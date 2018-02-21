Cleaning Up After The Ogre's Dinner Party
About: VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV), Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PPLC, PPSC, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL-OLD, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Michael Rogus
Summary
A bit of post mortem on the recent correction.
XIV is a sad reminder of what can happen when Wall Street takes an idea too far - which is usually all the time.
Time to sheath the Katana and return to longer term investing.
You might not know it by some of the things I write, but I am a long-term investor. However, this piece is a bit of a follow up to my It’s Getting Late at the