Disney/Fox: A Multiple Blockbuster Movie Strategy
About: The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Includes: FOX, FOXA
by: Steven Mallas
Summary
Disney's studio is a very important asset, but revenue/profit at the division can be variable based on timing.
More tentpole releases would help out. The Fox deal, when it closes, can provide a solution.
With Fox, more releases could happen depending on the overall strategy for multiplex product.
Also important for an increase in tentpole distribution would be the cost reductions that the new scale will hopefully provide for marketing.