.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Rehaut of JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is actually [indiscernible] in for Michael Rehaut. Good morning guys. The first I guess one thing I wanted to sort of clarify. You sort of talked around this a little bit, but I wanted to get a little bit more of a read on what you have been seeing your 1Q so far in terms of demand trend and pricing power obviously last quarter you saw some really strong strength in Washington and Colorado just wondering if those sort of trends are continuing and what you are seeing in the quarter so far?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, I think we just reiterate on the last call there was healthy double-digit increases in orders in January. I think really strong activity across the Board, as we look at it absorption rates for all divisions up year-over-year in January. So we are encouraged by the start, I think pricing thus far is I would say the spring selling season felt like it started earlier this year than in prior years and we are pushing price.

So I would say that each and every one of our divisions have seeing price increases to start off the year and consumers are still showing up and placing orders and I think quite more importantly releases based buyers. And these are buyers that are looking for homes whether they are looking to move out of their existing home or they are looking to move from a rental opportunity into a home ownership opportunity. So I think we are seeing right now our customers that want to buy home for themselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dan Oppenheim of UBS. Your line is now open.

Siddharth Dandekar

Hi. This is actually Sid Dandekar on for Dan. Thanks for taking my question. I appreciate the color on community count in the key markets for California and also Texas post closing the RSI acquisition at the end of 2018, but I was just wondering if you can provide any more color on the cadence of those community openings for the year and also if possible the overall community count mix for the combined Company?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, I think as we think about community count over the course of the year, I think that growth is going to be a bit back half weighted but I think we’ll see from a standalone basis I think you will see Lyon pretty consistent to a - call it a standalone Lyon in averaging about 90 communities over the course of 2018 and the balance coming from RSI Communities. The RSI’s buildup is certainly more pronounced in the back half of 2018, which is putting us from kind of pro forma community count to mid 120s by Q4.

Siddharth Dandekar

Okay, great. Thanks for the color on that. And just as a follow-up, just broader question in terms of overall diversification for the Company following the entry into Pacific Northwest in 2014 and now Texas in 2018. Should we think about the RSI acquisition as a goal towards building more of a national footprint with some of the larger competitors or is it going to be more focused on kind of specific markets that you identified?

Matthew Zaist

Well I think we still like size and scale in each of our respective markets and trying to keep a more compact footprint. There are certainly markets across the country that are attractive from a fundamental standpoint. We still see growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest in California, we are going to see meaningful increase in our presence in Colorado this year.

I think Texas obviously is the second largest economy in the U.S., I think we have really looked at Austin over the course of last of years as a market that has a lot of similar dynamics to some of the other really good markets in the west, the jobs being created in that market include tremendous percentage that are based on tech and I think we view that as a key driver in differentiating certain markets cycle-to-cycle.

I think what we have seen in the Bay area, Seattle, Portland even Denver with the influence of tech is something that is exciting long-term relative to those markets. I think we view putting our flag into ground and Austin is a way to meaningful exposure into that market, but as we mentioned on the call I think and Texas gives us a lot of opportunity for increased size and scale over the coming years.

I think like we said with Polygon, I think we would like to take opportunities make a real difference in who we are as a Company and we certainly want to make sure that we get good people along with these acquisitions, but I think we want to digest this one and use it as an opportunity for growth within the broader Texas marketplace as a means continue to be a growth story over the coming years.

Siddharth Dandekar

Great. Alright, thanks for the color on that and good luck.

Matthew Zaist

Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Will Randow of Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Willam Randow

Hi good morning guys and congrats on the progress. Just a little bit more technical question on the tax side. You guys have pretty correctly discussed the 24% tax rate. I was just trying to figure out how that amount ducktails given your high California exposure, I think corporate tax rates are a little north to eight and then obviously federal right around 20. If you have any detail and what you think the run rate would be if it’s 24 and kind of how you get there?

Colin Severn

Sure, Will. It’s Colin here. We have done a pretty detailed analysis on the forecasting side relative to the ins and outs, we have updated our reports if you will, which isn’t just focused on income within the different states, there is also other metrics as well, but we have kind of bridged federal to state allocation as well as some other factors that roll through there. So we sensitized it you know getting comfortable with the range that we have provided.

Matthew Zaist

I think also I mean you can look at even the Company on a standalone basis for 2017, I think as Cowen mentioned full-year run rate was approximately 33% and California was certainly still the most meaningful portion of income for the Company over 2017.

Willam Randow

Okay, maybe I will follow-up later and then in terms of Bay Shores of [New York] (Ph), can you talk about how that’s performed relative to your expectations? How big of a driver that was this quarter and in terms of your progress and how you are thinking about it for 2018?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, look Bay Shores has been a fantastic community for us Will, we had I think we sold and delivered approximately 300 houses in Bay Shores last year expecting to see most of the remaining part of that community kind of amortize over the course of this year. You know it’s at the highest gross margins and State of California for us, has been a great driver.

That’s a project right now where I would say we have taken some big price increases and want to make sure that we get the absolute most out of that asset over the course of this year. We got a similar replacement project that we intend on closing on in the midpoint of this year and opening up next year.

Trying to take into our model in Bay Shores and you know have an opportunity in Hayward which is just North of New York to effectively replicate that on a similar size and scale, it’s an asset that we have been working on over the last couple of years through the entitlement process and very excited about having the ability to kind of role right from Bay Shores into our [indiscernible] project. So we are excited.

Willam Randow

That sounds great guys. Congrats again and good luck in 2018.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks a lot Will, talk to you soon.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Alex Barron of Housing Research Centre. Your line is now open.

Alex Barron

Thanks hey guys how are you?

Matthew Zaist

Good. How are you Alex?

Alex Barron

Good thanks. Hey Matt besides that project you just mentioned that’s going to replace Bay Shores, is there any other growth plans for Northern California like more community count or going back into I don’t know Sacramento or Central Valley or anything like that?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, I think we are going to keep very much to kind of our core footprint in the Bay area. I would say that our team up there has been active on the acquisition and development front. We have got a number of new communities open up in the back half of this year including core South Bay, San Jose opportunities as well as more kind of core Alameda county projects.

So I would say Northern California is definitely on the growth trajectory for the Company. We have been taking the profits as well as the cash flow generation as a Bay Shores and redeploying that. Other projects that I mentioned are not quite the same size and scale [SoHay] (Ph) which is going to replace New York, but net, net we see community count in Northern California going up over the course of the next 12 months.

The other question was relative to Sac and Central Valley and I think we prefer to keep kind of core South and East Bay in Northern California. We see the best possible returns for capital invested in that sub market. We don’t feel that we are going to get the same level of these - in the Central valley or Sacramento.

Alex Barron

Got it. I had read that RSI I guess had some involvement with single-family rental communities that they developed, is that something that you are still involved with and is there a plan to expand that or can you comment on that?

Matthew Zaist

I think again with a lot of private companies you have got situations where homebuilding companies might do various different ventures for their equity ownership group. I think they have certainly built a lot more homes than what they just sold and closed to third-parties. We like the fact that they mentioned they sold over 900 houses last year in a variety of different ventures both on their balance sheet as well as on the fee basis for other parties. So I think right now we are viewing them and their abilities to operate as means for us to put wholly owned homes and closings on our income statement and we want to keep them focused on the for sale market as we stand here today.

Alex Barron

Okay and best of luck. Thanks.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Alex.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I would like to turn the conference back to Mr. Zaist for any closing remarks.

Matthew Zaist

Well, we would like to thank you all for joining us on our today. We look forward to speaking with you in the coming quarters. Have a great day and thank you for your interest in William Lyon Homes.

