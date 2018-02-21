Image credit

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) has been an extremely poor performer since it came public a handful of years ago. I’ve been critical of Habit since I first covered the stock due to the exorbitant valuations it has received. In the recent past, investors have been enamored by growing restaurant chains like Shake Shack (SHAK) and HABT, and assigned them ludicrous valuations. Those valuations have largely come unraveled in the space – especially for Habit – and heading into what should be a very interesting Q4 report due out in a couple of weeks, it looks like Habit still has lots of problems, I’m not sure an $8 share price is fully pricing in.

The stock has melted down for good reason

Habit has absolutely collapsed in the past few years after it briefly traded for $40 following its IPO and it has been downhill ever since. That downtrend has accelerated in this time frame as the stock has fallen from $20 to $8 in just the past two years. That sort of meltdown can make it seem like a stock is “cheap” simply because it is less costly to buy than it once was. With Habit, however, I’m not sure that’s a prudent course of action.

First, some good news

Let’s start with some good news; Habit only has about 200 units right now and the vast majority of those are in California. The concentration in California exposes Habit to risks like higher minimum wage costs; but the good news is that it has lots and lots of room to expand elsewhere within the US and indeed, it is in the process of doing that. This slide from the company’s recent ICR presentation shows the complete lack of geographic diversity in its portfolio of units, which provides plenty of room for further expansion.

Source

The other bit of good news on expansion plans is that the burger/fries/milkshake model is well tested and has proven popular over time. The bad news is that I bet anyone reading this can name 10 places near where they live that sell virtually the same product line; that is part of Habit’s challenge. How does it differentiate? Right now I don’t think it does and that is a problem as well.

Lack of differentiation is a problem

Habit says it is “more than just burgers” and that’s fine, but as we can see below, it really doesn’t differentiate from any of the other fast food burger places.

Source: ICR Investor Conference

Most of its revenue comes from burgers – which makes sense – but sandwiches and salads make up the balance; sound familiar? This is the same formula countless other chains use and while it does offer a favorable day part mix between lunch and dinner – it isn’t reliant upon one or the other – this is just another burger restaurant and I think that is why it has had such a difficult time with comp sales growth.

Comps have fallen off a cliff

Speaking of comps, this chart from the same presentation says it all.

Source: ICR Investor Conference

In the past, Habit has produced some prodigious comp sales numbers in the teens and high single-digits. However, since 2015 those numbers have fallen off of a proverbial cliff and of late, have been basically flat. This is why investors have lost interest in the stock; the thing that was driving its enormous top-line growth has completely disappeared. Now, it still has lots of units it can and will open but that is a far cry from seeing double-digit comp sales growth to power not only revenue higher, but margins as well. Think of it this way; when Habit came public it was still producing otherworldly comp numbers, but now we’re basically at zero. That’s why the stock has been hammered.

Drive-thrus will dominate the mix of new stores, but why?

Habit says it wants to drastically increase the number of drive-thrus it has and while that’s fine – offering convenience is likely to lead to incremental sales – have a look at what it costs for Habit to do that.

Source: ICR Investor Conference

A new drive-thru looks to cost $2M or more whereas a traditional restaurant is less than half that amount. Obviously, costs will vary depending upon a lot of factors unique to each location but if we assume a drive-thru costs twice what a traditional unit costs, how can Habit justify the additional expense? Put another way, if the capex budget is fixed and you could theoretically open twice as many traditional units as drive-thrus, why wouldn’t you? Do that many people come to the drive-thru that would otherwise pass you by? Or are people that are coming to the drive-thru ones that would have stopped in anyway? The business case here is difficult for me to understand but that is the chosen path and I think Habit is going to continue to have a hard time growing if it intends to spend $2M on each new location for the next couple of years. That will make unit growth slower and more expensive than it otherwise would be, which is something I'm not sure perma-bulls are taking into account.

Margins are deteriorating

One last note on the presentation I’d like to make is around Habit’s margins, which you can see below.

Source: ICR Investor Conference

Habit and I disagree on what “exceptional financial performance” looks like because what I see here is unit growth driving revenue higher while margins have stagnated and then fallen. If you look at restaurant contribution, seven years ago it was about 22% and bounced around there for a while but in the last twelve months, it is only 19%. That’s a fine number in isolation for a restaurant chain but in the context of what Habit used to do, it is pretty ugly. This is the time it should be seeing margin expansion as it gains scale in purchasing and support costs, but it just isn’t. It is the same story with EBITDA; that used to be 11% to 12% but has recently fallen to 10.5%. These numbers matter enormously in terms of profitability for the future and they are heading unequivocally in the wrong direction. One wonders if Habit is having a bit of a laugh when it says its financial performance is “exceptional” because it just isn’t and there is no way to argue that it is.

Still impossibly priced

Analysts know all of this and have set estimates accordingly with 15 cents expected for 2017 – which hasn’t seen the Q4 report yet – and just 11 cents for 2018. Those numbers are diminutive to say the least, but keep in mind also that we are expecting to see lower EPS in 2018 than 2017 after the same thing happened for 2017 against 2016; “exceptional financial performance” indeed. That makes the valuation of the stock outrageous at 79 times 2018 earnings and more importantly, why would you want to pay that much for a company with negative earnings growth?

Back in August, I said to short Habit like there was no tomorrow; the stock was $14 at the time and it is now down 38% from there. Normally I’d declare victory and move on, but there are so many headwinds to earnings growth here that I simply cannot. I still think shorting Habit is the prudent thing to do and I think when it reports Q4, investors will get another dose of reality when it comes to just how profitable this company can be. Look out below.