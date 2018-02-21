5 Stocks For A Late-Stage Bull Market

Let's just go ahead and admit it. This bull is getting older, more expensive, more volatile, and a little tired. But it's not dead yet. For those who remain optimistic about this bull, it might be worth the effort to consider some names that have been showing relative strength, durability of earnings, reasonable valuations, and exposure to long-term investment themes that are still gaining traction.

The List

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides programming, operating, and sales services to 185 television stations in 81 markets across the U.S.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a federal inspector general has agreed to investigate actions by federal regulators that might benefit Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in its efforts to buy Tribune Media Co (TRCO), according to a top congressman who requested the probe. (Inspector General Opens Probe of FCC's Easing of Media-Ownership Rules)

Here's the investment theme for SBGI. Recently the company made a decision to tilt its editorial opinions to the right, and some say to the far right. My opinion is that they have a strategic plan to capitalize on the Trump phenomenon, and emulate the success of Fox News by appealing to conservatives and Republican voters.

This strategy might work for SBGI, but there is also a risk that Trumpism will eventually fade from popularity, leaving SBGI with a smaller audience. The stock is fairly valued in an otherwise expensive stock market. It pays a 2% annual dividend. And it could benefit substantially from lucrative advertising revenues during the 2018 mid-term elections.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

The P.R. problems at Wells Fargo are well known, and reflected in the stock price. WFC is clearly a pariah among large U.S. banks. For contrarian investors, this could be an opportune time to pick up shares at bargain prices. The stock pays a 2.6% annual dividend and has a P/E of 14.73 based on TTM earnings. The stock is reasonably priced, and could reward brave investors who can stand controversy, fines, and reprimands from banking regulators.

Paccar Inc. (PCAR)

This stock is available at fire sale prices. Sporting a P/E of 14.48, and a 12-month gain of just 1.79%, this could be a good time to buy a great company. The brands Kenworth and Peterbilt are considered top-of-the-line among truckers. If you believe that the U.S. economy is going to continue on its' growth path in 2018, Paccar is a company that will benefit significantly.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

The problems at Chipotle are well known to investors, and priced into the stock. That's where the opportunity lies. The problems they have are fixable. The customers they have are loyal. Nobody does Mexican fast food as well, as cheaply, and as tastily as Chipotle.

The investment theme is this. Here's a company that hit a bases loaded home run in the fast food industry. Then they totally messed up, and are paying a heavy price for it. But the people who love their products are loyal, and the people who have been scared away will come back when the company finally proves they can fix the problem.

It's a controversial pick, for sure, but I think it's time to step up to the plate.

Sturm Ruger & Co. Inc. (RGR)

A gun manufacturer? Seriously? Well, yes. Investing is about making money, not expressing your political views. Besides, the money you spend on RGR does not go to the company, it goes to the investor who is selling their shares to you.

The stock is cheap, with a P/E of 14.75. It has been trading flat for the last 12 months, while the rest of the market is up 16%. It's out of favor because gun purchases have tapered off dramatically ever since Trump took office.

The investment theme is straightforward. If you believe that the NRA, and all of the politicians it contributes to, will continue to make it easy to buy guns in America, then this is for you. History is on your side.

If you believe that the Florida school shooting marks a sea change in the gun control debate, then you should probably avoid, or perhaps even short this stock.

Growth Traps & Value Traps

For those who are new to the game, growth and value traps are stocks that appear on the surface to be attractive purchase candidates, but they are fraught with danger.

Fast-growing stocks like Tesla (TSLA) can become so overpriced that they run out of room, price-wise, even if they continue to deliver on earnings and revenues. Tesla may be a great company to own, but the price you pay matters.

Source: Morningstar

Value traps are the opposite of growth traps. These are usually once-great businesses that have fallen out of favor, and for good reason. Their best days are behind them, but value oriented investors see them as irresistible bargains. Sears Holdings (SHLD) is an example of a value trap.

Source: Morningstar

Behemoths that dominate their industry, and have simply gotten so big that they can't grow as rapidly as they did when they were smaller, are another trap for late-stage buyers. Take Alphabet (GOOGL), for example. Is there any other company that dominates its industry like Google? And they will continue to grow, getting into new businesses and expanding their reach.

The question is, should you buy it at today's price? A quick review of the table below shows the slowing of the company's growth trajectory.

Final Thoughts

In the later stage of a bull market, risks are elevated. In the prime of a bull market, one can almost throw darts at the Wall Street Journal and pick winners. But not now. There are some true bargains out there, but they're getting harder and harder to find. There are solid stocks that are "fairly" priced, and they are slightly easier to find. The 5 stocks I highlighted above are examples of what I consider late-stage candidates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG RGR SBGI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice. Always do your own research or consult your financial professional before purchasing any secutiry.