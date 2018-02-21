One of the unfortunate problems with the current low interest rate environment is that investment income is hard to come by. For example, as of the time of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) yields a paltry 1.70%. Even traditionally high-yielding companies, such as utilities and telecommunications firms, rarely yield more than 5%. Real estate investment trusts, long a staple in an income investor's portfolio, are generally no better. There are, however, some closed-end funds that continue to offer a respectable yield. In this article, we will take a look at one such fund that has frequently been in my portfolio over the past ten years, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR).

About The Fund

The fund's website describes the fund thusly:

The CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is an actively managed closed-end fund that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol IGR.



The Fund's primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund investors from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including REITs) located mainly in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Fund can invest up to 25% of its assets in preferred shares of global real estate companies.

In short, the fund is an actively managed portfolio of REITs from around the developed world. However, for a global fund, it does have a surprisingly high concentration in American REITs. This is evident when we look at its top ten holdings:

Company Ticker Country % of Total Assets Segro PLC OTCPK:SEGXF United Kingdom 4.16% Equity Residential EQR United States 3.98% GGP, Inc. GGP United States 3.84% Liberty Property Trust LPT United States 3.44% Healthcare Trust of America HTA United States 3.05% Scentre Group OTCPK:STGPF Australia 2.99% EPR Properties Preferred EPR/PF United States 2.67% Hudson Pacific Properties HPP United States 2.65% Kimco Realty Corp. KIM United States 2.54% VEREIT Inc. VER United States 2.54%

As shown here, eight of the fund's top ten holdings are American REITs, which account for a combined 24.71% of the portfolio. This US-centric bias is even more evident when we look at all of the holdings in the portfolio:

(Source: CBRE Clarion)

As can be seen here, the vast majority of the holdings of the portfolio are located in the United States, which seems like a somewhat odd choice for a global fund. It is good to see that the portfolio is quite well-diversified among various types of real estate, even if it is not quite as well-diversified internationally as I would like to see. It is nice to see that no single holding makes up more than 5% of the fund's total holdings. It does contain some real estate trust preferred securities as well, per the description above, but these are not an aggregate 25% of the portfolio as allowed and are likely in the portfolio to provide greater stability and income than common trust units would. Thus, it does appear to be a well-constructed, if somewhat US-centric, real estate portfolio.

Investing With OPM - Other People's Money

One common strategy used by closed-end funds is to borrow money in an attempt to boost returns and distributions to shareholders. IGR is no exception to this. As of December 2017, the fund is 14% levered, which means that it has $114 in assets for every $100 in equity. This is a fairly low level of leverage for a closed-end fund, as many of them have leverage ratios around 30%. I will admit that I expected the fund's leverage ratio to be somewhat higher than it actually is prior to reviewing the portfolio and financial data.

The use of leverage is a two-sided coin, as I'm sure many of you are well aware. By borrowing money, the fund is able to acquire more assets, in this case stocks, than it could by using only the money that it raised from equity holders. This allows it to receive more income from distributions and dividends and, to the extent that these distributions exceed the cost of the debt, increases the amount that the fund pays out to its equity investors. The use of leverage also amplifies capital gains, since it has more assets to deliver such gains. However, the use of leverage also amplifies losses when stocks purchased with the borrowed funds decline. This will have an impact on investors in the fund because the fund will see its net asset value increase or decrease by more than the underlying assets, although its unit price may not move perfectly in sync with the net asset value. The use of leverage also increases the distribution paid out to investors, as already discussed.

Fund Distribution

IGR's distribution is likely the reason why most investors would choose a fund like this, even though it does seek capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Historically, IGR does boast a very high dividend yield. As of the time of writing, the fund pays out $0.05 per share per month, which gives it an 8.16% annual yield at the current share price of $7.35. The fund has maintained this distribution level for quite some time, as shown here:

(Source: Nasdaq)

As stated above, IGR pays out a monthly distribution to investors. I must admit to having a certain fondness for monthly distribution payers. One reason for this is compounding. In short, the more rapidly distributions are received, the more quickly they compound and the more money an investor will end up with at the end of a given time period. This is quite useful for those who are still in the asset accumulation phase of life and are following a dividend reinvestment strategy. Monthly dividends are also quite useful for those that are retired or are otherwise depending on their portfolio income; since bills are generally due monthly, it is easier to budget your expenses if your income also comes in on a monthly basis.

One of the interesting things about this fund is that a significant portion (approximately 70%) of the distributions is classed as return of capital. Return of capital distributions are sometimes issued when a fund manager cannot find sufficient investments to make with the funds, so the manager is essentially giving investors their money back. In that case, constant return of capital distributions are akin to liquidating the fund. However, officially, a return of capital distribution is a distribution that is financed by some method other than net income. Real estate investment trusts often pay out distributions to unitholders that exceed net income. They can do this because real estate is a depreciable asset that is written off on the company's income statement, yet distributions are paid from cash flow and not net income. The amount by which these distributions exceed net income is considered return of capital and gets passed through the closed-end fund structure to its owners. This has certain tax benefits for the fund's owners, since the portion of these distributions that is classified as return of capital is not taxed at the time of distribution, but instead, lowers the investor's cost basis in the fund's shares, and is therefore only taxed at capital gains rates at the time the shares are sold. Thus, IGR offers certain tax benefits to its holders.

One way we can verify that the fund is not making these return of capital distributions by liquidating the fund is by looking at the history of its net asset value. Here it is:

(Source: Morningstar)

As we see here, IGR's net asset value has not been steadily declining over the years, as would be the case if the fund were liquidating itself. Rather, the fund's net asset value has generally increased year over year over the past decade, with a few exceptions. That is exactly what we would expect from a global real estate fund that is paying out all of its income to its unitholders. Thus, the fund's return of capital distributions would seem to be coming from money that it receives from its portfolio holdings.

Valuation

Closed-end funds are not like open-end funds or ETFs that always trade at the value of their underlying assets. Instead, closed-end funds trade freely on the market like any other stock, and therefore, can trade at values that are quite different from the values of the underlying assets. Ideally, then, an investor will want to buy a closed-end fund at a discount to its net asset value.

Historically, IGR has traded at a discount to its net asset value, and that continues to be the case today. As already mentioned, shares of the fund trade at $7.35 as of the time of writing. This represents a discount of 12.71% to its net asset value of $8.42. Thus, buyers of the fund are essentially getting a share of the assets above for less than their actual worth.

Investors should not purchase shares of IGR with the expectation that it will eventually return to its net asset value and thus deliver a capital gain to its investors. Historically, the fund has traded at a discount to net asset value. It also has not delivered significant capital gains in recent years, but neither has the real estate sector as a whole. Rather, the investment thesis here is to own the fund for the high monthly dividend that can either grow wealth through compounding or provide a steady monthly income for its owners.