For years, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has overcome platform questions and concerns over teenagers fleeing the network. The recent confluence of events impacting engagement has a different feeling this time. The ability of the social platform to continue driving ARPU (average revenue per user) higher is a big concern with meeting analyst targets and justifying the current market valuation.

Source: TechCrunch

One Big Difference

The Q4 results produced one number that clearly signaled a shift in the business. Facebook saw US & Canada DAUs (daily average users) actually decline sequentially for the first time. The company still grew global DAUs an impressive 14% to 1.4 billion, but the most influential and valuable users are in decline.

Source: Facebook Q4'17 presentation

Throw in Europe and the platform only grew key DAUs by 2 million over the prior quarter. Fears of slowing user growth have always hit the platform, including the loss of the younger crowd.

Another inflection point that appears to tie in with the DAU hit is the under 25 crowd that is actually leaving Facebook this time. Past studies showed that the social network was no longer appealing to the group, but this time the younger crowd is actually declining and shifting more towards competitor Snap (SNAP) and less to Instagram that Facebook owns.

After a weak 2017, eMarketer actually predicts a decline in the 18-24-year-old crowd for the first time (via recode). In 2016 and 2017, the age group declined, but the declines weren't predicted. The research firm is predicting the following significant declines by age group in 2018:

Under 12: - 9.3%

12-17: -5.6%

18-24: -5.8%

Russian Issue

Since Trump won the U.S. Presidential election, Facebook has been under pressure from all sides for allowing the platform to be used by Russians to influence the election. The company has even changed the feed to shift away from Fake News and focus users on more valid conversations such as reputable media outlets.

Ironically though, the findings of Russian involvement remain small. The indictment filed last week accuses only 13 Russian nationals of involvement and spending a meager $1.25 million on the campaign. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had this to say about the scope of the case:

In response though, Facebook is reportedly hiring 10,000 additional security personnel. The company ended 2017 with only 25,000 employees and grew the employee base by 47% last year. Hiring at the same rate is a massive amount, but consistent with the past.

The difference in 2018 is that lower engagement will impact the ability to grow revenues in excess of costs.

Financial Impact

The bigger issue is that Facebook was seeing a drop in time spent on the platform due to issues like the Russian influence on the election and made changes to the platform to change the quality of the content consumption. According to studies (via TechCrunch), the success of the social network had caused an envy spiral as passively consuming Facebook and other social sites including Instagram can actually cause people to feel worse.

CEO Zuckerberg claimed that users spent roughly 50 million fewer hours on the social network every day during Q4. From the perspective of Facebook, the theory is that the company will attract higher quality advertisers and an even higher monetization rate.

The biggest question is whether lesser time on the platform can equate to higher monetization that already includes about $84 per person in the U.S. Note that 50 million less hours per day only amounts to 2 lesser minutes per DAU or about 5% of the time spent. Hardly a huge decline considering the sourced studies suggest 10 minutes of passively consuming social media causes the problems.

The daily time spent is a drop in the bucket as opposed to losing users. 1 million fewer U.S. users amount to an annual $84 million advertising revenue hit. The commentary on the earnings call questions whether Facebook truly gets the problem that social media is naturally addictive and the especially younger crowd will go to those platforms that show the viral videos.

The reduced time spent during Q4 didn't have much of an impact on monetization, with the US & Canada ARPU jumping 35% YoY to $26.76 per user. Obtaining higher quality user time logically would lead to advertisers willing to pay higher ad rates, but the issue is maintaining the user base that evidently preferred the viral videos over meaningful connections in the first place.

Maybe consumers didn't make the connections over the last couple of years, but the revenue for the platform sure took off over that time period when Facebook was all about letting public content from businesses infiltrate the platform. Revenue growth in 2015 was starting to normalize and see the traditional reduced growth rates until Facebook was able to boost revenue growth again towards the 50% level in 2016 and 2017.

FB Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While a stronger community intuitively makes sense, the concept that people are willing to pay attention to an ad to talk to relatives isn't as logical. Watching an ad to see a viral video or read an entertaining but otherwise meaningless article is actually the reality.

Facebook can protect users from the harm of overuse on their platforms, but the social site can't prevent those same users from shifting to Twitter (TWTR) or Snapchat in the process. Even worse, the company only appears to be providing lip service to reducing harm and actually is making changes where the quality of the connections wasn't beneficial to the advertising platform. This focus on advertising revenue will continue to push younger users to other sites and is likely a big part of what allowed Russians to infiltrate the platform.

The stock isn't expensive at 20x forward EPS estimates. The inflection point on user growth and the sequential decline in revenue growth appear somewhat factored into the stock already until one looks under the surface.

FB PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Analysts forecast earnings surging nearly 65% by 2019 to nearly $9 per share from the 2017 levels. The ability to grow earnings significantly over the next two years doesn't jive with lower engagement. The stock could turn expensive if these aggressive growth targets aren't met and that is where the downside risk enters the story.

FB EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook was a machine that grew engagement at all costs to drive ad revenue higher. A lot of signs point to an inflection point where consumers are dissatisfied with changes being made by the social network due to outside pressures. The reduced engagement by the average user and the younger crowd leaving the platform are very worrisome.

Currently, the stock is factoring in these concerns based on aggressive assumptions on earnings growth. The biggest issue, though, is that mounting costs to monitor the platform could squeeze margins as engagement is slowing. Any sign that monetization is declining due to less time spent on the platform and investors will have their signal to sell Facebook.

The key to watch in 2018 is where the ARPU metric trends over the year. The one way to salvage the current valuation is for Facebook to drive more revenue per user even while engagement drops. Driving higher ad rates is possible, but the company will find it hard to drive ARPU up to 30% higher while the users see fewer ads.

The stock upside appears capped for this reason though the stock appears cheap on the surface.