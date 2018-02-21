DelMar Pharmaceuticals' (DMPI) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Saiid Zarrabian – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Brown – Chief Scientific Officer

Scott Praill – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ram Selvaraju – H.C. Wainwright

Jim Suffield – TDX Group

Thank you all for joining us this afternoon for DelMar Pharmaceuticals' Business Update Conference Call to discuss the Company's Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2017 and Corporate Update.

At this time, I'd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call may state management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future. These are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in the periodic reports DelMar Pharmaceuticals files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available in the Investors Section of the Company’s website www.delmarpharma.com and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website. We encourage you to review these documents carefully.

Joining me on the call today, from DelMar management team are Mr. Saiid Zarrabian, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Scott Praill, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Dennis Brown, Chief Scientific Officer.

Following the Company’s prepared remarks, the call will be opened up for a question-and-answer session.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Saiid Zarrabian. Please go ahead.

Saiid Zarrabian

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. Very much appreciate you spending some of your valuable time with us today. I am pleased to be sharing several important developments at DelMar Pharmaceuticals since I took over as CEO some three months ago.

As one of my very first actions, we undertook a detailed portfolio review including analysis of external factors, our clinical trials and status as well as our product development strategy.

It is fair to say that calendar year [2017], and in particular the last four months of 2017, were an important and pivotal time in setting our go forward strategy. Especially given the number of important changes, which occurred during this time period. Such changes included the following major internal and external updates.

In September of 2017, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, NCCN revised the guidelines by which the oncologists determined treatment of glioblastoma, our lead indication VAL-083. NCCN guidelines for newly diagnosed glioblastoma now allow, withholding temozolomide as an option for the treatment of MGMT-unmethylated GBM. A patient population where VAL-083 has shown promising activity.

In September 2017, U.S. Food and Drug Administration the FDA allowed a second Investigational New Drug Application for our lead drug candidate, VAL-083, as a potential treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In October 2017, we announced the dosing of our first patient for our open label Phase 2 clinical trial of VAL-083 for newly diagnosed patients with MGMT-unmethylated GBM. This study is being conducted at Sun Yat-Sen University, with funding support trough our collaboration with Wuzhou Pharmaceutical group. We believe that this patient population represents approximately 17,000 newly diagnosed patients per year in U.S. and Europe who are currently underserved by existing therapies.

In addition also in October 2017, we announced the first patient dosing of our STAR-3 Phase 3 registration study for refractory-GBM patients. In November 2017, during the Snow Conference we provided encouraging interim update from our ongoing open label Phase 2, clinical trial in patients with MGMT-unmethylated recurrent GBM, whose tumors have recurred following treatment with temozolomide.

This study was initiated in February of 2017, and is being conducted in collaboration with University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. In December of 2017, the FDA granted full approval for Avastin, bevacizumab, which may impact our ability to enroll patients in our Phase 3 STAR-3 study for refractory-GBM. I will talk more about this later in this presentation.

Given the above important factors, and the completion of the previously mentioned internal assessment, we have revised our VAL-083 development strategy with enhanced focus on our bio-market driven GBM program as well as our platinum-resistant ovarian cancer program that follows.

A Phase 2 study of MGMT-unmethylated Avastin naïve patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center we estimate that there are approximately 16,000 newly diagnosed patients per year in U.S. and Europe for this particular indication. A Phase 2 study for MGMT-unmethylated newly diagnosed patients with an estimated 17,000 new patients per year in U.S. and Europe, platinum-resistant ovarian patients as provided for under newly granted IND. Our interest is that there is an incidence rate of 20,000 new patients per year for this diagnosis in U.S. and Europe and a prevalence of 200,000 in total, who ultimately become platinum-resistant in this indication.

And I have noted that currently over 14,000 women die per year from this disease. So it’s a major disease without a viable solution. Additionally and very importantly due to already low enrollment numbers, which we have identified in our 10-Q and in the release last week as one patient enrolled as of December 2017, added to our expectations that FDA’s full approval of Avastin late in 2017 may further impact this slow enrollment rate, we have decided to park our STAR-3 study for up to 12 months.

During this period, we will fully evaluate the impact of Avastin’s approval and possible protocol changes, which would enhance patient enrollment, while not negatively impacting the potential of a positive outcome in an already compromised patient population. These strategic changes have the positive impact of extending our current available capital resources to last into the second quarter of calendar year 2019. Prior to which we’re targeting the achievement of several important clinical development milestones in both glioblastoma and ovarian cancer.

Please note that our mid-November 2017 stated guidance to the market indicated that we had working capital to last for at least 12 months from November 2017. This new strategic initiative and direction that we have taken on will expand that timeline into the second quarter of 2019.

I’d like to now provide some additional color regarding the above data factors and decisions. We believe the updated NCCN guidelines allowing withholding of temozolomide and MGMT-unmethylated GBM greatly expands the opportunity for VAL-083. MGMT-unmethylated patients exhibit a high expression of the enzyme O-6-methylguanine-methyltransferase or MGMT, a DNA repair enzyme that is implicated in resistance to temozolomide, the current standard-of-care chemotherapy employed in the treatment of glioblastoma. This is highly important by development of VAL-083, which has been demonstrated to be active independent of MGMT expression.

Based on the revised NCCN guidelines, we are leveraging MGMT as a biomarker to target VAL-083, specifically to patients who are unlikely to respond to temozolomide in two of our separate clinical programs. The most advanced of this program is our Phase 2 study of VAL-083 and recurrent MGMT-unmethylated being conducted in collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In November, we announced positive interim data at the Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting with the data reported 15 patients enrolled, of which 40% had not progressed the disease at the time of the presentation. While these data are interim and early in the scope of the overall trial observing this level of disease control is important in glioblastoma, a tumor that can grow at a rate of 1.4% per day. And we anticipate that halting or slowing, its growth rate could have a meaningful impact on overall survival in this patient population.

I am pleased to report that this trial had continued to enroll ahead of schedule with 17 of a target 48 patients enrolled as of December 31. We estimate as I mentioned before, these patients make up approximately 16,000 new cases per year in U.S. and Europe. In addition, our research has demonstrated that this agent is active independent of MGMT and we’re leveraging this important biomarker to target patient selection in two of our trials.

The above mentioned recurrent GBM at MD Anderson and our second Phase 2 trial at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center in China for newly diagnosed patients. We believe that by the way three has the potential to become the preferred standard-of-care in GBM. And we look forward to providing updates from both of these trials at various scientific meeting in 2018.

I would like to now discuss the important changes in prioritization of our STAR-3 trial. This trial was designed to enroll 180 patients with a hope to confirm favorable observations from a prior Phase 1/2 clinical trial in TMZ-refractory glioblastoma. We initiated our first clinical site in July of 2017 and at December 31 had enrolled only one patient. While Avastin, bevacizumab has not been shown to improve survival in this patient population, it has been reported to have a favorable impact on quality of life, including a reduction in steroid usage in a substernal patients.

In our discussions with the clinician, there maybe an evolving practice of maintaining glioblastoma patient on Avastin late in the course of their disease that subsequent therapy such as VAL-083, pivotal STAR-3 trial may not have an opportunity to achieve clinical benefits. We believe this may already be a factor impacting our ability to identify qualified patients for STAR-3 since initiating the trial and that the recent FDA full approval may further exasperate the enrollment situation. Therefore our Board of Directors have made a very difficult decision to park the STAR-3 trial and halt enrollment until this situation can be fully assessed.

With this potential significant change in the treatment landscape, we cannot justify further investment in STAR-3 trial without understanding the implication of Avastin’s full approval on practice battles. We anticipate completing our analysis within the next 12 months. Please understand this decision does not in anyway update –undermine update on VAL-083’s potential in this patient population. We will continue to make the drug available to those patients already enrolled in the STAR-3 trial, and for additional Avastin refractory GBM patients to our existing expanded access program.

It is also important for me to reiterate that VAL-083 and our company are not just a GBM story. VAL-083’s activity was established against a range of tumors including GBM, but also including other solid tumors such as lung cancer and ovarian. Our research demonstrate that 083 – VAL-083 is active against solid tumors that are resistant to platinum-based therapy and that VAL-083 overcome an important shortfall of the treatments, which is understood by scientists to be impart do the p53 mutations, which have been shown to play an important role in the emergence of resistant of platinum-based therapies.

It’s important for me to go back and mention that when I talked about the patient population and the prevalence, that eventually vast majority of ovarian cancer patients become platinum-resistance. So the fact that we have this IND, it’s a very large market, and women who get this disease take the first course of treatment, but eventually many if not all of them become platinum-resistance.

We have presented data at several scientific meetings demonstrating VAL-083’s activity against cancer cells with a variety of p53s related mutations. In September of 2017 we opened a new IND with VAL-083 to begin clinical trials in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. We’re working to begin this trial in the first half 2019 and believe that this work may provide a stepping stone into other high value character targets.

I would like to now turn the call over to our Founder and the CSO, Dennis Brown, to make some comments about the scientific update that occurred during the latter part of 2017. Dennis?

Dennis Brown

Yes, great. Thanks, Saiid. Again, to clarify a few of the updated stories about the NCCN guidance; these are the practice guidelines for clinicians. And any changes of improved therapy, these are summarized by KOLs to highlight and present to the community, potentially a better approach it’s a practice. And in September, Saiid mentioned, the NCCN guidelines for GBM were updated. And what was we have mentioned is that in newly diagnosed patients who have unmethylated MGMT, it is now allowed that patients would be treated with x-rays alone. They could have Temodar, but it’s not recommended like it used to be. So in other words patients could be newly diagnosed with unmethylated MGMT and just received radiotherapy.

And this has opened the story that we’ve been talking about where VAL-083 which is valuable in that setting can now be exploited and move forward to an early stage newly diagnosed settings. And as Saiid mentioned, we have a trial in China that will transition later into United States for newly diagnosed.

And just to highlight a couple more points, Saiid mentioned, our MD Anderson story is for the current patients who have failed Temodar, who have unmethylated, and have a growing tumor, non-resectable tumor and that’s the subject of the trial that we have ongoing at MD Anderson, where patients have been tolerating the drug very well at the appearance of stabilization of disease, which is a very difficult if you had continued on a regimen like temozolomide.

And then finally the ovarian story it’s what an indication we will initiate this year is for those patients women who have – unable to have successful therapy with platinum based therapies like cisplatin and carboplatin and we have data, we’ve been presenting an interest on KOLs in an open IND to work on the treatment for women failing platinum-based therapies.

And just to remind everyone, that this is the area where the PARP story in the last three to four years has become dramatic three or four companies are PARP inhibitor but they only treated a subset of women with ovarian rather than all the women who mostly likely will be become resistant to platinum based therapies. Saiid?

Saiid Zarrabian

Thank you, Dennis. I’m now going to turn the call over to Scott Praill, our CFO to discuss the financials.

Scott Praill

Thank you, Saiid and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. I’m going to provide a high level review of our financial results for the three and six months period ended December 31, 2017. I would like to remind everyone that our full financial results for the quarter are available in our 10-Q which is filed with the SEC that is available at sec.gov. The quarter report is also available on our website at delmarpharma.com under the Investors tab.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the company reported a net loss of approximately $3.2 million for $0.14 per share compared to net loss of approximately $1.3 million or $0.13 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2016. For the six months ended December 31, 2017, the company reported a net loss of approximately $5.8 million or $0.31 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.6 million or $0.36 per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2016. The increases the two periods – net loss for the periods are largely to increase clinical cost related to our three clinical trials as we have three ongoing in the current period, whereas in the prior period we have not enrolled any patients in no studies.

With respect to our capital resources based on our updated budget that reflects the strategic discussion – the new strategic direction of DelMar, we believe we have capital resources available to fund our planned operations into the second quarter of calendar 2019. I can answer any additional questions at the end of this call in the Q&A session if anyone would like anymore details, otherwise please refer to the actual 10-Q as I mentioned earlier. Saiid?

Saiid Zarrabian

Thank you, Scott. I would like to conclude by reiterating that our current priorities to leverage this research – our research to efficiently advance VAL-083 for the most promising indications including MGMT unmethylated GBM currently comprising of two ongoing separate Phase 2 clinical trial. For the current GBM patient ongoing study at MD Anderson Cancer Center for newly diagnosed GBM patient ongoing study at Sun Yat-sen University in China. In addition platinum-resistant ovarian cancer that we have – that we will start Phase 1 study in Q2 calendar 2018, while we undertaken assessment of the full approval of Avastin on our STAR-3 program and patient selection criteria in order to reach a formal decision on the future of this program within the next 12 months. I remain highly enthusiastic about the potential VAL-083 to open new treatment option across the range of tumors within patients with tumors exhibit biological figures that make them resistant or unlikely to respond to currently available therapies.

As I noted in my first call in November 2017, one thing that have continue to impress me is DelMar’s historical excellence to our shareholder capital. Through December 31, 2017 DelMar had accomplished a great deal with it total investment of approximately $29 million not including our cash balance of approximately $11 million as of December 31, 2017. These achievements include initiations of two Phase 2 studies in GBM and recurrent GBM and new IND for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. FDA granted fast track designation for recurrent glioblastoma and multiple orphan drug designation in U.S. and Europe.

In my experience and as I’m sure, many of you will agree this level of accomplishments often require a capital in excess of $100 million, which we have avoided by heavily leveraging prior work done by NCI such work includes nearly 40 Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials in multiple tumor types and a patient safety database of over 1000 patients, which we consider an important factor given the importance of safety in these classes of drugs.

I will like to turn the call over to the operator now to manage the question-and-answer session of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Ram Selvaraju

Hi. Thanks very much for taking my question. I have three very quick ones. Firstly, Saiid maybe you could give us a bit more granularity and contextualize for us the ongoing MD Anderson study with respect to how many patients approximately you believe were enrolled into this trial as of the end of 2017. And also what you believe the meaningfulness would be of median overall survival in that population extending out to 12 months or more relative to what the historical survival rate has been in that specific patient population.

And then, I wanted to ask whether you had any specific plans to explore VAL-083 either in the context of investigator initiated studies or some other type of paradigm. Within the context of Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer, specifically within a patient population that either has been exposed to or would be considered candidates for treatment with PARP inhibitors. So in effect exploring the synergism between VAL-083 and the PARP inhibitors drug class? Thank you.

Saiid Zarrabian

Thank you, Ram. I will try address as much of it. I may ask Dennis to step-in on the last question. Regarding the patients, we have announced that, as of December 31, we had enrolled 17 patients out of the original target 48 MD has been trialed. That study started in February and there was a slow enrollment period due to the hurricanes in Houston. So we are actually pre-enthused about the fact that from February through December 31, we had enroll 17 which is a little bit more than a third of that patient.

Regarding the median survival, that patient population for recurrent GBM has a median survival of little over seven months. We believe if we can achieve 10 months we are – what I call interesting space, but at 11 or 12 month, I thing we have a compelling case. And that’s one of the reasons I think extended runway provided by this revised strategy allows us to collect a lot of data, not only from the patients that came in early into that study population that are already half of 2017. But all the patients that are enrolled in 2017 are maybe even from that enrolled in the very early part of 2018 could be able to show not only the sustainability of the tumor size.

In other words, can we stop the tumor from growing for at least some period of time, like we showed in 40% of the patient population? But also as the year goes by, can we show on population various scientific events like ASCO and SNO in November overall survival that will hopefully be north of 10 months and approaching 12 months which we think will start making for a very compelling argument.

Regarding VAL-083 on platinum-resistant. We are currently seeking to the key positions that we would like to – and investigators that we would like to participate on that trial. And I think that we have an IND will go ahead with that. But there it is discussion of possibly expanding that trial to include things like PARP inhibitors et cetera. But at the moment, it’s too premature for us to announce that program like that. Before I finish, Dennis is there anything you’d like to add to that.

Dennis Brown

Great question, Ram. I just – I would add a couple of little things working my way backwards. In the ovarian stage, there is an idea was the opportunities to combine with PARP inhibitors. Our side effect profile is fully dominated primarily by place of reduction and with platinum therapies they have damage to kidneys, we felt we had a chance to have the sort of non-overlapping assisting profile within agents like PARP which are more I would say neutropenic, the studies we had with the [Dr. Siddiq] and others show that we really have a decent story there.

So when talking to our KOL which is learning about really how problematic women become after a number of courses of platinum therapy and the mutation wise, the p53 and those studies were quite I think exciting to them. We thought we would go in a little bit earlier stage situation for women after first few laps or first refractory platinum based treatment. But the idea in PARP is real. And so that is something that we’ve been studying that trying to understand what the best PARP inhibitor for that.

I think I’d add one more piece of a story, Ram about the situation for recurrent patients in GBM who comes here a lot of people were going to have after lomustine and that was one of our guidance in terms response to survival there. It’s quite dramatic how myelogenous – lomustine is and the fact that we’ve been able to come in at least for the experience that we’ve had and bring on VAL-083 after a temozolomide treatment and able to treat without significant treatment in reductions or adjustments is also a good sign to the potential of safety of the molecule.

Ram Selvaraju

Just one point of clarification slide if I may. When you talk about potentially having accelerated task with 11 months or 12 months overall median survival in the MD Anderson study. Can you clarify whether that would mean potentially pursuing a path to accelerated approval breakthrough therapy designation or some combination of the two? Thank you.

Saiid Zarrabian

Being conservative, I will continue to stand the conservative [indiscernible] and say the fact that we have been granted as of just before Christmas, a great Christmas present from FDA by given up fast track designation. This allows us to communicate on a much more often in open basis. So the questions you’re asking are discussions that are in process and we’ll start soon. And I would expect that by the time our next quarterly meeting come to have more clarity into what that would entail. But there is an internal view that we do not have to enroll all 48 patients, that we can materially move the needle on overall survival on a subset of that patient population, given the fact that those patients have absolutely no other viable treatment that we will have a friendly FDA, but at this moment, I’m not ready yet to kind of lay out the exact plan of what that might entail, next quarter I think we’ll have a better view of it.

And the final question comes to Jim Suffield [TDX Group]. Your line is open

Jim Suffield

Hi Saiid, my name is Jim Suffield. I don’t know – who I am, but I’m very close to the company before the original IPO, Dennis and Jeff were both became good friends and I’m very involved in the company today. My first question is this. I know there were lot of warrants that were on the books, and I wanted to know the status of all the warrants at this stage. And the second question is more of a philosophical question. It has to do with the disjointed connection, this doesn’t seem to be a connection between the investment on the street with biotech, many biotechs doing extremely well over the last few years. And our price on market cap, and if I was just a person who didn’t know a thing about DelMar and listen to this call. My feeling would be as Amateur analyst that this would be worth something in the order of $300 million to $500 million in market cap at this stage. As you’ve all know we’re about 10% of that. And I wanted to get your insight into stock prices well as the knowing the finances of warrant? Thanks.

Scott Praill

Hey Jim, Scott here. Just kind of the warrant question first. So we think that as another warrant – that’s a pretty open question. What I like to do is draw your attention to the financial statements Note six, we have a very detail list of all the warrants their price, the number and their expiry date. And so in terms of status that would basically answer your question and I think in quite a bit of detail.

Jim Suffield

All right. So my understanding was a lot of warrants have expired and that some may have been executed recently. Can you give us any color on that simple?

Scott Praill

Well. I can referred you to a subsequent event note where we do list the warrant should have expired and the one that were exercised subsequent to the end of the quarter.

Jim Suffield

All right. So at the end of December. But I’m talking about now this is no updated as of now. We should get one next quarter, is that right?

Scott Praill

Correct. So we exactly we file the Q, we update to data filing and that’s correct [ph].

Jim Suffield

Understood. Thank you.

Scott Praill

So, the second question all plan address as best as I can. There is no question in my mind, and admittedly I am drinking from the cool end, and I believe in this company, which is why I came in board as the board member and now the Interim CEO, but the company is grossly overvalued in one man’s opinion, undervalued the one man’s opinion. If you look at today’s stock price and you look at an enterprise value that some place south of $15 million for a company that had $11 million of cash and IND for ovarian 2, Phase 2 trail is running, fast track status and orphan designations we are grossly undervalued.

Now I believe that a little bit of that is that – a tinge of GBM, I think GBM has been a tough indication and a lot of effort and money has gone into it. So maybe we’re stained with the same brush a little bit. But also think that the story the update of DelMar isn’t out there sufficiently in the market and hopefully through us achieving incremental milestones in 2018, hopefully through us being continuing to be prudent uses of cash by the extended runway we’ve given. We give ourselves the time to go out there, and tell the story of DelMar, because if you stood back from this, and look at what the company has in respect to fairly validated product that had been shown to work in 40 NCI trials.

But for us it’s an importantly the fact that this class of drugs often fail due to safety reasons. And we’ve got a 1000 patients safety database of various doses. So if you think about risk, we believe we’ve mitigated lot of the risk by leveraging prior data from NCI as well as our own study. The challenge I think for me as a new CEO and the company is, how do we get out there and tell the story to that the people will realize that this is an undervalued stock given, how much is already been accomplished, but as importantly what is on the queue for being accomplished. The last part of that is who your partners are? As you can imagine, having somebody like MD Anderson Cancer Center, who is a side [ph] actor entity to run clinical trial to agree to partner with us and to me as an incredibly important sign and the validation of the company.

So in closing, yes. I agree with you there’s that disconnect between the DelMar story and what the market valuations are and that something that we intend to work on starting in the near term, hopefully with delivery of accretive information, and by not having to rush to a financing in the near term.

Then you have a question from [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Saiid. Hi, Scott. Just to follow a question on the Phase 2 China trial. You went from recruiting in September, we’ve now got one patient dosed. Could use just give us a little more color on maybe what prevented us from getting a quick enrollment, and what you see as far as enrollment numbers going forward over the next six months or so?

Saiid Zarrabian

I will address the first part, I’m not going to put a forecast to get yet and still I’ve gotten more in one data point and to rely on and go out to patient enrollment, I think when we started trial in September, we were a little bit optimistic about how quickly it roll, we have identified a couple of minor operational issues that have since been resolved. And I think that patient enrollment should pick up since this site reportedly feeds hundreds of potential viable patients for that trial for year. This single site. And I think as that we get into the lot of half of this quarter by the March timeframe and certainly when we announced our next quarterly results in the May timeframe, we’ll provide a deeper update. But at this moment it’s hard for me to realistically provide a patient forecast with one patient to draw a conclusion from.

So I hope you’ll bear with us. But I do think we have solved a couple of minor technical issues that got in that way of that enrollment and we expect the patient enrollment to pick up, and I can’t tell you whether it’s going to be an aggressive as rapid at MD Anderson, but it should be fairly high in the go forward plan.

And there are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the program back to you for any closing remarks.

Saiid Zarrabian

Well, we thank you. I appreciate your time this time afternoon. I think our work is cut out for us, but hopefully the explanations we’ve given will give the details without and why we made the tough decision to temporarily part to start the reprogram, but most importantly, why the latter half of 2017 development externally and really provided an opportunity for DelMar. So maximally leverage the MGMT-unmethylated program and platinum-resistant ovarian which is going to be our major to focuses are going forward. Thank you for your time today.

