Consider Equity REITs For Your Next Investment: Iron Mountain
About: Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Iron Mountain is a 7% yielding REIT with a reasonable payout ratio of 77% using AFFO.
25% of boxes are still in storage after 22 years, showing the long-term revenue stream generated by Iron Mountain's customers.
Iron Mountain convereted to a REIT in 2015, but was founded in 1951.
By Dirk Leach
I recently wrote an article for Sure Dividend entitled "Consider Equity REITs for Your Next Investment". In that article, I listed nine equity REITs (eREITs) for dividend investors to consider