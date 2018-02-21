Cnova's (CNV) CEO Emmanuel Grenier on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cnova (CNV) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Greetings, and welcome to the Cnova Full Year 2017 financial results conference call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to [Immanuel Fetso] [ph], In Charge of IR at Cnova.

Good day, everyone. We are holding this call today to go over Cnova's full year 2017 financial results. In addition to myself, we have our CEO Emmanuel Grenier; and our CFO, Amandine Lezy on the call as well. The conference call slides can be downloaded from our website, Cnova.com. This call is also being audio webcast and a replay will be available on our website about an hour after we finish here.

Please take a moment to read the forward-looking disclaimer on the Slide 2. And with that, I now turn the call over to our CEO, Emmanuel Grenier. Emmanuel?

Thank you, and good day to everybody. So in 2017 we launched a membership strategic plan, which required significant investments to transforming the consumer experience. How we do it? First, we have reinforced our offers and services, increasing product assortments and multiplying by three those eligible to Cdiscount à volonté and same-day delivery.

Second, we have revamped our mobile experience. And third, we have developed a unique multichannel strategy within Géant store. So we are strongly invested in technology and logistics, and our plan proved its efficiency and the results are here.

First, GMV increase by 10% with an acceleration in the second half of the year, partly driven by the increase in traffic of 12%. So Cdiscount continued to gain market share, with plus 1.8 points in the second half and is confirming its position as the leading French e-merchant.

Second, EBITDA improved quarter-after-quarter and went back to 2016 level in Q4. Third, net debt improved by €20 million compared to the first half level. The implementation of the strategic plan is now behind us and we expect it to continue to bear fruits in 2018. We are now entering the second phase of our plan that will be focused on the monetization of the marketplace and data, leveraging on our unique profit growth, customer base and large marketplace under our network. And we expect the second phase to improve EBITDA profitability in the midterm.

In this presentation, I will go into details of our key strategic plan priorities. We will focus on best combination of offers and services, best customer experience, monetization as a strategy to ramp up our profit and finally our innovation initiatives.

Slide 8. One of our main ambitions of our strategic plan was to increase the number of SKUs we are offering to our customers. First, the total number of SKUs increased up to 37 million, as we ended 2017 against 17 million in 2016. We have reinforced our leading position in technical goods and we have closed 1/3 of the online market in France.

We multiplied the number of SKUs and revamped the look-and-feel experience in home categories, which is one of our key priorities. And our commitment now to develop our daily necessity products that supplies organic, personal hygiene, baby products and offering to our clients a subscription program for these products.

And above all, we have tripled the number of SKUs available for free express delivery. Moreover, the free express delivery remains a great advantage for our Cdiscount à volonté members. This is a major step forward in a world where delivery time is now as important as price.

Just to sum it up, an increase also of SKUs for our clients, free express delivery services and revamped look-and-feel customer experience. Slide 9. Cdiscount is now the fast delivery specialist in France, with more than 250,000 SKUs eligible for same-day delivery, regardless of the product size.

We also have same-day delivery in Paris, in Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux and we are extending the fast delivery to other major cities everywhere. Not only we are the first fast delivery specialist, which we are as well the first French market player to offer our client geo-location of the package delivery. This provides the convenience of being able to know where your package is and when it will be delivered.

All that was made possible by the opening of new warehouses and cutting-edge technology for storage and order picking called Skypod Exotec. This technology allows us to increase productivity and increase the storage capacity by 5. Slide 10. As a result of continuing to meet the new demands of our clients, thus we have launched three new customer unique services aiming to better respond to our clients, while at the same time increasing our top line and operating margin.

To reflect the point, I would like to talk about three new services. First, take Coup de pouce service, which is a unique instant consumer service. This service allows for us to generate revenue and for the customer to make purchases on credit [driven by Deliverione] [ph]. Second, Cdiscount Energie. This service allows the customer less than 5 minutes to subscribe our home energy supply offer. This offer has 3 advantages: 15% economy, this is the lowest so far in the market; easy online subscription; and navigation. We are seeing excellent pickup of this since its launch last October.

Third, Cinstallé service. This offers an installation service, allowing our customers to purchase furniture, household appliances or other items, and [receive the installation at special discount] [ph]. Up to now, we have had 60,000 eligible products, which will increase up to more than 200,000 by the end of the year. No one else on the market offers this free services.

Slide 12, mobile new app will bring our customer experience to a brand new level. It now represents almost 60% of our profit and 40% of our GMV. In Italy, it is in constant acceleration. So we are very proud that our mobile strategy is the second-fastest available, and that our mobile app is extremely well rated in the Apple Store.

We have three priorities. First, in order to increase our profit, we have introduced a new strategy of gamification. Basically, new games brings new customers. Second, in order to increase our conversion rates, new personalized functionalities are being developed. And third, to facilitate shopping experience, chatbots and voice commands are being developed by internal dedicated teams.

Slide 13. The website and mobile apps are one of those channels we are [indiscernible]. At the same time, the role of the market today is also that you activate it to go to the client and not wait for him to come to you. The result of this approach is 4 Cdiscount showrooms opened in Géant hypermarkets in 2017. And we intend to go even further and to add 6 more showrooms this year. This allows Cdiscount and Casino customer to have direct access to Cdiscount's best promotion, including our best-selling hi-tech and to discover our best home products.

In addition to these in-store showrooms, Cdiscount is also managing Géant commercial policy and technical goods. This gives Cdiscount and Casino customers access to immediate in-store delivery for 4,000 SKUs in more than 100 hypermarkets.

Slide 14. As I mentioned earlier, our customer-related program, Cdiscount-à-volonté, or CDAV for short, continues to be a big success with our clients. Our CDAV customers now generated one-third of our GMV, and purchase on average three times more than other customers. In terms of customer relations, we always seek long engagement, thus Cdiscount has become a leader on social media engagement, reaching number one status in France and number three worldwide in 2017.

Furthermore, we have almost more than 200,000 interactions on Black Friday alone with our customer. The best performance, by far, in e-commerce in France 20 times bigger than our main competitor.

Slide 16. Getting back to our strategic plan, the first step which we have accomplished with success was to expand products and services, and to enhance customer experience. This allowed us to drive growth. Now our second step is to monetize our traffic and our strategy relies on two pillars, I will deal with them in the next two slides.

On the first slide, I will address services on marketplace, and then the second slide, I will talk about data monetization. In terms of development services in the marketplace, our vendors will have access to three categories of value-added services. The first service refers to the pillar of logistics and transportation. Digitally when we sell our goods, we offer either full service the logistics and transportation or transportation only.

The full service, which is logistics and transportation, is called fulfillment by Cdiscount. And this service, which had a lot of success among our sellers, allows them increase their turnover and to speed their delivery. As a result, the fulfillment by Cdiscount service drove up the market base yearly. This year, our fulfillment activity has doubled SKUs. Now when it comes to the service limited to transportation only. The full service allows our vendors to keep the logistic in-house, while availing on highly advantageous transport condition that Cdiscount has negotiated on their behalf.

Second, our marketing services: on the one hand to promote vendor products and increase their turnover; and on the other hand to generate more margin products; and finally, we offer to handle all foreign currency transactions for international marketplace vendors. It will open to European vendors and we have extended that to Chinese billog [ph] as well. These are financial services. All of these services are available on a standalone basis or in the bundled packages. These premium packs are experiencing high commercial success.

Slide 17, another service which is very profitable for us, includes our marketplace vendors, our suppliers, our advertising customers, to boost of their sales by promoting their products; they've built of their brands on Cdiscount and beyond. First, we are able to increase our visibility of the products and brands on Cdiscount, leveraging on our dense traffic and as well on other sites, thanks to our advertising trading desk.

Second, we allow them to target the right customer in the right place and time. Thanks to our base of 14 million e-shopper cookies that targets over 1,000 different customer categories. This is one of the largest client databases in France. This is an important profit driver. We finally expected these two initiative services on market base and data monetization to improve EBITDA.

Slide 18. Innovation is at the heart of our strategy. We promote a strong culture of innovation at Cdiscount. In 2017, out of 800 startups, we selected the 52 best ones, made proof of concept and did partnerships with two-third of them, allowing us to further improve our customer experience and profitability. We have also launched our own pocket incubator called The Warehouse, which is a logistic incubator. It is a dedicated space where a number of selected startups can take advantage of Cdiscount's experience and expertise to launch their projects. For example, Exotec, the robot Skypod solution is part of this program.

And now I will let Amandine run you through 2017 KPIs and financial performance.

Thank you, Emmanuel. So on this slide, we have provided you with a summary of our key financial KPIs. Starting with traffic, this continues to be among our strongest sustainable metrics. Traffic dynamically grew by 12.4% in 2017 and was even stronger in H2 than H1.

Mobile, which now accounts for 60% of overall traffic, was a key driver of this evolution. The strength of our traffic is recognized as we ranked second e-commerce site in France, with 18 million unique monthly visitors. GMV increased by 10% on a yearly basis. Growth accelerated in H2, with a historical sales growth in Q3 and a record Black Friday, during which GMV was at 80%, versus 2016.

Looking at the marketplace, it now represents 32% of our GMV. One of the achievements on this year was the acceleration of our fulfillment service, which contribution to GMV doubled in 2017.

Now I suggest we move to the next slide to look in more detail at our P&L figures. In 2017, Cnova posted net sales of €2.1 billion, gross margin was 13.6% in line with 2016 and with an improvement in H2. EBITDA reached €12 million impacted by the implementation cost of strategic plan albeit with an improved trend in H2 that I will detail in a couple of minutes.

The next slide focuses on net sales and EBITDA. Net sales were up 9.3% on a like-for-like basis. This is the result of the contrast figure with 5.3% growth in H1 and the strong acceleration in H2 with 13% like-for-like growth. This shows the first benefits of the strategic plan. On a reported basis, that is including, in particular, the revenues generated in Casino stores, net sales increased by 14.4% in 2017. And it should also be pointed out that our marketplace commissions were up nearly 20% on the year.

EBITDA was lower year-on-year, impacted by the implementation cost of strategic plan, with a progressive improvement throughout the year. Another point to note is a decrease in cost at the Cnova holding level. This cost reduction was all the more important if you keep in mind, that 2016 accounts included the €5.2 million provision reversal.

Let's move to the next slide that illustrates the sequential improvement we have observed in 2017. As you can see, not only EBITDA improved quarter-after-quarter, but also the gap versus 2016 reduced progressively as the strategic plan began to bear fruit. We saw EBITDA swing back into positive territory in the third quarter, while the fourth quarter actually was higher compared to the second period in 2016.

Now let's move to net debt on the next slide. Overall, 2017 has been very particular in terms of free cash flow. As a reminder, cash flow in H1 was impacted by the one-off investment to implement strategic plan with, first, a significant working capital outflow is related to SKU expansion; second, the impact on inventories of the multichannel strategy as we are now managing a large part of the nonfood offering of the Casino stores; and third, higher CapEx for Cdiscount technology and logistics to enable our strategic plan.

The trend reserved in H2, with an improvement in net debt pursued the situation at end June. In the second half of the year, free cash flow was a positive €31 million, which shows that the initial investments of the strategic plan are now behind us. Overall, the improvements in the financial situation in H2 demonstrate developments of our strategic plan that is expected to underpin our financial performance in 2018. And specifically, we expect our free cash flow to materially improve in 2018 to be close to breakeven.

And now I will turn the floor back to Emmanuel.

Thank you, Amandine. Slide 17 - 27. 2017 was a year of conviction, where we worked to solidify the underlying fundamentals of our business. In 2018 we plan to focus on four additions. First, we plan to further advance our leadership in daily items via fast delivery and installation, increase the rate of repurchase by extending our assortments, pushing Cdiscount-à-volonté and our new subscription program.

Second, we want to further improve our customer experience by pushing personalization and gamification on mobile and rolling out more same-day delivery to more locations. Third, we plan to accelerate monetization of our traffic through the ramp-up of value added marketplace services, and generating new revenues through data-driven advertising. And fourth, we are becoming a more and more open platform. We want to develop partnerships with innovative startups.

So that concludes our slide presentation. We are now ready to turn to the Q&A. Operator, may we have the first question please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And it seems that we have no - oh, I'm sorry, we've just had a question come through from the line of [Christian Desmos with CMC] [ph]. Please go ahead with your questions.

Yes, good afternoon to all. I have one question about the working capital requirement in 2017. So I understand the increase in inventory due to the new strategy. It's a bit more complicated to understand big decline in supplier financing, so could you explain why there was a decline of, I think, €80 million in supplier financing?

Amandine Lezy

Sorry, could you clarify your question on the €81 million involvement, please?

Yes, it's just about the working capital requirement, you have an increase, I would say by €144 million, if I remember well, in terms of inventories. And you have a decrease in supplier. I think it's around €80 million. And I do not understand why there was a decline in supplier if you increase the inventory.

Amandine Lezy

Okay. So on working capital, what we've seen in 2017 is as you said a significant increase in inventories, which reflects both the strategy to grow the number of SKUs and the multichannel agreement with Casino. And on accounts payable and accounts receivable are also impacted by transaction with Casino, because both of them - while on accounts payable you find the Casino payables in relation to the sales made in stores, and on accounts receivables what we have seen during the year is some improvement in the average payment terms to suppliers.

Okay.

Amandine Lezy

But clearly the main driver was the increased inventory.

Okay. And do you have any further questions, sir?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And our next question comes from the line of [Sri Vaurice] [ph] with Midcap Partners. Please go ahead with your questions.

Hi, thank you for taking my question. On Cdiscount Energie, I understand that you had excellent results you've seen in France. Do you have more figures to communicate, share with us in terms of, for instance, pick-up rate or global customer base so far? Thank you.

Emmanuel Grenier

Well, I'm not used to giving lot of figures about the new services and new products we are launching. And so the only thing we can tell you is that we are accreting several hundreds of new customers every day. It has been a big success from the beginning. And the second thing is that it was done without marketing investment, only relying on the profits coming to Cdiscount. It means between 2 million and 4 million people seeing and watching at this offer really.

Okay. Thank you. And did you have some targets that you were communicated before or…?

Emmanuel Grenier

No, we didn't communicate any targets. But we are in our planning - the planning stages.

Okay, great. Thank you.

And it seems that we have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to management for any closing comments.

Well, thank you very much to everybody to have attended the meeting, and see you in six months. Thank you very much.

